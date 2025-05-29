Search Search
Thursday, May 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Nutritionist reveals why kalonji should be part of your daily diet: 'It is more anti-inflammatory than haldi'

ByKrishna Pallavi Priya
May 29, 2025 03:46 PM IST

Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain shares the many benefits of eating kalonji every day. She even listed two ways to include it in your diet. 

Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain took to Instagram on May 29 to share several benefits of including kalonji, also known as black cumin seeds, in your daily diet. She also listed the two ways to have the seeds.

Kalonji or black cumin seeds has high anti-inflammatory properties. (Freepik)
Kalonji or black cumin seeds has high anti-inflammatory properties. (Freepik)

Also Read | Gastroenterologist shares 5 breakfast foods that won't cause bloating: Kiwi to ginger tea with honey

According to Deepsikha, kalonji, which you can identify as the tiny black seeds found in most Indian kitchens, has the highest anti-inflammatory properties. She stated in the video that it is even more than turmeric or haldi, which is popularly consumed for anti-inflammation benefits. Let's learn the benefits that the nutritionist listed in her reel.

Benefits of having kalonji or black cumin seeds

According to the nutritionist, these are the benefits of consuming kalonji:

1. Reduces joint pain, arthritis, and the chances of inflammation. “If you have a lot of inflammation, you need to start eating kalonji every single day,” she added.

2. It increases your immunity.

3. It can also help treat gut health and skin issues like eczema and psoriasis.

She further added, “These black seeds are so powerful. Kalonji seeds have a high anti-inflammatory effect on the body, which helps improve gut health and also increases immunity. Fix your lifestyle and eating habits by consuming these anti-inflammatory foods.”

Also Read | Doctor shares foods that help burn body fat. Hint: It is also a good source of protein

How to have kalonji?

She said that there are two ways to eat kalonji:

1. Make a powder of kalonji seeds and consume 1 teaspoon with water or buttermilk.

2. Soak kalonji for 4- 5 hours in water. Then, boil it with a pinch of turmeric and lemon. Drink the concoction as tea.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Health / Nutritionist reveals why kalonji should be part of your daily diet: 'It is more anti-inflammatory than haldi'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On