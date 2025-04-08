Menu Explore
Best selling protein powders at up to 40% off: Top-healthy picks at the Amazon Sale 2025 for muscle building

ByTanya Shree
Apr 08, 2025 05:30 PM IST

Get fit and save big with the Amazon Sale 2025. Grab the best selling protein powders at up to 40% off to support your fitness goals.

MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Powder (Rich Chocolate, 2kg / 4.4lbs) | Clinically Tested 50% Higher Protein Absorption View Details checkDetails

₹5,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bigmuscles Nutrition Premium Gold Whey [1 Kg] [Chocolate] & Creatine (100g, 33 Servings, Unflavoured) Combo | Informed Choice UK Certified | 3rd Party Lab Tested View Details checkDetails

₹1,649

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AS-IT-IS Nutrition ATOM Whey Protein 1kg | 27g protein | Isolate & Concentrate | Double Rich Chocolate | USA Labdoor Certified | With Digestive Enzymes for better absorption View Details checkDetails

₹1,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Whole Truth Whey Protein Concentrate Unflavoured |1 kg (2.2 lbs) | 26g Protein per scoop | 6.4g BCAA | 100% Authentic Whey & No Adulteration | Clean and Light | Muscle Building | Vegetarian View Details checkDetails

₹2,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

avvatar Whey Protein | 1Kg | Unflavoured | 27g Protein | 29 Servings | Isolate & Concentrate Blend View Details checkDetails

₹2,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MuscleTech Nitro-Tech Whey Protein, 1.81kg (4lbs), Cookies & Cream, 30g Protein, 3g creatine monohydrate, 6.7g BCAA, ultimate muscle building formula, increase strength & performance View Details checkDetails

₹5,187

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cosmix No-Nonsense Plant Protein | 24g Protein/Serve | Indonesian Cacao | Organic Pea & Rice Isolate | Vegan Protein | Easy To Digest | All Essential Amino Acids - 500g View Details checkDetails

₹1,419

amazonLogo
GET THIS

OZiva Organic Plant Protein for Everyday Fitness | 30g Protein - Pea Isolate | Complete Plant Protein Powder | No Added Sugar, Certified Clean & Vegan (Unflavoured, 1kg) View Details checkDetails

₹2,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Isopure Whey Protein Isolate Powder with Vitamins for Immune Support & Biotine- 4.40 lbs, 2 kg (Dutch Choc), Lactose-Free, Gluten-Free, Veg protein for Men & Women. Offer Pack. View Details checkDetails

₹9,519

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nutrabay Gold 100% Whey Protein Concentrate with Digestive Enzymes - 25g Protein, 5.3g BCAA, 3.9g Glutamic Acid - 2Kg, Café Mocha View Details checkDetails

₹4,829

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey Protein Powder (Chocolate Hazelnut, 1kg / 2.2lbs)| Clinically Tested 50% Higher Protein Absorption View Details checkDetails

₹2,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

NAKPRO Impact Whey Protein 1kg | Isolate & Concentrate | 24g Protein & 4.9g BCAA | With Digestive Enzymes for better Absorption | NABL Lab Tested 100% Authentic Supplement Powder - Double Rich Chocolate Flavour View Details checkDetails

₹1,044

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MuscleBlaze Beginners Whey Protein, No Added Sugar, Faster Muscle Recovery & Improved Strength (Chocolate, 500 g / 1.1 lb) View Details checkDetails

₹849

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Mypro Sport Nutrition Plant Protein Powder Pea & Brown Rice Protein (23g protein,22 Vitamins & minerals,5g BCAA) Plant Based Vegan Protein Supplement For Men & Women (Chocolate Flavour -1000 Gm) View Details checkDetails

₹1,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Carbamide Forte Plant Protein Powder For Men - Plant Based Protein Powder with Multivitamin, Minerals, Superfoods, Pea Protein, Digestive Enzymes - Belgian Chocolate Flavour - 1kg View Details checkDetails

