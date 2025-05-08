Nutrition powders in India (2025): 10 picks for your health and fitness goals
Fuel your body in the right way with these nutrition powders. Explore these picks to power your day.
Are you feeling drained, low on energy, or simply not getting enough nutrients from your daily meals? You are not alone. In today’s fast-moving world, nutrition powders have become a go-to solution for people looking to boost stamina, immunity, and overall health, without juggling multiple supplements. Whether you are a fitness enthusiast aiming for muscle gain, a busy professional seeking a quick nutrition fix, or a parent worried about your child’s growth, there is a blend made just for you. But with hundreds of options flooding the market, how do you choose the right one? That is where we come in. Backed by research, customer reviews, and nutritional insights, we have curated a list of nutrition powders in India for 2025, tailored for your health goals.
10 nutrition powders for you
Nutritional powders can boost your immunity, support your brain health and maintain overall wellness. Nutritional powder mixture with ingredients like maize, mung beans and oats are a rich source of nutrients (International Research Symposium). Add the right nutrition powder to your diet only after consulting your healthcare provider.
Shelcal Total is a dietary supplement for adults. It is powered by protein, multivitamins, multiminerals, and prebiotics to support bone, joint, muscle health, immunity and energy. It also supports gut, skin, eye, and brain health. It has no added sugars, No artificial flavours or colours. Available in rich vanilla and dark chocolate flavours, this health supplement is a wholesome pick for daily nutrition.
Reasons to buy
It has a rich taste
Supplementing the daily nutritional needs of adults
Supports multiple benefits like bone, joint, muscle, gut health, energy, immunity, eye health, skin health and brain health
No added sugar, artificial flavours, or colours (It contains naturally occurring sugars)
Reasons to avoid
Powder form may not be convenient for everyone
Shelcal Total - Powered by Protein, Multi-Vitamin, Multi-Mineral & Prebiotic supports Bone, Joint & Muscle, Immunity, Gut Health and more - No Added Sugar (Dark Chocolate) 400g - By Torrent Pharma
2. Herbalife Personalized Protein Powder Link
Herbalife's Personalized Protein Powder is a fat-free, protein-rich supplement designed for weight management and hunger control. With 5g of soy and whey protein, this is the perfect protein powder that helps build muscle and boosts energy. Ideal for customising shakes, it provides all 9 essential amino acids, supporting a healthy, balanced lifestyle.
Reasons to buy
Customisable for various shake recipes
High-quality protein blend with essential amino acids
Fat-free, soy-based
Reasons to avoid
Unflavored
May cause digestive discomfort for some users
Herbalife Nutrition Personalized Protein Powder 400Gms
Protinex Rich Chocolate is a high-protein nutritional mix designed to improve strength, immunity, and muscle health. With 34g of protein per 100g, this is the right multivitamin for men and women, supporting muscle repair and reducing fatigue. It contains 25 vital nutrients, including calcium and vitamins A and D, which makes it an ideal daily supplement for an active, healthy lifestyle with no added sugar.
Reasons to buy
High protein content
Rich in 25 essential nutrients for overall wellness
Ideal for post-workout recovery
Comes in a delicious chocolate flavor
Reasons to avoid
Contains added sugars
Not ideal for those who prefer a plant-based protein
Protinex Premium Diwali Pack – Gift of Health for your Loved Ones | Khaas Rishton Ke Liye, Sehat Se Bhara Tohfa | Rich Chocolate 400g & Creamy Vanilla 400g
4. Organic India Moringa Powder
Organic India Moringa Powder is a nutrient-dense superfood packed with essential vitamins and minerals. With 17 times more calcium than milk and 25 times more iron than spinach, it naturally boosts energy, stamina, and vitality. This organic, vitamin-rich powder helps maintain a healthy balance of essential nutrients, supporting overall wellness and improving digestion.
