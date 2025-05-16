Menu Explore
Oziva vs Amway: The best plant protein powder in India for vegans and fitness enthusiasts

By Tanya Shree
May 16, 2025 06:00 PM IST

Read this comprehensive comparison article on Oziva vs Amway, and choose the best plant protein powder in India.

Amway Nutrilite All Plant Protein - 1 kg

₹2,949

amazonLogo
GET THIS

OZiva Bioactive Plant Protein (Mango), 1kg | 25g Protein,5.5 BCAA| Pea Isolate| Plant based Protein Powder for Women & Men | Essential Amino Acids| Protein supplement, Clean, Sugar free

₹2,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cosmix No-Nonsense Plant Protein | 23g Protein/Serve | Ratnagiri Mango | Pea & Rice Isolate | Easy To Digest | All Essential Amino Acids - 500g View Details checkDetails

₹1,529

amazonLogo
GET THIS

NAKPRO Vegan Plant Protein Powder (Pea & Brown Rice Protein), Chocolate - 1kg | 25.2g Protein, Easy To Digest | All Essential Amino Acids | No Preservatives | No Added Sugar View Details checkDetails

₹1,249

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Carbamide Forte Plant Protein Powder For Men - Plant Based Protein Powder with Multivitamin, Minerals, Superfoods, Pea Protein, Digestive Enzymes - Belgian Chocolate Flavour - 1kg View Details checkDetails

₹1,695

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Asitis Nutrition 100% Pea Protein Isolate,28G Protein, Pure Vegan Plant Protein, Promotes Muscle Building with Easy Digestion- Unflavoured, Single Ingredient with Zero Adulteration-1000G (29 Servings) View Details checkDetails

₹999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wellbeing Nutrition Organic Vegan Plant Protein Isolate| 22g Protein, 5g BCAA, 3B CFU Probiotics, Digestive Enzyme, 3g Fiber, Alkalizing Green| NO Bloat, Easy to Digest| French Vanilla Caramel 500gm View Details checkDetails

₹1,898

amazonLogo
GET THIS

bGREEN by HealthKart Plant Protein Powder (Chocolate, 1kg, 27 Servings) | 25g Protein (Pea Protein Isolate & Pumpkin Seed) View Details checkDetails

₹1,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Plantigo Plant Protein Powder 1kg Vanilla Flavoured for Women & Men | 24g Protein, 4.4g BCAA, 2g Leucine, All Amino Acids, 4X Fast Digestion, No Sugar, No Preservative | Clean Vegan Pea Protein Powder View Details checkDetails

₹1,329

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Mypro Sport Nutrition Plant Protein Powder Pea & Brown Rice Protein (23g protein,22 Vitamins & minerals,5g BCAA) Plant Based Vegan Protein Supplement For Men & Women-Strawberry Flavour (500 Gm) View Details checkDetails

₹749

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MyFitFuel Clean Plant Pea Protein Isolate (28g Protein, 5g BCAA, 10.8g EAA) |Easy to Digest | Vegan Plant Protein Powder [1Kg, 28 Servings, (Unflavoured)] View Details checkDetails

₹1,051

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MYHERB Plant Protein Powder | Pea And Brown Rice Protein Powder | Vegan High Protein Powder | 27 gm Protien,21 Vital,6 gm BCCAs |Sugar Free|For Men,Women (500 g (Pack of 1), Chocolate) View Details checkDetails

₹749

amazonLogo
GET THIS

OZiva Plant Protein for Everyday Fitness | 30g Protein - Pea Isolate | Complete Plant Protein Powder | No Added Sugar, Certified Clean & Vegan (Unflavoured, 500g) View Details checkDetails

₹1,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Fast&Up 100% Plant Protein Powder, 26g Protein - Tested & Certified | Clean, No Added Sugar | All Essential Amino Acids, 4.6g BCAA, Smooth & Tasty - Monthly Pack Rich Chocolate Flavour View Details checkDetails

₹2,473

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Origin Nutrition 100% Natural Plant Protein Powder (European Pea Protein Isolate & Pumpkin Seed Protein) Easy to Digest Chocolate Flavour with 25g Plant Based Protein,810g View Details checkDetails

₹2,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

OZiva Bioactive Plant Protein (Chocolate) | 25g Protein,5.5 BCAA| Pea Isolate| Plant based Protein Powder for Women & Men | Essential Amino Acids| Protein supplement, Clean, Sugar free, 500g View Details checkDetails

₹1,449

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nutrabay Pure Pea Protein Isolate - 25.3g Protein, 5g BCAA, Designed for Meal Supplementation, Easy to Digest Plant Protein for Muscle Growth & Recovery - 1 Kg Unflavoured, 30 Servings View Details checkDetails

