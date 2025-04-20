Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Beginners' guide to whey protein concentrate: Top-rated picks, expert tips and FAQs

ByTanya Shree
Apr 20, 2025 04:00 PM IST

Are you confused about whey protein? Start with these beginner-friendly whey protein concentrate options to support your fitness goals.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

MuscleBlaze 100% Clean Raw Whey Protein Concentrate (Unflavoured, 1kg) | Easy to Digest View Details checkDetails

₹2,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Best value for money

The Whole Truth Whey Protein Concentrate Unflavoured |1 kg (2.2 lbs) | 26g Protein per scoop | 6.4g BCAA | 100% Authentic Whey & No Adulteration | Clean and Light | Muscle Building | Vegetarian View Details checkDetails

₹2,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AS-IT-IS Nutrition Whey Protein Concentrate 80% - 1kg | Unflavoured | tested for purity | Labdoor certified View Details checkDetails

₹1,891

amazonLogo
GET THIS

NUTRABAY Pure 100% Raw Whey Protein Concentrate, 23.4g Protein - 1Kg, Unflavoured View Details checkDetails

₹2,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

NAKPRO Perform Whey Protein Concentrate 1kg Cookies & Cream | 24g Protein, 5.3g BCAA | Trustified Certified 100% Authentic Supplement Powder & No Adulteration | Fast Absorbing Whey Protein Powder View Details checkDetails

₹1,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

NATURALTEIN Natural Whey Protein Concentrate Chocolate - 1 kg (Naturally flavored, Non GMO, No Artificial Sweeteners) View Details checkDetails

₹2,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Yogabar ProClean Whey Protein Concentrate 1kg | 27g Protein per Serve | Unflavoured Whey Protein Powder | Clean & Light | Patented & Clinically Tested Pro-Absorb Blend View Details checkDetails

₹2,149

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Starting a fitness journey goes beyond hitting the gym. It is a balance of smart nutrition, a solid workout routine, and consistent discipline. Having protein supplement can also be part of this journey. However, there are many blends, and options, so beginners can find it hard to pick the right one. When it comes to beginner-friendly forms, you can't go wrong with whey protein concentrate. It is affordable, effective and nutritionally rich. Here is your go-to guide to understanding whey protein concentrate and choosing the best one for your fitness goals.

Try whey protein concentrate to fuel your fitness journey(Adobe Stock)
Try whey protein concentrate to fuel your fitness journey(Adobe Stock)

What is whey protein concentrate?

Whey protein concentrate is a kind of protein powder that is derived from milk. It contains about 70 to 80% protein, with the rest being natural carbs and fats. This protein powder undergoes less processing than isolate, which helps retain more nutrients like lactoglobulins, lactoferrin, and immunoglobulins to support immunity, and recovery. Dietitian Vidhi Chawla, founder of Fisico Diet and Aesthetic Clinic says whey protein concentrate (WPC) is the unsung hero of muscle recovery. It is the less processed cousin of whey isolate, retaining beneficial fats and carbs alongside a potent protein punch.

Additionally, whey protein concentrate is suitable for beginners because it is affordable, rich in essential amino acids, is creamier, and better tasting. It also supports muscle growth, recovery, and general fitness. Studies also show that WPC80 improves texture, viscosity, and antioxidant properties in fat-free dairy desserts; 9% offers the best taste, and 13% poses challenges (Functional Fermented Food Products).

Top 7 beginner-friendly whey protein concentrate

Explore these top-rated options that you can try in 2025 to kickstart your fitness journey:

Loading Suggestions...

MuscleBlaze 100% Clean Raw Whey Protein Concentrate delivers 24g of high-quality protein per scoop with 5.2g BCAAs and 11.2g EAAs. Unflavoured and additive-free, this whey protein concentrate is ideal for those seeking purity, performance, and flexibility in their protein intake. It is enhanced with the digestive enzymes Bromelain and Papain to boost absorption and recovery for better results.

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

High protein

affiliate-tick

Clean & tested

affiliate-tick

Good for muscle recovery

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Unflavoured

Click Here to Buy

MuscleBlaze 100% Clean Raw Whey Protein Concentrate (Unflavoured, 1kg) | Easy to Digest

Why choose:

  1. Pure, minimally processed protein
  2. Added digestive enzymes
  3. Trusted 3rd-party purity certification

Customers' reactions: Customers liked this best whey protein concentrate for its value, digestibility, and effectiveness for beginners. Some mixed reviews on taste and mixability.

Loading Suggestions...