₹1,695

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Muscle Asylum Premium Whey Protein | 1kg, 25 Servings | Banana | With Genuine Lab Reports | Body Building & Recovery | Increased Muscles View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS
If you have been planning to stock up on high-quality protein powders for your muscle-building journey, now is the time to hit add to the cart. The Amazon Sale 2025 is offering up to 40% off on bestselling protein powders that deliver serious performance without draining your wallet. Whether you are aiming to bulk up, tone lean muscle, or simply fuel your workouts better, these discounted picks cover every fitness goal. From international favorites to trusted Indian brands, the variety includes whey, plant-based, and performance blends with stellar reviews. Perfect for gym-goers, athletes, or anyone embracing a healthier lifestyle, these deals make top-tier nutrition more accessible than ever. Explore Amazon’s fitness sale to snag the best offers before they are all scooped up.

Best-selling protein powders: Transform your health and fitness journey with the Amazon Sale.(Adobe Stock)
Best-selling protein powders: Transform your health and fitness journey with the Amazon Sale.(Adobe Stock)

10 best-selling protein powders with exciting deals at the Amazon Sale

Protein powder can offer several health benefits. It has a positive impact on metabolic and cardiovascular risk factors and better glycemic control in diabetic populations. However, it should be consumed with caution to avoid any potential risks (Proceedings, Baylor University Medical Center Proceedings).

Clinically tested for 50% higher protein absorption, this award-winning whey protein supports muscle growth with a superior BCAA profile. It is Certified by Informed Choice UK & Labdoor USA, which makes it clean and effective. The “scoop on top” packaging is a user-friendly bonus!

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Clinically tested for 50% higher protein absorption

affiliate-tick

Certified by Informed Choice, Labdoor USA, Trustified

affiliate-tick

Winner of Product of the Year

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Some users report mild digestion issues

affiliate-cross

Value for money concerns among a few customers

Click Here to Buy

MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Powder (Rich Chocolate, 2kg / 4.4lbs) | Clinically Tested 50% Higher Protein Absorption

Customer reaction:

Users love the taste, effectiveness, and mixability of this best-selling protein powder. Many note noticeable muscle gain and quick absorption. A few had mixed views on value and digestion.

This budget-friendly protein delivers 25g per scoop with ProHydrolase for better digestion and absorption. Certified by Informed Choice UK, this best-selling protein powder is great for pre/post workouts and daily nutrition. The rich taste and muscle recovery benefits make it a gym-goer favorite.

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Great for muscle growth and recovery

affiliate-tick

Certified by Informed Choice UK

affiliate-tick

Affordable and suitable for beginners

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Mixed reviews on taste, mixability, and digestion

Click Here to Buy

Bigmuscles Nutrition Premium Gold Whey [1 Kg] [Chocolate] & Creatine (100g, 33 Servings, Unflavoured) Combo | Informed Choice UK Certified | 3rd Party Lab Tested

Customer reaction:

Customers praise this best selling protein powder for its affordability, energy boost, and workout support. Some users feel taste and mixability could be better, while others find it perfect for beginners.

With 27g protein and a high BCAA dose, this best whey protein fuels intense workouts and speeds recovery. It is Certified by Labdoor USA and blended with digestive enzymes, which makes it ideal for both strength and endurance training. Moreover, its high PDCAA score makes it nutritionally superior.

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

27g protein + 5.7g BCAA + digestive enzymes

affiliate-tick

USA Labdoor certified

affiliate-tick

No added sugar

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Some report issues with lumping and mixability

affiliate-cross

Mixed feedback on taste and digestion

Click Here to Buy

AS-IT-IS Nutrition ATOM Whey Protein 1kg | 27g protein | Isolate & Concentrate | Double Rich Chocolate | USA Labdoor Certified | With Digestive Enzymes for better absorption

Customer reaction:

Fans love the high protein content and fast recovery of this best whey protein in India. Many call it value for money. Some report lumps in the mix and mixed views on flavor.

