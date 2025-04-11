Menu Explore
Best protein powder under 5000: 10 affordable picks for muscle gain and recovery

ByTanya Shree
Apr 11, 2025 04:00 PM IST

Build muscle without breaking the bank by using the best protein powder under ₹5000. Explore these options for health benefits.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

MuscleBlaze 100% Clean Raw Whey Protein Isolate (Unflavoured, 1kg) | 27g Protein per Scoop | Easy to Digest View Details checkDetails

₹3,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bigmuscles Nutrition Premium Gold Whey [2Kg] | Informed Choice UK Certified | Isolate Whey Protein Blend | 25g Protein | 11g EAA | ProHydrolase Enzyme Technology [Mango Magic] View Details checkDetails

₹2,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AS-IT-IS ATOM Whey Protein 2kg | 27g protein | Isolate & Concentrate | Double Rich Chocolate | USA Labdoor Certified | With Digestive Enzymes for better absorption View Details checkDetails

₹3,889

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Whole Truth Whey Protein Isolate+Concentrate | Cold Coffee 1 kg (2.2 lbs) | 24g Protein/Scoop | 6.6g BCAA | 100% Authentic Whey & No Adulteration | Clean, Light & Easy to Digest | Vegetarian View Details checkDetails

₹3,549

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nutrabay Gold 100% Whey Protein Concentrate with Digestive Enzymes - 25g Protein, 5.3g BCAA, 3.9g Glutamic Acid - 2Kg, Café Mocha View Details checkDetails

₹4,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Carbamide Forte Plant Protein Powder For Men - Plant Based Protein Powder with Multivitamin, Minerals, Superfoods, Pea Protein, Digestive Enzymes - Belgian Chocolate Flavour - 1kg View Details checkDetails

₹1,695

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amway Nutrilite All Plant Protein - 1 kg View Details checkDetails

₹2,749

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MuscleTech Nitro-Tech Whey Protein, 1.81kg (4lbs), Milk Chocolate, 30g Protein, 3g creatine monohydrate, 6.7g BCAA, ultimate muscle building formula, increase strength & performance View Details checkDetails

₹5,098

amazonLogo
GET THIS

FUELONE Whey Max (Chocolate, 1kg / 2.2lbs) | Whey Protein Concentrate & Whey Protein Isolate | 27g Protein View Details checkDetails

₹2,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

If you are a beginner in the muscle-building world, you must be having a lot of questions about protein powders. With shelves full of flashy tubs and fancy claims, how do you pick one that actually works without digging a hole in your pocket? Don’t worry, we have got your back. We have picked some of the best protein powders under 5000, which strike the perfect balance between high-quality ingredients, effective protein dosage, and affordability. Whether you are lifting your first dumbbell or pushing for progressive overload, these budget-friendly powders will support your growth, recovery, and consistency without overwhelming you.

The best protein powder under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5000 can improve your fitness journey.(Adobe Stock)
The best protein powder under 5000 can improve your fitness journey.(Adobe Stock)

10 best protein powders under 5000

Consuming around 0.8 grams per kilogram of protein is enough for healthy people (Recommended Dietary Allowance). From building muscle to boosting recovery, the best protein powder under 5000 can upgrade your fitness game. Explore the top picks and include them in your routine after consulting with your healthcare provider.

Loading Suggestions...

This no-frills, high-performance whey isolate gives you 27g of pure protein per scoop—zero sugar, zero additives. With a complete amino acid profile, this best protein powder under 5000 is perfect for muscle recovery and clean bulking. This unflavoured and versatile product blends into anything without changing the taste.

Why choose: It is a clean, single-ingredient formula that is light on digestion and heavy on performance.

Customers' reactions: Customers liked this product for its purity and effectiveness. Some found the taste too plain or experienced mild digestion issues.

Loading Suggestions...

Packed with 25g of protein and powered by ProHydrolase enzyme tech, this chocolate-flavoured blend helps fuel lean muscle growth and faster recovery. Whether you are hitting the gym or just need a protein boost, its smooth mixability and great taste make it a reliable all-rounder for athletes and beginners alike.

Why choose: This best protein powder under 5000 is certified safe, enzyme-enhanced, and made for daily muscle support.

Customers' reactions: Customers liked its beginner-friendly and effective formulation. Some users felt the mixability and flavour could be improved.

Loading Suggestions...

A powerful duo of isolate and concentrate, ATOM delivers 27g of protein with high BCAA content to fuel workouts and support fast recovery. Enriched with digestive enzymes and USA Labdoor certified, this best protein powder under 5000 stands out for its bioavailability and muscle-boosting potential. Moreover, it is great for those chasing serious gains with clean nutrition.

Why choose: This best protein powder under 5000 has a high PDCAA score, enzyme support, and globally certified purity.

Customers' reactions: Customers loved this protein powder for its potency and value. Some noted clumping and mixed opinions on taste and mixability.

Loading Suggestions...

The Whole Truth Whey protein is a clean protein that combines Irish whey with real ingredients like coffee, dates, and monk fruit—nothing else. With 24g of protein and 6.4g of BCAAs, it is light, tasty, and free from artificial junk. For those who care about label transparency as much as gains, this is your pick.

Why choose: This best protein powder under 5000 is free from any artificial sweeteners or additives, which makes it a good option.

Customers' reactions: Customers liked this protein powder for being light, clean, and easy to digest. A few found it mildly bitter or felt it was on the pricier side.

5. Nutrabay Gold 100% Whey Protein

Loading Suggestions...

