Oziva vs Amway: The best plant protein powder in India for vegans and fitness enthusiasts

Are you excited about enhancing your workouts with plant protein, but uncertain what to choose? With so many plant protein options available, it can seem overwhelming to find the best plant protein powder in India. You may even be caught in the Amway Nutrilite All Plant Protein vs Oziva Bioactive Plant Protein battle. After all, these two are popular among fitness enthusiasts. If you want to focus on muscle gain, weight management or just nutrition that is plant-based and clean, read this comparison guide to make the best purchase decision for your lifestyle and goals. Try the best plant protein powder in India and enhance your fitness routine.(Adobe Stock)

Best plant protein powder in India: Product description

1. Amway Nutrilite All Plant Protein

1. Amway Nutrilite All Plant Protein - 1 kg

Amway Nutrilite All Plant Protein is a premium protein powder, which is made from a tri-blend of soy, wheat, and yellow pea. It is 100% plant-sourced, free from cholesterol and lactose, and offers a great alternative to animal protein sources like meat, eggs, and whole milk. With a high protein content of 80%, Nutrilite promises to provide 8 grams of protein per 10-gram serving. This product is designed to provide a complete spectrum of essential amino acids that help in the maintenance and rebuilding of cells and tissues.

Reasons to buy High protein content Essential amino acids for tissue rebuilding 100% plant-sourced Versatile usage Reasons to avoid Some customers found the taste to be less appealing and reviews on this were mixed There are concerns about counterfeit products though others reported genuine experiences Missing scoops and packaging issues Click Here to Buy Amway Nutrilite All Plant Protein - 1 kg

2. OZiva Bioactive Plant Protein (Mango), 1kg | 25g Protein,5.5 BCAA| Pea Isolate| Plant based Protein Powder for Women & Men | Essential Amino Acids| Protein supplement, Clean, Sugar free

Oziva Bioactive Plant Protein is a clean and plant-based protein powder that promises to offer 25 grams of protein per serving. Sourced from pea, brown rice, and mung bean, this best plant protein powder in India is free from artificial colours, added sugar, and sweeteners. Moreover, it also has essential nutrients like vitamin D, B12, and Iron, which help with muscle growth, endurance, and recovery.

Reasons to buy High protein content Includes Ashwagandha and other essential nutrients No artificial colours, sugars, or sweeteners Supports overall health Reasons to avoid Mixed reviews on the taste Some users reported poor mixing, which can make it less convenient Click Here to Buy OZiva Bioactive Plant Protein (Mango), 1kg | 25g Protein,5.5 BCAA| Pea Isolate| Plant based Protein Powder for Women & Men | Essential Amino Acids| Protein supplement, Clean, Sugar free

Best vegan protein powder in India: Know the ingredients

Before selecting the best vegan protein available in India, be sure to look at the ingredients list to ensure that the product is safe:

1. Amway Nutrilite All Plant Protein

● Soy Protein: Because of its high content of essential amino acids, soy protein could support muscle development and tissue repair. In fact, all of your amino acid needs could be met with soy protein.

● Wheat protein: Adequate dietary amino acids are required just to get you to a beneficial baseline for muscle recovery in the medium term. In addition to supplying a few more amino acids, the best vegan protein powder with wheat protein may empower the soy protein during the recovery phase.

● Yellow pea protein: The best vegan protein powder in India with yellow pea protein will have a protein profile that is digestible enough, and enhances the protein profile of the powder overall.

2. Oziva Bioactive Plant Protein

● Pea protein isolate: The best protein powder for weight gain could be a complete source of protein that can be easily absorbed to aid muscle repair and growth.

● Brown rice protein: Consumption of the best protein powder with this ingredient may provide power, strength, and lean muscle mass.

● Mung bean protein: An amino acid-rich protein, it may help with the growth of your muscle fibres and tissue regeneration.

● Vitamin D: Using the best plant-based protein powder, which combines vitamin D, regularly may help support bone health, and muscle function. Vitamin D promotes calcium absorption in the gut and maintains adequate serum calcium and phosphate concentrations to enable normal bone mineralisation (National Institutes of Health, U.S. Department of Health & Human Services).

● Vitamin B12: Vitamin B12 is important for muscle growth, coordination, and overall energy metabolism.

● Iron: Necessary for transporting oxygen, iron may help maintain your energy levels and support athletic performance. This mineral is essential for the growth and development of the body (MedlinePlus, National Library of Medicine).

● Ashwagandha: It may help you relieve stress and improve endurance for more rapid muscle recovery. It exhibits cardioprotective properties that help in the treatment of sleep disorders, improve stress resilience, and enhance muscle strength and recovery (Pharmaceutics).

