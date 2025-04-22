Tiger Shroff flexes his superhuman strength, pulls off 180 kg dumbbell lift even after a 10-hour shoot. See video

Tiger Shroff is the ultimate fitness enthusiast who constantly inspires us with his incredible strength and dedication. The 35-year-old actor never fails to impress with his chiselled physique and awe-inspiring workout routines. Whether it's his jaw-dropping kicks or intense training sessions, Tiger often shares snippets of his fitness journey with his Instagram family. (Also read: Amit Shah shares fitness secrets that helped him lose weight and quit medicines: ‘2 hours of exercise, 6 hours of sleep’ ) In a recent Instagram post, Tiger Shroff demonstrated his fitness prowess by lifting 180 kgs. (Instagram/@tigerjackieshroff)

In his latest post, he showcases his remarkable strength as he lifts an impressive 180 kgs. Check out the video and get ready to feel motivated to crush your own fitness goals.

Tiger Shroff lifts impressive 180 kgs

On Tuesday, Tiger took to Instagram to share an electrifying gym video, accompanied by the caption, "180 kgs still feeling light after 10 hours of action🥰🦍…still the strongest in the room." As always, the actor brought his A-game, showcasing his insane strength and dedication. In the post, Tiger is seen in full beast mode, effortlessly pulling off deadlifts with a massive 180 kgs of weight after a gruelling 10-hour shoot.

He nails six perfect repetitions of deadlifts, with his trainer cheering him on from behind. After powering through the set, Tiger flashes a grin and tells his trainer, "Chachu bahut light hai!".

Just a day ago, Tiger wowed his followers with an epic video of himself going shirtless and effortlessly pulling off a jaw-dropping 360-degree backflip on the beach.

Tiger Shroff's fitness secrets

Talking about his fitness secrets, in a 2019 interview with GQ India, Tiger revealed his dynamic fitness routine, which blends martial arts, parkour, weight training, and dancing. He starts his day with a 45-minute treadmill run to get his blood flowing, followed by martial arts or gymnastics training. After lunch, he heads to the gym for targeted body part workouts, and the next day, he switches it up with dance. Tiger shared that dancing is his cardio, burning up to 1 to 1.5 kg of water weight, and he loves it because it's more fun than treadmill running. Read the full article here.