₹926

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Garden of Life, Sport, Organic Plant-Based Protein, Refuel, Chocolate, 29.6 oz (840 g) GOL-11941 View Details checkDetails

₹5,544

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Fast&Up 100% Plant Protein Powder, 26g Protein - Tested & Certified | Clean, No Added Sugar | All Essential Amino Acids, 4.6g BCAA, Smooth & Tasty - Monthly Pack Rich Chocolate Flavour View Details checkDetails

₹2,473

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MuscleBlaze Plant Protein (Rich Chocolate, 1kg / 2.2lbs) | 24g Protein, 4.15g BCAAs View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Orgacia Plant Based Protein Powder - Pea & Brown Rice Protein Isolate (25g Protein, No Added Sugar, 21 Vitamins & Minerals, 5g BCAA) - Vegan Protein Powder for Women & Men (Rich Chocolate Flavor, 1000gm) View Details checkDetails

₹1,795

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wellbeing Nutrition Organic Vegan Plant Protein Isolate| 22g Protein, 5g BCAA, 3B CFU Probiotics, Digestive Enzyme, 3g Fiber, Alkalizing Green| NO Bloat, Easy to Digest| French Vanilla Caramel 500gm View Details checkDetails

₹1,898

amazonLogo
GET THIS

NAKPRO 100% Soy Protein Isolate, Vanilla - 1kg | 25.3g Protein, 4.6g BCAA | Natural Vegan Plant Protein Powder | Easy To Digest | All Essential Amino Acids for Muscle Gain and Recovery View Details checkDetails

₹899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Natures Island Plant Protein 1Kg | Canadian Pea Protein Isolate | Vegan | 27g Protein/Serving | Easy to Digest | All Essential Amino Acids | No Sugar | No Preservatives | Unflavoured - 30 Servings View Details checkDetails

₹1,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Carbamide Forte Plant Protein Powder - Plant Based Protein Powder with Multivitamin, Minerals, Superfoods, Pea Protein Powder, Digestive Enzymes | 5 Flavors Plant Protein Powder For Men - Pack Of 20 View Details checkDetails

₹1,195

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cosmix No-Nonsense Plant Protein | 24g Protein/Serve | Assorted Sachets | Pea & Rice Isolate | Plant Based Protein | Easy To Digest | All Essential Amino Acids - 38g View Details checkDetails

₹784

amazonLogo
GET THIS

GREEN PROTEIN Sport Pea Protein Isolate Powder, 100% Vegan 25gm Plant Protein (Pack of 30, Sport Multi Flavour (Pack of 30)) View Details checkDetails

₹3,753

amazonLogo
GET THIS

GREEN PROTEIN Pea Protein Isolate Powder, Vegan Plant Protein, No Added Sugar, 100% Vegan, Soy Free, Dairy Free, Gluten Free, Allergen Free, Berry Blast Flavor, 15g Protein Per Serving, Pouch (500g) View Details checkDetails

₹1,498

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dr. Vaidyas Plant Protein Powder | Gut Health | 80% Pea Protein | Methi, Ashwagandha, Ajwain | Gluten Free | No Added Sugar | Chocolate Flavour | (500g Each) Pack of 2 View Details checkDetails

₹1,688

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Unived Pea Protein Isolate with Natural Digestive Enzymes, 100% Vegan & Plant-Based, BCAAs, Amino Acid, Lean Muscle Development, Non-GMO & Sugar-Free, Natural (Chocolate 30 Servings) View Details checkDetails

₹2,975

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Orgain® Organic Protein™ + 50 Superfoods Protein Powder Vanilla Bean Flavored • Vegan • No Soy Ingredients • Gluten Free • Non-GMO, 2.02 lb ℮ 920 g View Details checkDetails

₹5,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Gytree Protein Powder For Women|Vegan Dual Plant-Based Protein|26 Gm Of Pea & Brown Rice Protein|Helps Reduce With Weight Loss, Helps Reduce Bloating, Boosts Immunity & Metabolism(Cafe Mocha, 500G) View Details checkDetails

₹1,546

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nutrabay Wellness Vegan Plant Protein Powder + Superfoods - 1kg, Rich Chocolate | Complete Amino Acid | Pea & Brown Rice | 24g Protein | Easy to Digest | Sugarfree | Supplement for Men & Women View Details checkDetails

₹1,680

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cureveda Pro Plant Protein Powder, Vanilla - Pea & Rice Isolate - No Bloating | Vegan, Preservative Free | Superfoods, Superseeds, Superberries | 20gm Serve | 500gm View Details checkDetails

₹1,515

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Boldfit Plant Based Protein Powder For Men & Women - Vegan Plant Protein Powder For Men & Women - Supports Metabolism, Immunity & Antioxidant - Cafe Mocha 1kg View Details checkDetails

₹1,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS
Are you excited about enhancing your workouts with plant protein, but uncertain what to choose? With so many plant protein options available, it can seem overwhelming to find the best plant protein powder in India. You may even be caught in the Amway Nutrilite All Plant Protein vs Oziva Bioactive Plant Protein battle. After all, these two are popular among fitness enthusiasts. If you want to focus on muscle gain, weight management or just nutrition that is plant-based and clean, read this comparison guide to make the best purchase decision for your lifestyle and goals.