ALSO READ: Amazon Protein Week 2025: Get up to 60% off on whey protein, creatine supplement; 1-day delivery options and more

This ultra-clean whey offers 26g of protein per scoop without any additives, sweeteners, or fillers. Sourced from Ireland and tested batch-wise for purity, it is ideal for clean nutrition lovers. Moreover, this best whey protein concentrate is light on the stomach and blends easily for a smooth shake.

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

26g protein + 6.4g BCAA per scoop

affiliate-tick

Clean label

affiliate-tick

No additives

affiliate-tick

Easily digestible

affiliate-tick

Tested at FSSAI-approved labs

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Unflavoured version may not suit all taste buds

Click Here to Buy

The Whole Truth Whey Protein Concentrate Unflavoured |1 kg (2.2 lbs) | 26g Protein per scoop | 6.4g BCAA | 100% Authentic Whey & No Adulteration | Clean and Light | Muscle Building | Vegetarian

Customer reaction:

Customers loved this best whey protein for its clean ingredients, easy digestion, and authentic feel. Some found the taste bland and noted occasional bloating.

5. Avvatar Whey Protein

With 27g of protein, BCAAs, calcium, and natural fiber, this Indian-made whey supports muscle growth, bone health, and gut wellness. It is processed within 24 hours of milking, which helps retain freshness and biological value.

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Contains natural calcium and fibre

affiliate-tick

Freshly sourced, processed, and packed in India

affiliate-tick

Helps muscle growth and digestion

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Mixed opinions on taste and texture

Click Here to Buy

avvatar Whey Protein | 1Kg | Unflavoured | 27g Protein | 29 Servings | Isolate & Concentrate Blend

Customer reaction:

Customers liked this best protein powder for its quality and smooth mix with milk or water. Users like its effectiveness in muscle recovery.

This power-packed blend delivers 30g of protein, 3g of creatine, and 6.7g of BCAAs per scoop. Backed by science, it helps you gain 70% more lean muscle and boosts strength significantly. This protein powder is fast-absorbing and enriched with whey peptides, which makes it your ultimate training companion for next-level results.

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

30g protein + 3g creatine + 6.7g BCAA per scoop

affiliate-tick

Clinically proven for 70% more lean muscle gain

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Mixed reviews on taste and mixability

Click Here to Buy

MuscleTech Nitro-Tech Whey Protein, 1.81kg (4lbs), Cookies & Cream, 30g Protein, 3g creatine monohydrate, 6.7g BCAA, ultimate muscle building formula, increase strength & performance

Customer reaction:

Customers liked this best-selling protein powder for its muscle-building impact, value for money, and authentic formulation. However, users have mixed opinions on taste and find the seal design inconvenient.

ALSO READ: Best vegan protein powder of February 2025 to fuel your body the right way

Meet the cleanest vegan protein around—24g protein per serve, 9 essential amino acids, and a gut-loving spice blend for easy digestion. Free of fillers, this best-selling protein powder is crafted from organic pea and rice isolates and comes in exotic flavors like Mocha, Matcha, and Cacao for guilt-free indulgence.

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

24g clean vegan protein per serving

affiliate-tick

Free from chemicals, dairy & gluten

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Mixed feedback on taste and texture

Click Here to Buy

Cosmix No-Nonsense Plant Protein | 24g Protein/Serve | Indonesian Cacao | Organic Pea & Rice Isolate | Vegan Protein | Easy To Digest | All Essential Amino Acids - 500g

Customer reaction:

Customers loved this protein powder for muscle building for its high-quality, plant-based protein and gut-friendly formula. Users appreciate its effectiveness and clean label. However, opinions vary on flavor, texture, and overall value.

With 30g of complete plant protein per scoop, this clean and vegan blend supports fitness, energy, and immunity. It is powered by pea, rice, and quinoa proteins with a complete BCAA profile, which makes it versatile enough to mix into shakes, meals, or smoothies.

