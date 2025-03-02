Tiger Shroff's exact daily fitness routine and diet on his 34th birthday: 'I can lift 3 times my body weight'

Tiger Shroff turned 34 on March 2. In a 2019 interview with GQ India, the actor, who has become known for his ripped physique, shared how he maintains his rock-hard body with a rigorous workout routine. Tiger Shroff's intense workouts include martial arts, parkour, and weight training. Also read | When it comes to workouts, Tiger Shroff has 'no rest days' Tiger Shroff is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood. (Instagram/ Tiger Shroff)

The actor's fitness routine includes gymnastics training, hopping onto the treadmill in the morning or dancing. He also listed his 3 go-to exercises: 'deadlift, the free weight squat and the bench press'.

How Tiger Shroff stays fit

When asked if he prefers going to the gym, and what was his daily fitness routine like, Tiger had said, “I do a variety of things. I like to do martial arts, parkour, and weight training, and I have a treadmill in my room – so every morning, I get up and hop on that treadmill... I wake up in the morning and like I said, hop on the treadmill. I run for 45 minutes and that just gets my blood flowing and my body warmed up for my next activity, which is probably some martial arts or gymnastics training in the morning. Post that, I come home and I have my lunch and then I go to the gym. I do different body parts on different days and yeah, that's about it. And then the next day, instead of doing martial arts in the morning, I’d dance.”

'I lose 1 kg to 1.5 kg after dancing'

Speaking about the importance of dancing to stay fit and the exercises he includes for strength training, the actor had said, “It (dancing) is a form of cardiovascular (exercise) for me. Sometimes, it's really boring to run on the treadmill. And when you are dancing, you are listening to music you like or you are enjoying the choreography, so you don't come to know how much you have burnt until you are done with your session. I think I lose up to around 1 to 1.5 kg of water weight after dancing... specifically, if I am doing legs, then I do squats, step-ups, lunges and stuff like that. And no, not really, because my body weight is not a challenge to me anymore. So, in the gym, I can lift 3 times my body weight – so that's something that would give me more progress.”

Tiger on his diet

Asked to share details of his specific diet, Tiger said that he eats depending upon his role. So, if he has to put on some muscle for a film, he would ‘eat a lot more’ by increasing his calorie intake.

The actor added that 'abs are made in the kitchen' and you are what you eat. He said you have got to control your binge habits and watch what your last meal (of the day) is, as that makes the biggest difference. So, 'if you cut out the carbs when the sun sets, if you don't have sugar and all the starchy carbs and stuff, and stick to just protein and vegetables, you will be fine', according to the actor.