Try the best plant protein powder in India and enhance your fitness routine.(Adobe Stock)
Try the best plant protein powder in India and enhance your fitness routine.(Adobe Stock)

Best plant protein powder in India: Product description

1. Amway Nutrilite All Plant Protein

1.

Amway Nutrilite All Plant Protein - 1 kg

Amway Nutrilite All Plant Protein is a premium protein powder, which is made from a tri-blend of soy, wheat, and yellow pea. It is 100% plant-sourced, free from cholesterol and lactose, and offers a great alternative to animal protein sources like meat, eggs, and whole milk. With a high protein content of 80%, Nutrilite promises to provide 8 grams of protein per 10-gram serving. This product is designed to provide a complete spectrum of essential amino acids that help in the maintenance and rebuilding of cells and tissues.

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

High protein content

affiliate-tick

Essential amino acids for tissue rebuilding

affiliate-tick

100% plant-sourced

affiliate-tick

Versatile usage

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Some customers found the taste to be less appealing and reviews on this were mixed

affiliate-cross

There are concerns about counterfeit products though others reported genuine experiences

affiliate-cross

Missing scoops and packaging issues

2.

OZiva Bioactive Plant Protein (Mango), 1kg | 25g Protein,5.5 BCAA| Pea Isolate| Plant based Protein Powder for Women & Men | Essential Amino Acids| Protein supplement, Clean, Sugar free

Loading Suggestions...

Oziva Bioactive Plant Protein is a clean and plant-based protein powder that promises to offer 25 grams of protein per serving. Sourced from pea, brown rice, and mung bean, this best plant protein powder in India is free from artificial colours, added sugar, and sweeteners. Moreover, it also has essential nutrients like vitamin D, B12, and Iron, which help with muscle growth, endurance, and recovery.

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

High protein content

affiliate-tick

Includes Ashwagandha and other essential nutrients

affiliate-tick

No artificial colours, sugars, or sweeteners

affiliate-tick

Supports overall health

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Mixed reviews on the taste

affiliate-cross

Some users reported poor mixing, which can make it less convenient

Best vegan protein powder in India: Know the ingredients

Before selecting the best vegan protein available in India, be sure to look at the ingredients list to ensure that the product is safe: 

1. Amway Nutrilite All Plant Protein

Soy Protein: Because of its high content of essential amino acids, soy protein could support muscle development and tissue repair. In fact, all of your amino acid needs could be met with soy protein.

Wheat protein: Adequate dietary amino acids are required just to get you to a beneficial baseline for muscle recovery in the medium term. In addition to supplying a few more amino acids, the best vegan protein powder with wheat protein may empower the soy protein during the recovery phase.

Yellow pea protein: The best vegan protein powder in India with yellow pea protein will have a protein profile that is digestible enough, and enhances the protein profile of the powder overall.

2. Oziva Bioactive Plant Protein

Pea protein isolate: The best protein powder for weight gain could be a complete source of protein that can be easily absorbed to aid muscle repair and growth.

Brown rice protein: Consumption of the best protein powder with this ingredient may provide power, strength, and lean muscle mass.

Mung bean protein: An amino acid-rich protein, it may help with the growth of your muscle fibres and tissue regeneration.

Vitamin D: Using the best plant-based protein powder, which combines vitamin D, regularly may help support bone health, and muscle function. Vitamin D promotes calcium absorption in the gut and maintains adequate serum calcium and phosphate concentrations to enable normal bone mineralisation (National Institutes of Health, U.S. Department of Health & Human Services).

Vitamin B12: Vitamin B12 is important for muscle growth, coordination, and overall energy metabolism.

Iron: Necessary for transporting oxygen, iron may help maintain your energy levels and support athletic performance. This mineral is essential for the growth and development of the body (MedlinePlus, National Library of Medicine).

Ashwagandha: It may help you relieve stress and improve endurance for more rapid muscle recovery. It exhibits cardioprotective properties that help in the treatment of sleep disorders, improve stress resilience, and enhance muscle strength and recovery (Pharmaceutics).

Top options for you:

Benefits of the best plant protein powder in India

Plant protein powders can be a good source of important amino acids and micronutrients (Frontiers in Nutrition).

