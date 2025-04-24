Is black cumin oil best for inflammation? Doctor shares if it's worth the hype

Steadily, people are adopting anti-inflammatory diets to keep chronic diseases caused by prolonged inflammation at bay. While inflammation is a natural response of the body to fight off injury or infection, when it lingers too long, it can lead to a host of chronic conditions like heart diseases, diabetes, arthritis and more. This is why many are actively trying to include foods with anti-inflammatory properties in their diets. Black cumin oil has come into the conversation of the anti-inflammatory diet, but how strong its capabilities are needs to be understood. Black cumin oil has anti-inflammatory properties. (Shutterstock)

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor’s nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar reveals if anti-inflammatory diet really works or is just another fad

Maryland-based Dr Kunal Sood (MD) at National Spine and Pain Centre, took to Instagram to reveal if it is worth adding to the anti-inflammatory diet.

He reacted to a clip which called black cumin oil as the number one most anti-inflammatory food in the world. But is it really worth the top position? Does it have the potential to outshine other anti-inflammatory foods?

Does black cumin oil help with inflammation?

Black cumin oil is extracted from cumin seeds.(Shutterstock)

Black cumin seed oil does hold promise based on the presence of a compound that reduces swelling. Dr Sood explained, “Black cumin seed oil is often praised for its ability to fight inflammation. The key compound in it, Thymoquinone, has been shown to help lower swelling, ease pain and reduce signals in the body that trigger inflammation.”

Is black cumin oil better than the rest?

Turns out, black cumin oil doesn't reign supreme, as there are several other alternatives that, in their own way, help address the concern of inflammation with their natural compounds.

He said, “While it's a strong natural option, other foods like turmeric, ginger and blueberries also have significant anti-inflammatory effects for instance curcumin in turmeric is shown to reduce inflammation and oxidative stress. Ginger works on multiple inflammatory pathways and blueberries are packed with antioxidants that help calm inflammation throughout the body."

Similarly, black cumin oil is not the MVP of the anti-inflammatory diet either, as Dr Sood elaborated, "While black cumin seed oil shows promising anti-inflammatory effects, more direct studies are needed to know what the number 1 most anti-inflammatory food is. There's not enough data to make that claim.”

ALSO READ: Nutritionist who lost 25 kg shares a 7-day anti-inflammatory diet plan that helped her in weight loss

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.