This 80% protein powder delivers 26g of protein and 6.4g of BCAAs per scoop. Made with just three ingredients—whey protein concentrate, bromelain, and sunflower lecithin, this unflavoured whey protein concentrate is free from sweeteners, thickeners, or adulterants. It is sourced from Ireland and rigorously batch-tested and designed for clean muscle building and easier digestion.

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

26g protein

affiliate-tick

Zero additives

affiliate-tick

Great ingredient transparency

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Pricier than others

Click Here to Buy

The Whole Truth Whey Protein Concentrate Unflavoured |1 kg (2.2 lbs) | 26g Protein per scoop | 6.4g BCAA | 100% Authentic Whey & No Adulteration | Clean and Light | Muscle Building | Vegetarian

Why choose:

  1. No fillers or sweeteners
  2. Clean and light formulation
  3. Sourced from a globally trusted supplier

Customers' reactions: Customers appreciated this best whey protein concentrate 1 kg for its clean profile and digestibility. However, reviews were mixed on taste, bloating, and price.

Loading Suggestions...

Delivering 24g protein and 5.4g BCAAs per 30g scoop, AS-IT-IS Whey protein concentrate is raw, unflavoured, and minimally processed to preserve natural nutrients. It is certified by Labdoor for quality, which supports muscle gain and recovery while allowing users to customise flavours. Moreover, it is ideal for intense workouts and general fitness goals.

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Budget-friendly

affiliate-tick

Good for beginners

affiliate-tick

Labdoor certified

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No added enzymes

Click Here to Buy

AS-IT-IS Nutrition Whey Protein Concentrate 80% - 1kg | Unflavoured | tested for purity | Labdoor certified

Why choose:

  1. Labdoor certified for purity
  2. Raw, no-filler formula
  3. Great for muscle recovery

Customers' reactions: Customers liked this best whey protein powder in India for its authenticity and affordability. However, opinions were mixed on mixability, digestion, and taste.

ALSO READ: Best protein powders in India: 10 top picks for muscle gain, fat loss and lean physique

Loading Suggestions...

Nutrabay Gold delivers 25g of protein with 5.3g of BCAAs and digestive enzymes for enhanced absorption. It is made from imported whey using cross-filtration to retain nutrients and is available in multiple flavours. This keto-friendly, gluten-free whey protein concentrate supports muscle mass, metabolism, and immunity, which makes it ideal for gym-goers and athletes.

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

25g protein

affiliate-tick

Added enzymes

affiliate-tick

Keto-friendly

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Some dislike smell

Click Here to Buy

NUTRABAY Pure 100% Raw Whey Protein Concentrate, 23.4g Protein - 1Kg, Unflavoured

Why choose:

  1. Cross-filtration processed
  2. Multiple delicious flavors
  3. Added digestive enzymes

Customers' reactions: Customers appreciated this whey protein concentrate for its muscle-building effects and value. However, some criticises its mixability and aroma.

Loading Suggestions...

Each scoop of NAKPRO Perform offers 24g of protein and 5.3g BCAAs with a delicious cookies and cream flavour. Free from sugar, additives, and soy, this whey protein concentrate is processed through ultra-filtration to retain bioavailable protein. Moreover, it is suitable for pre or post-workout recovery, keto diets, and lean muscle growth.

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Great taste

affiliate-tick

24g protein

affiliate-tick

No filters

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Varying digestion experience

Click Here to Buy

NAKPRO Perform Whey Protein Concentrate 1kg Cookies & Cream | 24g Protein, 5.3g BCAA | Trustified Certified 100% Authentic Supplement Powder & No Adulteration | Fast Absorbing Whey Protein Powder

Why choose:

  1. Smooth texture and rich taste
  2. Pure, additive-free formulation
  3. Ultra-filtered for nutrient retention

Customers' reactions: Customers loved this whey protein concentrate for its taste, quality, and price. Mixed opinions on digestion and mixability.

Loading Suggestions...

With over 21.8g of protein per scoop, NATURALTEIN offers a naturally sweetened, non-GMO whey protein with sunflower lecithin and no artificial ingredients. It is certified by Germany’s Cologne List, which makes it safe and clean and supports lean muscle growth and recovery.

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Naturally sweetened

affiliate-tick

Cologne List certified

affiliate-tick

GMO-free

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Lower protein

affiliate-cross

Higher price

Click Here to Buy

NATURALTEIN Natural Whey Protein Concentrate Chocolate - 1 kg (Naturally flavored, Non GMO, No Artificial Sweeteners)

Why choose:

  1. Cologne List certified
  2. Naturally sweetened with stevia
  3. No soy, preservatives, or additives

Customers' reactions: Customers loved the best whey protein in India for its purity and digestibility. However, opinions were mixed on the price and taste.

