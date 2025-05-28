Tiger Shroff says he lost a lot of weight through dance, flaunts six-pack in new video; why you should try this too

Tiger Shroff is a total fitness enthusiast and never misses a chance to show off the hard work he puts into his physique. Whether he’s pulling off jaw-dropping high kicks, acing gravity-defying stunts, or sweating it out in intense gym sessions, the 35-year-old actor keeps his Instagram fam in the loop with regular updates. (Also read: Tiger Shroff flexes his superhuman strength, pulls off 180 kg dumbbell lift even after a 10-hour shoot. See video ) Tiger Shroff showcases his fitness journey on Instagram, revealing weight loss through dancing. (Instagram)

Tiger Shroff shows off impressive physique

Recently, the Heropanti star treated his Instagram followers to a midweek motivation boost by dropping a video along with the caption, “Lost a lot of weight dancing lately😮‍💨 time to get bigger again.” In the video, Tiger is seen going shirtless, proudly flaunting his sculpted six-pack abs, defined biceps, and strong leg muscles. He pairs his gym-ready frame with a rugged, bearded look that adds to his smouldering appeal.

Can dance help you lose weight?

If you’re considering dancing to burn calories like Tiger Shroff, there’s scientific evidence to back it up. A study published in the journal PLOS ONE on January 17, 2024, explored whether dance is an effective intervention for fat loss and the results are promising. The researchers concluded: “Dance is effective on fat loss in people with overweight and obesity, and has a significant improvement on body composition and morphology. For its high efficiency and greater sense of enjoyment, dance can be a beneficial exercise intervention for fat loss.”

Study supports dance as an effective fat loss intervention, improving body composition and offering enjoyment.(Unsplash)

In a previous interview with HT Lifestyle, Aarti Pandey, co-founder of Folk Fitness, discussed how integrating traditional Indian folk dances into fitness routines can effectively aid in weight loss. Pandey emphasised that these dance forms, such as Garba, Bhangra, and Tippani, are not only culturally enriching but also serve as high-intensity cardio workouts that help burn calories and improve overall fitness. She highlighted that the rhythmic movements and engaging choreography of these dances provide a full-body workout, enhancing cardiovascular health and promoting fat loss. Click here to read more.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.