Nutrabay’s whey delivers 25g of protein per scoop with added digestive enzymes for better absorption and less bloating. It is gluten-free, sugar-free, and perfect for those on low-carb or keto diets. With a smooth texture and solid nutritional backing, this one’s a daily protein fix for fitness lovers on a budget.

Why choose: You may choose this best protein powder for its clean, affordable, and keto-friendly nature.

Customers' reactions: Customers loved this protein powder for its value and quality. Some users disliked the smell or felt the flavour was too mild.

ALSO READ: Best vegan protein powder of February 2025 to fuel your body the right way

6. Carbamide Forte Plant Protein Powder

Loading Suggestions...

This all-in-one vegan protein packs 25g of protein, BCAAs, 13 vitamins, superfoods, and digestive enzymes. Designed for lean muscle growth and fast recovery, this best whey protein powder is ideal for post-workout nourishment and daily nutrition—without bloating or cravings.

Why choose: This best protein powder under 5000 is plant-based, gut-friendly, and enriched with multivitamins for holistic wellness.

Customers' reactions: Customers loved this protein powder for its rich chocolate taste, smooth texture, and easy digestion.

7. Amway Nutrilite All Plant Protein

Loading Suggestions...

Get 24g of fresh whey protein per scoop with a blend of isolate and concentrate, packed with BCAAs and EAAs. Sourced and processed in India within 24 hours, this protein powder supports muscle repair, immunity, and gut health.

Why choose: The brand claims it is the first “Made in India” whey, which is fresh, clean, and powerful for fitness gains.

Customers' reactions: Customers loved this protein powder for its mixability and performance. However, opinions on taste varied.

8. MuscleTech Nitro-Tech Whey Protein

Loading Suggestions...

With 30g protein, 6.7g BCAA, and 3g creatine, this is a scientifically backed formula for superior muscle gain and strength. It absorbs fast, boosts ATP levels, and enhances training outcomes.

Why choose: Backed by research, it delivers faster muscle gain than standard whey.

Customers' reactions: It is trusted for muscle building and strength. However, seal and taste reviews are mixed.

Loading Suggestions...

Each scoop of this best protein powder under 5000 delivers 27g of protein from a potent isolate-concentrate combo. It does not contain any added sugar or maltodextrin, which helps promote lean muscle, better digestion, and faster recovery without compromising taste.

Why choose: You may opt for this protein powder for its clean formula with added enzymes for digestion and 75% protein content.

Customers' reactions: Customers liked its protein content, digestion ease, and value. Some reported occasional stomach discomfort.

Best protein powder under 5000

Protein/scoop

Type & special features

Standout benefit

MuscleBlaze 100% Clean Raw Whey Isolate27gWhey Isolate; Unflavoured; Zero sugar/additivesClean, single-ingredient formula that supports clean bulking and easy digestion
Bigmuscles Premium Gold Whey25gWhey Blend; ProHydrolase enzyme tech; Chocolate-flavouredEnzyme-enhanced, daily muscle support with good taste
AS-IT-IS ATOM Whey Protein27gIsolate + Concentrate; Digestive enzymes; Labdoor certifiedHigh PDCAAS, fast recovery, and serious muscle gain
The Whole Truth Whey Isolate + Concentrate24gIrish Whey; Real food sweeteners (dates, monk fruit); No artificial additivesTransparent, clean label with real ingredients
Nutrabay Gold 100% Whey Concentrate25gWhey Concentrate; Digestive enzymes; Keto-friendlyBudget-friendly, low-carb, and gluten-free for everyday use
Carbamide Forte Plant Protein25gPlant-based; Vitamins + Superfoods + Digestive enzymesVegan, gut-friendly, and rich in micronutrients
Avvatar Whey Protein24gFresh Indian Whey; Isolate + Concentrate; BCAAs & EAAsMade-in-India freshness and high amino support
Amway Nutrilite All Plant Protein8g/10gPlant-based (Soy, Wheat, Pea); Cholesterol/lactose-freeWhole-body wellness and high PDCAAS score
MuscleTech Nitro-Tech Whey Protein30gWhey Protein + Creatine; Fast absorption; Research-backedBest for serious muscle gain and strength
FuelOne Whey Max27gIsolate + Concentrate; Enzymes; No added sugarClean, high-protein formula with 75% protein content

ALSO READ: Best protein brands under 2000: 10 high-quality options to support your fitness goals on a budget

Which protein is safe?

Whey protein is widely considered safe for most people, especially if it is from a reputable brand and is third-party tested. For those with lactose intolerance, plant-based options like pea, soy, or rice protein are safer alternatives. Casein is also safe but digests more slowly. Always check for additives, allergens, and artificial sweeteners. If you have kidney issues or other health conditions, consult a doctor before adding protein supplements to your diet.

Are protein powders effective?

Yes, the best protein powders in India are effective when used correctly. They provide a quick, convenient way to meet daily protein needs, especially for athletes, gym-goers, or those with limited dietary protein. Protein supplements also support muscle repair, fat loss, and satiety. However, effectiveness depends on quality, timing, and overall diet. They work best when paired with exercise and should not replace whole food sources.

Frequently asked questions

  • When should I take protein powder?

    Post-workout is ideal for muscle recovery, but it can also be taken as a meal supplement or snack during the day.

  • Can protein powder help with weight loss?

    Yes, it can help with weight loss by promoting satiety, reducing cravings, and supporting muscle retention during a calorie deficit.

  • Is it okay to take protein powder daily?

    Yes, daily use is fine if it is within your protein needs and from a clean, quality source. But make sure to balance it with whole food intake.

  • Can teenagers use protein powder?

    Teenagers can use it with guidance, focusing on whole foods first. Choose natural, additive-free options and consult a healthcare provider if unsure.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