Loading Suggestions...

Yogabar ProClean delivers a powerful 27g protein per scoop with a patented Pro-Absorb blend and probiotics for maximum absorption. It is unflavoured, light, and free from preservatives, foaming agents, and amino spiking. Designed for clean fitness and improved gut health, this whey protein concentrate is a premium choice for recovery and weight loss.

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Highest protein

affiliate-tick

Patented enzyme blend

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Slightly new in market

Click Here to Buy

Yogabar ProClean Whey Protein Concentrate 1kg | 27g Protein per Serve | Unflavoured Whey Protein Powder | Clean & Light | Patented & Clinically Tested Pro-Absorb Blend

Why choose:

  1. Highest protein per serving Probiotic + enzyme blend for digestion
  2. Clean, gut-friendly formula

Customers' reactions: Customers praised the product for its high protein content and digestibility. They liked its taste and mixability, especially among weight-conscious users.

Top three features of the best whey protein concentrate:

Best whey protein concentrate

Protein per Scoop

Digestibility Boost

Additive-Free/Clean Label

MuscleBlaze Clean Raw Whey24gBromelain & Papain enzymesNo sugar, additives; 3rd-party purity tested
The Whole Truth WPC26gBromelain & sunflower lecithin100% clean—no preservatives, flavours, or adulterants
AS-IT-IS Nutrition WPC24gNonePure, unflavoured, no fillers
Nutrabay Gold WPC25gDigestive enzymesNo amino spiking, fillers, sugar or banned substances
NAKPRO Perform WPC24gUltra-filtration; naturally digestibleNo sugar, soy, gluten, or additives
NATURALTEIN WPC21.8gSunflower lecithin, Cologne List certified100% natural, no artificial sweeteners
Yogabar ProClean WPC27gPepzyme Pro (patented enzymes), probioticsNo sweeteners, preservatives, or adulterants

ALSO READ: Best treadmills for home under 20,000 for low-impact and joint-friendly workouts

Whey protein isolate vs concentrate: What is the difference?

Whey protein isolate and concentrate differ mainly in processing and protein content. Isolate is more refined, containing around 90% protein, with lower carbs, fats, and lactose, which makes it ideal for lactose-intolerant individuals or those with lean muscle goals.

Whey protein concentrate, on the other hand, has 70–80% protein and retains more natural nutrients like immunoglobulins and lactoferrin, offering better taste and value for money.

While isolate suits advanced athletes, concentrate is great for beginners and overall wellness. Whey protein supplementation especially concentrates, significantly reduced fat mass in active individuals but showed no effect on fat-free mass. (Nutrients).

Add the right whey protein concentrate to your diet and support your fitness journey!

Tips on how to consume whey protein concentrate

Dietitian Vidhi Chawla gives a few tips on consuming whey protein concentrate:

Post-workout power: Consume within an hour of exercise for optimal muscle repair.

Smoothie star: Blend with fruits and greens for a nutritious meal replacement.

Portion control: Stick to recommended servings to avoid excess calories.

Quality matters: Choose reputable brands with minimal additives.

Listen to your gut: Choose isolate or plant-based proteins if lactose intolerant.

WPC isn't just a supplement; it's a tool. Use it wisely, and your body will thank you.

Similar articles for you:

Best treadmill for home: 10 top picks to burn calories, build stamina and stay fit (April 2025)

Best protein powder under 5000: 10 affordable picks for muscle gain and recovery

Best 6 MuscleBlaze whey protein to build muscle like a pro (2025 edition)

Frequently asked questions

  • Is whey protein concentrate safe for daily use?

    Yes, it is safe when consumed in moderation. Stick to 1-2 scoops per day and ensure your total protein intake matches your fitness goals.

  • Will whey protein concentrate make me gain weight?

    Not unless you are in a calorie surplus. Whey protein concentrate supports lean muscle gain when paired with workouts.

  • Is whey protein concentrate suitable for lactose intolerants?

    Whey protein concentrate has small amounts of lactose. If you are highly intolerant, opt for an isolate. Some whey protein concentrate brands include digestive enzymes to improve tolerance.

  • Can women take whey protein concentrate?

    Absolutely! It is just as beneficial for women who are looking for strength, stamina, or general wellness.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Health / Beginners' guide to whey protein concentrate: Top-rated picks, expert tips and FAQs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On