Reasons to buy
Packed with essential nutrients
Organic and sustainably sourced
Ideal for adding to smoothies, juices, or food
Reasons to avoid
Taste may be strong for some users
The powder form may be difficult to mix in some recipes
Limited product variety
A TATA Product - Organic India Moringa Powder
ALSO READ: Beginners' guide to whey protein concentrate: Top-rated picks, expert tips and FAQs
5. Mypro Nutrition Slim Shake Link
Mypro Nutrition Slim Shake is a high-protein meal replacement designed for weight control. Packed with 11g of protein and 31 essential vitamins and minerals, it supports metabolism and muscle building. This sugar-free shake promotes better digestion with added fiber and is ideal for maintaining calorie intake while curbing hunger for hours, making it one of the perfect nutrition powders for adults.
Reasons to buy
Contains 11g of protein per serving
High in fiber
Sugar-free
Reasons to avoid
May not be filling for some individuals
May have a chalky texture
Limited flavor options
Mypro Sport Nutrition Slim Shake Protein Powder-Meal Replacement Shake For Weight Control & Management-Sugar-Free,For Men & Women-500 Gm- (Chocolate Milk Shake Flavor)
Origin Nutrition 100% Plant Protein is a dairy-free, soy-free, gluten-free protein blend made from European golden peas and organic pumpkin seeds. Each serving provides 25g of protein and is enriched with digestive enzymes, which help in recovery and improve digestion. This unflavoured nutrition powder is ideal for those seeking a natural, allergen-free supplement to support muscle growth and overall health.
Reasons to buy
100% plant-based
Vegan-friendly
Free from dairy, gluten, and soy
Reasons to avoid
Unflavored
Smaller pack size
Origin Nutrition 100% Natural Plant Protein Powder, Unflavoured with 25g Plant Based Protein, Gluten Free, Dairy Free, No Added Sugar, Soy Free, Non - GMO, Jain, 8 Servings, 260g
Carbamide Forte Mass Gainer is a high-protein weight gain supplement with 54g of protein per serving. Formulated with 250g of carbs, multivitamins, probiotics, and creatine, this nutrition powder for weight gain supports muscle growth, enhances gut health, and improves recovery. Ideal for muscle building, this delicious Belgian chocolate-flavoured mass gainer promotes effective nutrient absorption, providing energy for intense workouts.
Reasons to buy
High protein and carb content
Suitable for those aiming to gain muscle mass
Ideal for hard gainers
Reasons to avoid
Contains artificial sweeteners
Not suitable for those seeking weight loss or a low-calorie diet
Carbamide Forte Mass Gainer with 54g Protein, 250g Carbs, Multivitamin, ZMA & Creatine 3g - Belgian Chocolate Flavour Weight Gainer - 3kg
Ensure is a high-protein nutritional drink designed to improve muscle strength and energy levels. Packed with 32 essential nutrients including calcium, vitamin D, and zinc, it supports overall health and immunity. Clinically proven to improve strength in 90 days, Ensure is ideal for those looking to maintain active lifestyles, especially for older adults or those recovering from illness.
Reasons to buy
Clinically proven
Supports muscle strength
Available in various flavors
Convenient ready-to-mix powder
Reasons to avoid
High sugar content
May not be suitable for those with lactose intolerance
Contains artificial sweeteners
Ensure No 1 Nutritional Supplement Drink in the world|32 nutrients High Protein,Calcium,Vit D|Chocolate 375g
OZiva Nutritional Meal for Women is a low-calorie, high-protein meal replacement designed to support weight management and boost metabolism. With 18g of protein and 6.4g of fiber, this is the right nutrition powder for women, helping control hunger and providing energy throughout the day.
Reasons to buy
Ayurvedic herbs
Low-calorie
High-protein replacement
Reasons to avoid
Limited flavor options
OZiva Nutritional Meal for Women | Meal Replacement Shake for Weight Management, Calorie Control & Metabolism | 18 g Protein, 6.4g Dietary Fibre, Ashwagandha, Tulsi | Chocolate 453 g
Supply6 360 is a comprehensive daily health supplement containing 63+ essential vitamins, minerals, and probiotics. With a blend of superfoods, omega-3s, and adaptogens, it supports gut health, immunity, and energy levels. This vegan, gluten-free powder helps maintain mental and physical well-being, making it a convenient all-in-one nutrition solution for daily health.
