Amazon Summer Sale: Day 2 offers up to 40% on best-selling protein powders from MuscleBlaze, AS-IT-IS and more

Are you running low on protein? This is the best time to stock up on the top-rated proteinpowders because the Amazon Great Summer Sale is still on. With its Day 2 deals, the Amazon sale is offering up to 40% off on the best protein powders. From gym-goers to casual fitness lovers, everyone is rushing to grab top-rated whey, isolate and plant-based proteins at unbeatable prices. These supplements promote better recovery, muscle gain and everyday performance. With major brands like MuscleBlaze, AS-IT-IS, Bigmuscles Nutrition and more on discounts, it is the perfect time to upgrade your routine or refill your favourite tub.

Top deals to explore during the Amazon Summer Sale (May 2025):

Packed with 25g protein, 11.75g EAAs, and 5.51g BCAAs per scoop, this best whey protein powder offers 50% better absorption. It features scoop-on-top packaging and global certifications, which make it the best-selling protein powder in India. Grab this high-performance MuscleBlaze protein powder now at up to 12% off during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025.

Specifications Flavour Rich chocolate Servings per container 28 Diet type Vegetarian Protein source Whey Click Here to Buy MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey Protein Powder, Rich Chocolate (1kg / 2.2lbs) | 25g Protein Per Scoop | Clinically Tested 50% Higher Protein Absorption

With 24g of protein and 5.4g of BCAAs per serving, this clean, minimally processed powder supports muscle gain and recovery. This best protein powder for men and women, comes with Labdoor certification and is free of fillers, making it perfect for custom shakes. Don’t miss this best whey protein in India at 40% off during the Amazon Summer Sale (May 2025).

Specifications Flavour Unflavoured Servings per container 33 Protein source Whey Material type free Gluten-free Click Here to Buy AS-IT-IS Nutrition Whey Protein Concentrate 80% - 1kg | Unflavoured | tested for purity | Labdoor certified

Delivering 25g protein per scoop with ProHydrolase enzyme tech, this best protein powder for muscle gain blend enhances muscle recovery and growth. It is perfect post-workout or anytime. One of the best protein powders for women and men, now available at amazing prices during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025.

Specifications Flavour Chocolate Material type Vegetarian Product benefits Muscle gain Net quantity 1000 grams Click Here to Buy Bigmuscles Nutrition Premium Gold Whey [1 Kg] [Chocolate] & Creatine (100g, 33 Servings, Unflavoured) Combo | Informed Choice UK Certified | 3rd Party Lab Tested

Get 26g of protein, 6.4g BCAAs, and an ultra-clean formulation without additives with this best protein powder for building muscle. Sourced from Ireland and batch-tested for purity, it is ideal for muscle building. A top pick in clean, best protein powder brands. Now on discounted prices during the Great Summer Sale on Amazon India.

Specifications Flavour Unflavoured Servings per container 28 Material type free No artificial colour and flavours Protein source Whey Click Here to Buy The Whole Truth Whey Protein Concentrate Unflavoured |1 kg (2.2 lbs) | 26g Protein per scoop | 6.4g BCAA | 100% Authentic Whey & No Adulteration | Clean and Light | Muscle Building | Vegetarian

Blending isolated and concentrated for 27g of protein per serving, this “Made in India” whey is packed within 24 hours of milking. This best whey protein contains milk, calcium and natural fibre. Perfect for muscle gain and metabolism support, grab it now during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025!

Specifications Flavour Unflavoured Servings per container 29 Material type free No artificial flavour and colour Protein source Whey Click Here to Buy avvatar Whey Protein | 1Kg | Unflavoured | 27g Protein | 29 Servings | Isolate & Concentrate Blend

NAKPRO Gold delivers 24.76g protein, 5.42g BCAAs, and 4.27g glutamine per scoop. With no added sugar or banned substances, it is among the best whey protein powders in India. This product is great for lean muscle and recovery. Shop it now on Amazon India during the Great Summer Sale 2025 for special offers!

Specifications Flavour Blueberry Source Whey Net quantity 1000 grams Product benefits Muscle growth Click Here to Buy NAKPRO Gold Whey Protein Concentrate & Isolate 1kg Blueberry | 25.5g Protein, Trustified Certified Supplement Powder | Fast Absorbing Whey Protein Powder

Get 30g protein, 6.7g BCAAs, and 3g creatine per scoop with Nitro-Tech, a leading muscle-building protein powder. Proven to boost strength and lean mass, it is one of the best protein powders for muscle gain. So, grab this supplement now available at unbeatable prices during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025.

Specifications Flavour Milk chocolate Material type free Gluten free Diet Vegan Benefits Muscle growth Click Here to Buy MuscleTech Nitro-Tech Whey Protein, 1.81kg (4lbs), Milk Chocolate, 30g Protein, 3g creatine monohydrate, 6.7g BCAA, ultimate muscle building formula, increase strength & performance

With 23g of protein, 22 vitamins/minerals, and 5g of BCAAs, this vegan blend suits gluten-free, keto, or plant-based diets. This protein powder is free from dairy and allergens, which makes it one of the best plant protein powders for men and women. Grab it now at discounted rates during the Amazon Sale.

Specifications Flavour Chocolate Net quantity 1000 grams Diet type Vegetarian Protein source Pea, rice Click Here to Buy Mypro Sport Nutrition Plant Protein Powder Pea & Brown Rice Protein (23g protein,22 Vitamins & minerals,5g BCAA) Plant Based Vegan Protein Supplement For Men & Women (Chocolate Flavour -1000 Gm)

OZiva offers 30g of protein with all 9 EAAs from pea, brown rice, and quinoa, which makes it perfect for daily fitness and recovery. Clean, certified vegan and free from added sugar, it is among the best protein powders for women and vegans. Moreover, it is available at up to 13% off during the Amazon Sale 2025.

Specifications Flavour Unflavoured Material type free Gluten free Benefits Boosts immunity Protein source Pea, rice Click Here to Buy OZiva Organic Plant Protein for Everyday Fitness | 30g Protein - Pea Isolate | Complete Plant Protein Powder | No Added Sugar, Certified Clean & Vegan (Unflavoured, 500g)

FuelOne Whey Max delivers 27g of protein per scoop with a blend of concentrate and isolate, plus added enzymes for better digestion. No added sugar or maltodextrin, this protein powder may be a great choice for clean muscle gain. Moreover, you can get it at the best deal now in the Amazon Sale May 2025!

Specifications Flavour Chocolate Material type Sugar free Diet Vegetarian Protein source Whey Click Here to Buy FUELONE Whey Max (Chocolate, 1kg / 2.2lbs) | Whey Protein Concentrate & Whey Protein Isolate | 27g Protein

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: FAQs When does the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 start? The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 started at noon on May 1st, 2025, offering exciting discounts on protein powders from top brands.

Are there discounts on both plant-based and whey protein powders? Yes, the sale features deals on both whey and plant-based protein powders from brands like OZiva, Mypro, MuscleBlaze, and Avvatar. Choose the one that suits your fitness and dietary preferences.

Will there be any additional bank or payment offers? Absolutely! Expect extra discounts, cashback, and no-cost EMI offers when you shop using select debit/credit cards or digital wallets during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025.

Can I get combo packs or bulk protein powder deals? Yes, Amazon’s Summer Sale includes combo packs and value deals on 1 kg+ protein powders, which is ideal for regular users looking to save more on monthly fitness needs.