Benefits of the best plant protein powder in India

Plant protein powders can be a good source of important amino acids and micronutrients (Frontiers in Nutrition).

1. Amway Nutrilite All Plant Protein

● A complete blend of soy, wheat, and yellow pea proteins provides all nine essential amino acids to support the build and repair of muscle.

● It is probably the best plant protein powder in India because it is cholesterol-free and lactose-free, making it a great option for vegetarians and people with lactose sensitivity.

● It is neutral tasting, so it blends easily into shakes, juices, smoothies, or even baked goods.

● One of the best protein powders for muscle building contains naturally occurring soy isoflavones that promote general health and wellness.

● 80% protein and 8g of protein per 10g serving make it a protein-efficient source of plant protein!

2. Oziva Bioactive Plant Protein

● With 25g of protein per serving, Oziva bioactive plant protein offers pea, brown rice, and mung bean protein. These proteins help recovery and muscle growth.

● One of the best plant protein powders in India has iron, vitamin B12, and vitamin D. It can aid endurance and build muscles.

● With Ashwagandha, this plant protein can speed up recovery and reduce stress.

● Without artificial colours, sugars, or additives, this is good for muscle health and well-being.

Best plant protein powder in India: Flavour

Amway Nutrilite All Plant Protein has a neutral flavour. This can be mixed in many different drinks such as milk, shakes, juices and smoothies or foods like roti dough, soup and baking.

Oziva Bioactive Plant Protein comes in a mango flavour and some found the flavour satisfying, while others found it too sugary or artificial.

Diet type of these best plant protein powders

While choosing the best plant protein powders for women, it is important to identify if the powder aligns with your diet type and lifestyle:

1. Amway Nutrilite All Plant Protein

● 100% vegan: This protein powder, suitable for vegans, is based entirely on plant-source protein.

● Lactose-free: This best plant protein powder in India is great for those who are lactose intolerant as it has no lactose content.

● Vegetarian: Because a blend of plant proteins is used, all vegetarians can have a complete source of protein.

2. Oziva Bioactive Plant Protein

● 100% vegan: It is entirely a plant-based option suited for vegans and vegetarians.

● Dairy free: It has no dairy ingredients, so it is great for those who are avoiding dairy.

● Gluten-free: The formulation is gluten-free, which means it is the best protein powder for a gluten-sensitive person.

Best plant protein powder in India: Customer feedback

Numerous users were content with the Amway Nutrilite All Plant Protein. They recognised the high quality of the product and noted it contributed to muscle growth, case disease management, and weight loss management. Many users noted they were troubled by the authenticity of the product due to counterfeit reports. A few mentioned an issue with a scoop being missing or the barcode being tampered with.

Oziva Bioactive Plant Protein received good feedback for its clean formula, ease of digestion, and its utility in muscle recovery. A number of consumers enjoyed the flavour of mango, while others said it tasted "too sweet" or "artificial". The chocolate flavour got mixed feedback as well. Some consumers mentioned the poor mixability and a few others stated it was overpriced when compared to the benefits they received.

Price comparison of best plant protein powder in India

Amway Nutrilite All Plant Protein is priced at ₹2849 for 1kg. Therefore, this best plant protein powder in India seems relatively inexpensive, with value for high-protein plant-based nutrition seekers.

Oziva Bioactive Plant Protein has a listed price of ₹2999 for 1kg. While it is somewhat higher-priced, it offers the additional benefits of Ashwagandha and vitamins, and so, is a more multiservice product for muscle recovery and overall well-being.

What is the best plant protein powder in India?

Whether Amway Nutrilite All Plant Protein or Oziva Bioactive Plant Protein is right for you depends on your goals. If you want a lower-priced, multi-use protein powder for muscle growth and are okay with a neutral taste that can be mixed into a huge variety of foods and drinks, Amway Nutrilite might be a better option. If you prefer a more complete protein formula with added benefits of muscle recovery, stress reduction, and overall endurance, then Oziva Bioactive will be right for you.

Frequently asked questions Is plant protein as effective as whey for muscle building? Yes, when consumed in adequate amounts with all essential amino acids, plant protein can support muscle growth and recovery like whey protein.

Can plant protein cause bloating or digestion issues? Some may experience mild bloating initially. Choose plant proteins with digestive enzymes or fewer additives to improve gut comfort and absorption.

Is plant protein suitable for weight loss? Yes, plant protein is high in fiber and promotes satiety, helping control appetite and support fat loss when paired with a calorie-controlled diet.

Can people with lactose intolerance use plant protein safely? Absolutely. Plant protein is dairy-free and ideal for those with lactose intolerance, offering a clean, allergen-free alternative to traditional whey or casein.

