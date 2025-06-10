Hair loss and fertility are connected: Doctor shares 3 vital tips to improve your hair health

Hair loss in women is not always just about appearance, it can sometimes indicate hormonal imbalances that can hurt their fertility. Women, do you panic when you see strands of hair around the pillow after waking up in the morning? Doctor shares 3 vital tips to tackle hair loss associated with hormonal imbalance and fertility.(Image by Unsplash)

That sight can be fretting. Hair fall is embarrassing and can steal one’s peace of mind. It can lower a woman’s self-esteem. Hair fall is a growing matter of concern for a large number of women but when it becomes excessive or persistent, it may be more than just a cosmetic issue.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rashmi Niphadkar, Fertility Specialist at Nova IVF Fertility in Pune's Baner, shared, “In many cases, hair loss is a sign of hormonal imbalance, which can also have an impact on a woman’s fertility. Yes, that’s right! Women should report hair loss to the expert without any delay.”

Understanding hair loss and infertility

Dr Rashmi Niphadkar explained, “Hormones play a critical part in both hair health and reproductive function. When the body experiences imbalances, especially with hormones like androgens, estrogen, thyroid hormones, or prolactin, it can take a toll on the natural hair growth cycle.”

Hair loss can happen for several reasons, and sometimes it's a combination of factors. (Freepik)

She added, “Moreover, women with conditions like Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) not only experience irregular periods and weight gain but also symptoms like thinning hair or male-pattern baldness due to increased androgen levels. It is also a known fact that PCOS is also one of the leading causes of infertility and needs timely management.”

According to Dr Rashmi Niphadkar, another possible cause of hair loss related to fertility is thyroid dysfunction. She elaborated, “Both hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid) and hyperthyroidism (overactive thyroid) can induce in hair thinning, fatigue, and irregular menstrual cycles. Likewise, higher prolactin levels, a hormone involved in milk production can interfere with ovulation and make a woman lose her hair.”

The expert revealed that nutritional deficiencies, stress, sudden weight changes, or certain medications can induce hormonal balance, leading to both hair loss and hurt a woman’s fertility.

The diagnosis:

“A combination of blood and hormonal tests and ultrasounds can help detect the underlying issues and will help to initiate prompt intervention. It is essential to follow the expert’s advice and not to try any medication or products on your own,” Dr Rashmi Niphadkar advised.

Relationships with people and sex life can be impacted by PCOS symptoms like weight increase, extra hair, hair loss, acne, and fertility issues.(pexels)

Vital tips to tackle hair loss associated with hormonal imbalance:

It is the need of the hour to consult an expert and manage conditions like PCOS or thyroid problems. Dr Rashmi Niphadkar suggested:

Eat a balanced diet consisting of vitamins and minerals that help with hormone balance and hair growth. Ensure to maintain an optimum weight as being obese can lead to hormonal fluctuation. De-stress by doing yoga and meditation to deal with hair loss and hormonal imbalance and keep the fertility intact.

The health expert cautioned, “Ignoring hair loss is a strict no-no as it can be linked to hormonal imbalance and in turn, fertility. So, exercise caution when it comes to your hair, hormones and fertility. Timely action can not only improve your hair health but also boost your fertility journey.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.