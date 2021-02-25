6 anti-inflammatory diets you must follow in your 20s and 30s to prevent rheumat

Before we move to the subject of anti-inflammatory diets, it is important to understand what inflammation is. How does it affect us, if it goes out of hand? And is it really possible to deal with it, with an anti-inflammatory diet? Too many questions, right? Well, we answer it all for you.

Inflammation is the body's mechanism to fight infection or injury. But, it is only needed at that point. At times, this mechanism goes haywire and it starts to affect the healthy cells in the body. This is when the problem starts to kick in, and you need the help of an anti-inflammatory diet.

Did you know that chronic inflammation can also lead to health problems like diabetes, heart failure, and obesity? Well, that's why what you eat is of utmost importance.

HERE ARE SIX ANTI-INFLAMMATORY DIET OPTIONS THAT YOU CAN CONSIDER

1. AN OMEGA-3 RICH DIET

Fish and other sea foods serve as the best sources of omega-3 fatty acids, and you must include them in your regular diet to tame inflammation. Other than these foods, eating walnuts regularly is also a great way to boost fatty acids in your body.

2. SUGAR-FREE DIET

Sugar triggers inflammation, period! So, it is better that you avoid all kinds of refined sugar, especially those found in processed foods and colas. This way, you can also keep a check on your weight, and insulin formation in your body. You can opt for natural sugars that are available in fruits and berries.

3. VEGAN DIET

If you observe closely then a vegan diet is majorly plant-based, which means it is easy to digest and contains more nutrients. That’s what makes it a perfect anti-inflammatory diet. Plus, a vegan diet is rich in antioxidants, which helps in maintaining the inflammation in your body.

4. PROTEIN-RICH DIET

Let's make it more specific – you need a lean protein-rich diet. We all know that our body needs protein for repairing our muscles and cells, and if you eat lean protein, then it becomes all the more easier for the body to digest it. That’s why opt for lean protein options like peas, greek yogurt, lentils, beans, low fat paneer, tofu, peanut butter, etc.

5. SEED-RICH DIET

Even if you are not a big fan of seeds, you still need to add some of the most basic and easily available seed options to your daily diet. You should add flax seeds, pumpkin seeds, and sunflower seeds in your daily diet. You can mix these seeds in a bowl of cereal and have it daily. They are a great source of good fat and antioxidants.

6. BERRIES-RICH DIET

By now, you must have recognized that consuming antioxidants is a must when it comes to inflammation, and what can be better than berries? So, include raspberries, cranberries, blackberries, and blueberries in your diet. Try to avoid sugar-coated berries.

Do you know that according to a study published in the Journal of Frontiers in Nutrition, choosing an anti-inflammatory diet can help those who are dealing with rheumatoid arthritis?

That’s why we want you to step up your efforts today, and bring in the change in the way you eat.

