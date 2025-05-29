Gastroenterologist shares 5 breakfast foods that won't cause bloating: Kiwi to ginger tea with honey

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. While eating nutritional food for every meal is important, what you eat as your first meal in the day sets the precedent for how your day is going to move forward. Therefore, it is quite necessary that you have dishes that energise you and, more importantly, don't cause bloating. Dr Joseph Salhab, a gastroenterologist, shares 5 breakfast foods that won't cause bloating. (shutterstock)

In a video shared on May 17, Dr Joseph Salhab, a gastroenterologist, talked about 5 breakfast foods that won't cause bloating. Sometimes, in the morning, with our hectic schedules, we end up eating things that lead to a bloated tummy throughout the day. However, if you eat these breakfast foods suggested by Dr Salhab, you won't feel bloated.

5 breakfast foods that won't make you feel bloat

According to Dr Salhab, these are the 5 food items that will start your day on the right note and won't cause bloating:

1. Avocado

According to the gastroenterologist, avocado contains digestive enzymes that help break down fats.

2. Sourdough bread

If you're looking for a good breakfast bread that is lower in gluten, lower in fructans, which means less gas production, and contains prebiotics, then, according to Dr Salhab, you should try sourdough bread. “It's amazing for your gut health,” he revealed.

3. Pineapple

Per the gastroenterologist, pineapple contains bromelain, which helps digest proteins, thus boosting our gut health and avoiding bloating.

4. Kiwi and papaya

“Kiwi is another fruit that contains digestive enzymes, and so is papaya,” Dr Salhab said in the video.

5. Ginger tea with honey

Per Dr Salhab, if you are looking for a nice morning tea, you should try ginger tea, and you can use honey as a sweetener. “Honey contains digestive enzymes that help break down starches,” he said.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.