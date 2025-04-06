Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Limited-time deal! Get up to 60% off on the best ghee and cooking oils during Amazon Super Value Days

ByTanya Shree
Apr 06, 2025 07:00 PM IST

Cook smart and save big with the Amazon Super Value Days. Enjoy up to 60% off on the best ghee and cooking oil brands.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Amul Pure Ghee 1 LTR (2 Pack) View Details checkDetails

₹1,580

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aashirvaad Svasti Pure Cow Ghee - Desi Ghee with Rich Aroma - 1L (Pack of 2) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Anveshan A2 Desi Cow Ghee 1 Litre | Traditionally Bilona-Churned, Danedar Ghee | Aromatic| NABL Lab Tested (70+ tests), Cruelty-Free | Grass-Fed | Glass Jar View Details checkDetails

₹1,949

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Country Delight Cow Ghee | 100% Pure Desi Danedar Cow Ghee, 900 ML (Single Pack) - Naturally Aromatic with a Unique Granular Texture View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Vedic Ghee Premium A2 Gir Cow Cultured Desi Ghee from Kesariya Farm | Vedic Bilona Two Way Churned | Indian Gir Cow Ghee, Pure A2 Ghee, Natural & Healthy, Non-GMO | Lab Certified (1L) View Details checkDetails

₹1,975

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ROSIER A2 Gir Cow Ghee (500 ml) | Traditional Bilona Method A2 Cow Ghee | Grassfed, Pure and Healthy Desi Cow Ghee (Glass Bottle - 500 ML) View Details checkDetails

₹1,169

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Go Fresho A2 Desi Cow ghee| Vedic Bilona Method|Pure, Natural & Healthy| 1000 ml Glass Bottle View Details checkDetails

₹955

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Auric Lab Certified Cow Ghee 2Litre- 100% Pure and Natural - Desi Ghee - Highly Nutritious - Helps Keep Your Heart Healthy - Boost Immunity & Energy View Details checkDetails

₹1,296

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BRIJ GWALA Desi Cow Ghee |Made Traditionally From Curd | Cow Ghee For Better Digestion And Immunity | 1 Ltr-1 View Details checkDetails

₹349

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Gavyamart Indian A2 Cow Ghee 100% Pure Non GMO - Made of kankrej Organic Cow Ghee (1L) View Details checkDetails

₹1,139

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SATVIK PURE GHEE A2 Gir Cow Ghee 1 Litre Churned From Vedic Bilona Method Bilona Ghee A2 Cow Desi Ghee 1 Litre,1.49 Kilograms View Details checkDetails

₹1,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Jivo Cold Pressed Chemical Free Sunflower Oil 5 Litre &Jivo Cold Pressed Chemical Free Sunflower Oil (pack of 1 Litre) View Details checkDetails

₹1,028

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Anveshan Wood Pressed Sunflower Oil 1L | Glass Bottle | Kolhu/Chekku | Extracted on Wooden Churner | Natural | Chemical-Free | Cold Pressed Sunflower Oil for Cooking View Details checkDetails

₹475

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Jivo Pomace Cooking Olive Oil 5 Litre Tin & Jivo Daily Cooking Pomace Olive Oil |1 Litre View Details checkDetails

₹2,298

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Gemini Oil_Gemini Refined Sunflower Oil Jar, 5L View Details checkDetails

₹1,125

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cocoguru Cold Pressed Coconut Oil - Pouch 1 Litre|Edible Coconut Oil|For Cooking,Deep Frying,Hair,Skin,Baby Massage & Oil Pulling|Pure & Unrefined|Natural|Double Filtered|Keto Diet View Details checkDetails

₹515

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Saffola Gold Refined Cooking oil | Power of 3 - Balance of Good Fats, Triple Anti-Oxidant System & Fortified with Vitamins | Multi-Source Edible Rice Bran & Sunflower Oil | 1 Litre Pouch View Details checkDetails

₹270

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Mr. Gold Refined Sunflower Oil Can, 5 L View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Anveshan Wood Pressed Sunflower Oil 5L | Tin Can | Kolhu/Chekku | Extracted on Wooden Churner | Natural | Chemical-Free | Cold Pressed Sunflower Oil for Cooking View Details checkDetails