Reasons to buy
Blends 63+ vitamins, minerals and probiotics
Vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO
Easy to mix
Reasons to avoid
May not be suitable for individuals with certain sensitivities
Some users may find the taste not to their liking
Supply6 360 Ultimate Health Powder for Women and Men | Comprehensive Daily Supplement with 63+ Vitamins, Minerals, Probiotics, and Superfoods | Supports Gut Health, Energy, Immunity (30 Servings)
Top features of these nutrition powders:
Nutrition powders in India
Key ingredients
Primary benefits
Flavors available
|Shelcal Total
|Protein, Multivitamins, Minerals, Prebiotics
|Bone, Joint, Muscle, Gut, Skin, Eye, Brain Health
|Vanilla, Dark Chocolate
|Herbalife Personalized Protein
|Soy Protein, Whey Protein, Amino Acids
|Muscle Building, Weight Management, Energy Boost
|Unflavored
|Protinex Health Supplement
|34g of Protein, Calcium, Vitamins A & D, 25 Nutrients
|Strength, Immunity, Muscle Health, Post-workout Recovery
|Chocolate
|Organic India Moringa Powder
|Moringa (high in Calcium, Iron)
|Energy Boost, Vitality, Digestion Support
|None
|Mypro Nutrition Slim Shake
|11g Protein, 31 Vitamins & Minerals, Fiber
|Weight Control, Metabolism Boost, Hunger Control
|Vanilla, Chocolate
|Origin Nutrition Plant Protein
|Golden Peas, Organic Pumpkin Seeds, Digestive Enzymes
|Muscle Recovery, Digestive Health, Allergen-Free
|Unflavored
|Carbamide Forte Mass Gainer
|Protein, Carbs, Multivitamins, Probiotics, Creatine
|Muscle Mass Gain, Recovery, Gut Health
|Belgian Chocolate
|Ensure Nutritional Supplement
|32 Nutrients, Calcium, Vitamin D, Zinc
|Strength, Energy, Immunity, Muscle Health
|Various (Vanilla, Chocolate)
|OZiva Nutritional Meal for Women
|Ayurvedic Herbs, 18g Protein, 6.4g Fiber
|Weight Management, Metabolism Boost, Energy
|None
|Supply6 360 Ultimate Health
|63+ Vitamins, Minerals, Probiotics, Omega-3s, Adaptogens
|Gut Health, Immunity, Energy, Mental & Physical Well-being
|None
How to choose a nutritional powder?
- When choosing a nutritional powder, consider your specific health goals, such as weight management, muscle gain, or energy boost.
- 2. Look for high-quality protein sources (whey, plant-based). Protein supplementation has positive effects on metabolic and cardiovascular risk factors (Baylor University Medical Center Proceedings).
- Check for allergens if you have dietary restrictions and opt for products with natural ingredients and no artificial additives.
- Finally, read customer reviews to gauge taste, mixability, and effectiveness, ensuring it aligns with your lifestyle and dietary needs.
- Consult your healthcare provider before adding any supplement to your diet.
ALSO READ: Best protein powder under ₹5000: 10 affordable picks for muscle gain and recovery
Are nutrition powders good?
Nutritional powders can be a convenient and effective way to supplement your diet, especially for those with busy lifestyles or specific health goals like weight management, muscle building, or enhanced energy. They provide essential vitamins, minerals, and proteins that may be lacking in your regular diet. However, they should not replace whole foods but rather complement them. It is important to choose high-quality powders with minimal additives, low sugar, and natural ingredients. Always consult a healthcare professional before adding them to your routine, particularly if you have any health concerns or allergies.
Frequently asked questions
- What is nutritional powder?
Nutritional powder is a supplement that provides essential vitamins, minerals, proteins, and other nutrients, typically to support health, fitness, or weight management goals.
- Can nutritional powder replace meals?
While nutritional powders can supplement a meal, they shouldn’t fully replace whole foods, as they may lack fiber and other nutrients found in natural foods.
- Are nutritional powders safe?
Nutritional powders are generally safe, but it is important to choose high-quality products. Consult a healthcare professional, especially if you have allergies or health concerns.
- How should I take nutritional powder?
Follow the recommended dosage on the product label, usually mixed with water, milk, or smoothies, and consume as part of a balanced diet.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
