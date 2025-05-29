Nutritionist reveals why kalonji should be part of your daily diet: 'It is more anti-inflammatory than haldi'

Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain took to Instagram on May 29 to share several benefits of including kalonji, also known as black cumin seeds, in your daily diet. She also listed the two ways to have the seeds. Kalonji or black cumin seeds has high anti-inflammatory properties. (Freepik)

According to Deepsikha, kalonji, which you can identify as the tiny black seeds found in most Indian kitchens, has the highest anti-inflammatory properties. She stated in the video that it is even more than turmeric or haldi, which is popularly consumed for anti-inflammation benefits. Let's learn the benefits that the nutritionist listed in her reel.

Benefits of having kalonji or black cumin seeds

According to the nutritionist, these are the benefits of consuming kalonji:

1. Reduces joint pain, arthritis, and the chances of inflammation. “If you have a lot of inflammation, you need to start eating kalonji every single day,” she added.

2. It increases your immunity.

3. It can also help treat gut health and skin issues like eczema and psoriasis.

She further added, “These black seeds are so powerful. Kalonji seeds have a high anti-inflammatory effect on the body, which helps improve gut health and also increases immunity. Fix your lifestyle and eating habits by consuming these anti-inflammatory foods.”

How to have kalonji?

She said that there are two ways to eat kalonji:

1. Make a powder of kalonji seeds and consume 1 teaspoon with water or buttermilk.

2. Soak kalonji for 4- 5 hours in water. Then, boil it with a pinch of turmeric and lemon. Drink the concoction as tea.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.