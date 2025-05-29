Woman who lost 30 kg without hitting gym shares 5 daily habits that worked for her: Detox water to eliminating maida

Weight loss can often feel overwhelming, especially with the pressure to hit the gym or follow restrictive diets. But sometimes, it's the small, consistent lifestyle changes that make the biggest difference. A woman named Udita Agarwal said she has lost 30 kg without going to the gym. In her April 13 post, she shared five daily habits that helped her achieve her fitness goals. (Also read: Tiger Shroff says he lost a lot of weight through dance, flaunts six-pack in new video; why you should try this too ) Woman shares 5 daily habits that helped her lose 30 kg without the gym. (Instagram/@udita_agarwal20)

Let's take a look at the habits that helped Udita Agarwal lose 30 kg:

1. Detox water every day

Udita swears by a homemade detox mix, boiling jeera (cumin), ajwain (carom seeds), saunf (fennel), and methi (fenugreek) in water. She says it helped prevent bloating and improved her digestion.

2. One cheat moment doesn't mean a cheat day

Even if she slipped up, Udita didn't let it derail her entire day. She stayed committed to her plan and got right back on track with her meals.

3. Weighing herself daily but staying mentally strong

She checked her weight every day, and while the number occasionally went up, she didn't let it discourage her. Instead, she trusted the process and stayed consistent with her routine.

4. Homemade meals on the go

Whether going out for errands or events, she carried her own tiffin to avoid eating anything unhealthy outside.

5. Chia seed water + hydration goals

Along with drinking 3–4 litres of water daily, Udita soaked chia seeds in half a litre of water and sipped on it throughout the day as an additional detox drink.

6. Tea without snacks

She enjoyed her daily cup of tea, but without pairing it with fried or packaged snacks, helping her stay away from mindless munching.

7. No maida, but no sugar ban either

Udita eliminated refined flour (maida) from her diet but didn't completely cut out sugar, keeping her routine realistic and sustainable.

8. Water before meals

A simple but effective habit, drinking water before every meal helped her avoid overeating and kept her fuller for longer.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.