Doctor shares foods that help burn body fat. Hint: It is also a good source of protein

ByKrishna Pallavi Priya
May 29, 2025 10:06 AM IST

Dr William Li took to Instagram to highlight foods that are effective for fat burning due to their fibre and protein content. Know all about it here. 

Can food burn body fat? Dr William Li, a physician, scientist, speaker and author, believes so. Known for posting interesting facts about the food items that we consume daily and how they can benefit your body, Dr Li shared in a new video certain food items that can burn your body fat.

Dr William Li shared the foods that help our body burn fat. (Shutterstock)
Dr William Li shared the foods that help our body burn fat. (Shutterstock)

Food that burns fat

According to Dr Li, various types of beans are the ideal food to burn fat. In a video posted on May 23, he explained, “White beans, black beans, kidney beans, fava beans, lentils, garbanzo beans, and chickpeas. These beans, also called legumes, are useful for fighting excess body fat. They contain good dietary fibre, which feeds your gut microbiome.”

How a healthy gut microbiome supports the body's fat-burning activity

Dr Li explained, “When your gut microbiome and healthy bacteria are well-fed, they actually ramp up your body's fat-burning activity. Additionally, beans are a good source of protein, so you're getting the protein while burning extra body fat.”

What the studies say

According to a 2020 study that examined the association between bean intake, body fat percentage, and waist circumference in 246 women, it was found that women who consumed moderate or high amounts of beans had less body fat and smaller waists than those with low intakes.

Moreover, beans and other legumes seem to have dietary qualities that may be beneficial in the battle against obesity. Additionally, the study found that for each 10 percent increase in bean intake per 1000 kcal, body fat was 0.12 to 0.14 percentage points lower. 

Other foods that burn body fat

Per Dillon Swinney, fitness coach, there are 10 filling foods you should start eating if you want to burn belly fat without starving. He suggested items like plain Greek yoghurt, pickles, bone broth, zucchini, berries, and more. Learn all about them here.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