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

30g complete plant protein with BCAAs

affiliate-tick

Certified Clean & Vegan

affiliate-tick

Supports immunity & recovery

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Mixed reviews on taste and digestibility

affiliate-cross

Unflavoured version may feel bland

Click Here to Buy

OZiva Organic Plant Protein for Everyday Fitness | 30g Protein - Pea Isolate | Complete Plant Protein Powder | No Added Sugar, Certified Clean & Vegan (Unflavoured, 1kg)

Customer reaction:

Customers loved this protein powder for being clean, effective, and suitable for plant-based lifestyles. Users enjoy its natural nutrition boost. However, some mention it is an acquired taste and a bit pricey.

Pure and powerful, Isopure strips out the fillers to give you just what your muscles crave—high-quality whey isolate, immune-boosting vitamins, and biotin for skin and nails. It is gluten-free, lactose-free, low-carb, and clean—perfect for high-performance lifestyles and low-calorie diets.

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Pure whey isolate

affiliate-tick

No added sugar, gluten-free

affiliate-tick

Low-carb

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Expensive compared to others

Click Here to Buy

Isopure Whey Protein Isolate Powder with Vitamins for Immune Support & Biotine- 4.40 lbs, 2 kg (Dutch Choc), Lactose-Free, Gluten-Free, Veg protein for Men & Women. Offer Pack.

Customer reaction:

Effective and easy to mix, it is favored for muscle tone and clean formulation. However, users are divided on taste, price, and the powdery texture.

Nutrabay Gold 100% Whey Protein Concentrate delivers 25g protein, 5.3g BCAA, and 3.9g glutamic acid per scoop—ideal for gym-goers and athletes. Made with imported whey and digestive enzymes, it supports muscle gain, recovery, and immunity. It is free from added sugar, fillers, or banned substances. Moreover, this protein powder is gluten-free, keto-friendly, and available in indulgent flavors.

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Delivers 25g protein per scoop with BCAA & glutamic acid

affiliate-tick

Made with imported whey and digestive enzymes

affiliate-tick

Gluten-free and keto-friendly

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Some users find the taste underwhelming

affiliate-cross

Limited flavor satisfaction for a few users

Click Here to Buy

Nutrabay Gold 100% Whey Protein Concentrate with Digestive Enzymes - 25g Protein, 5.3g BCAA, 3.9g Glutamic Acid - 2Kg, Café Mocha

Customer reaction:

Most users praise its high protein content, clean formulation, and muscle-boosting effects. They appreciate its authenticity and performance results. However, some mention the smell as a downside and find the taste and mixability hit or miss depending on the flavor.

How to choose the best protein powders?

When choosing the best-selling protein powders, first identify your goals like muscle building, weight management, or overall health. Opt for whey or plant-based protein depending on your dietary needs. Look for clean ingredients, no added sugar, and a good amino acid profile (especially BCAAs). Check for third-party certifications to ensure quality and safety. Finally, read customer reviews and compare nutritional labels for the best value. Make sure to consult your healthcare provider before adding any supplement to your diet.

ALSO READ: Best protein brands under 2000: 10 high-quality options to support your fitness goals on a budget

A few more options for you:

Frequently asked questions

  • When should I take protein powder?

    You can take protein powder post-workout for muscle recovery, or anytime during the day to meet your protein intake goals.

  • Is protein powder safe for daily use?

    Yes, when consumed in recommended doses, protein powder is safe for daily use as part of a balanced diet and active lifestyle.

  • Can protein powder help with weight loss?

    Yes, protein powder can support weight loss by boosting satiety, preserving lean muscle, and aiding metabolism when combined with proper diet and exercise.

  • What is the difference between whey and plant protein?

    Whey protein is dairy-based and fast-absorbing, ideal for muscle gain. Plant protein is vegan, easier to digest, and suitable for lactose-intolerant individuals.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