1. Amway Nutrilite All Plant Protein

● A complete blend of soy, wheat, and yellow pea proteins provides all nine essential amino acids to support the build and repair of muscle.

● It is probably the best plant protein powder in India because it is cholesterol-free and lactose-free, making it a great option for vegetarians and people with lactose sensitivity.

● It is neutral tasting, so it blends easily into shakes, juices, smoothies, or even baked goods.

● One of the best protein powders for muscle building contains naturally occurring soy isoflavones that promote general health and wellness.

● 80% protein and 8g of protein per 10g serving make it a protein-efficient source of plant protein!

ALSO READ: Best raw whey protein brands: Top 6 clean, pure and effective picks to boost your performance naturally

2. Oziva Bioactive Plant Protein

● With 25g of protein per serving, Oziva bioactive plant protein offers pea, brown rice, and mung bean protein. These proteins help recovery and muscle growth.

● One of the best plant protein powders in India has iron, vitamin B12, and vitamin D. It can aid endurance and build muscles.

● With Ashwagandha, this plant protein can speed up recovery and reduce stress.

● Without artificial colours, sugars, or additives, this is good for muscle health and well-being.

Best plant protein powder in India: Flavour

Amway Nutrilite All Plant Protein has a neutral flavour. This can be mixed in many different drinks such as milk, shakes, juices and smoothies or foods like roti dough, soup and baking.

Oziva Bioactive Plant Protein comes in a mango flavour and some found the flavour satisfying, while others found it too sugary or artificial.

Diet type of these best plant protein powders

While choosing the best plant protein powders for women, it is important to identify if the powder aligns with your diet type and lifestyle:

1. Amway Nutrilite All Plant Protein

100% vegan: This protein powder, suitable for vegans, is based entirely on plant-source protein.

Lactose-free: This best plant protein powder in India is great for those who are lactose intolerant as it has no lactose content.

Vegetarian: Because a blend of plant proteins is used, all vegetarians can have a complete source of protein.

2. Oziva Bioactive Plant Protein

● 100% vegan: It is entirely a plant-based option suited for vegans and vegetarians.

● Dairy free: It has no dairy ingredients, so it is great for those who are avoiding dairy.

● Gluten-free: The formulation is gluten-free, which means it is the best protein powder for a gluten-sensitive person.

Best plant protein powder in India: Customer feedback

Numerous users were content with the Amway Nutrilite All Plant Protein. They recognised the high quality of the product and noted it contributed to muscle growth, case disease management, and weight loss management. Many users noted they were troubled by the authenticity of the product due to counterfeit reports. A few mentioned an issue with a scoop being missing or the barcode being tampered with.

Oziva Bioactive Plant Protein received good feedback for its clean formula, ease of digestion, and its utility in muscle recovery. A number of consumers enjoyed the flavour of mango, while others said it tasted "too sweet" or "artificial". The chocolate flavour got mixed feedback as well. Some consumers mentioned the poor mixability and a few others stated it was overpriced when compared to the benefits they received.

Price comparison of best plant protein powder in India

Amway Nutrilite All Plant Protein is priced at 2849 for 1kg. Therefore, this best plant protein powder in India seems relatively inexpensive, with value for high-protein plant-based nutrition seekers.

Oziva Bioactive Plant Protein has a listed price of 2999 for 1kg. While it is somewhat higher-priced, it offers the additional benefits of Ashwagandha and vitamins, and so, is a more multiservice product for muscle recovery and overall well-being.

ALSO READ: Ace your fitness game with whey protein isolate: Top 10 picks from MuscleBlaze, Nakpro and other brands

What is the best plant protein powder in India?

Whether Amway Nutrilite All Plant Protein or Oziva Bioactive Plant Protein is right for you depends on your goals. If you want a lower-priced, multi-use protein powder for muscle growth and are okay with a neutral taste that can be mixed into a huge variety of foods and drinks, Amway Nutrilite might be a better option. If you prefer a more complete protein formula with added benefits of muscle recovery, stress reduction, and overall endurance, then Oziva Bioactive will be right for you.

Frequently asked questions

  • Is plant protein as effective as whey for muscle building?

    Yes, when consumed in adequate amounts with all essential amino acids, plant protein can support muscle growth and recovery like whey protein.

  • Can plant protein cause bloating or digestion issues?

    Some may experience mild bloating initially. Choose plant proteins with digestive enzymes or fewer additives to improve gut comfort and absorption.

  • Is plant protein suitable for weight loss?

    Yes, plant protein is high in fiber and promotes satiety, helping control appetite and support fat loss when paired with a calorie-controlled diet.

  • Can people with lactose intolerance use plant protein safely?

    Absolutely. Plant protein is dairy-free and ideal for those with lactose intolerance, offering a clean, allergen-free alternative to traditional whey or casein.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