₹1,749

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ORGANIC TATTVA, Organic Sunflower Oil, 1 Litre|Unrefined Surajmukhi Tel|Cholesterol & Tran Fat Free|Pesticide & Chemical Free|Pure & Unadulterated|Double Filtered|Expeller-Pressed|Pack Of 2 View Details checkDetails

₹607

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Healthy Roots 500ml Cold Pressed Sunflower Oil (Virgin, Chekku/Ghani) - 500 ml Wood Pressed Sunflower Oil for cooking View Details checkDetails

₹349

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Anveshan Wood Pressed Sunflower Oil 2X1L, Pack Of 2, Plastic Bottle, Kolhu/Chekku, Extracted On Wooden Churner, Natural, Chemical-Free, Cold Pressed Sunflower Oil Cooking, Heart-Healthy Oil View Details checkDetails

₹749

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

A good meal and health begin with great ingredients. So, why not get them at the best prices? Amazon Super Value Days brings you irresistible deals to stock up on premium ghee and cooking oil brands with up to 60% off. From aromatic desi ghee to heart-friendly oils, this Amazon Sale is your perfect chance to grab the best products at unbeatable prices. Elevate your meals with these staples and add flavour, nutrition and richness to every bite. Hurry the deal won't last long as the sale ends on April 7th, 2025, so enjoy happy shopping and big savings.

Enjoy incredible discounts on the best ghee and cooking oils during the Amazon Super Value Days.(Adobe Stock/Amazon)
Enjoy incredible discounts on the best ghee and cooking oils during the Amazon Super Value Days.(Adobe Stock/Amazon)

Amazon Super Value Days: Enjoy big savings on the best desi ghee in India

Fill your cart today and bring home the best ghee in India for great cooking every day!

Loading Suggestions...

Amul Pure Ghee is made from high-quality cream, delivering a rich aroma, granular texture, and enhanced taste. Packed with essential fats, it may be the best ghee in India, as it claims to provide energy and nourishment. It is ideal for cooking, baking, and traditional recipes, ensuring purity and great flavor in every spoonful.

Why choose: You may opt for this as it is one of the trusted and best ghee brands offering pure and high-quality ghee. Amul ensures an authentic taste with a rich, aromatic flavor, which makes it perfect for Indian cooking.

Customer reaction: Customers love the taste, purity, and granular texture of this best desi ghee in India. They call it an excellent product with great quality, adding richness to meals effortlessly.

2. Aashirvaad Svasti Pure Cow Ghee (1L, Pack of 2)

Loading Suggestions...

Aashirvaad Svasti Pure Cow Ghee is prepared using the SloCook process, slow-cooked for 3.5 hours to achieve a rich aroma and golden granular texture. Enriched with vitamin A, it supports immunity and enhances every dish’s taste and aroma. Additionally, this ghee is made with love in India and offers consistent quality.

Why choose: You may choose ghee as it is slow-cooked for enhanced flavor and texture. It may be the best ghee brand in India as it retains natural nutrients, providing a rich taste, golden color, and a trusted brand experience.

Customer reactions: Customers appreciate its quality, taste, and aroma. Many find it a good value for money, with a premium texture and excellent health benefits.

ALSO READ: Best A2 cow ghee: 10 top choices for rich flavour and health benefits

Loading Suggestions...

Anveshan A2 Desi Cow Ghee may be a good option as it is bilona-churned from grass-fed Hallikar cow’s milk. Rich in omega-3, vitamins, and antioxidants, this ghee enhances digestion, immunity, and skin health. With its grainy texture, rich aroma, and great flavor, it is perfect for cooking, skincare, and wellness.

Why choose: It may be the best option as it is hand-churned using the traditional bilona method. Additionally, it is free from additives and is cruelty-free, ensuring purity and maximum nutrition.

Customer reaction: Customers love its authenticity, rich taste, and grainy texture. Many describe it as a pure, flavorful ghee that enhances dishes. However, some faced minor packaging issues.

Loading Suggestions...

If you are looking for the best cow ghee, try this one from Country Delight. It is crafted using pure cow milk cream and a home-style open-boiling process, ensuring a distinctive danedar texture. Rich in essential vitamins, it enhances meals with its natural aroma and taste and supports digestion and overall health.

Why choose: You may choose this best ghee as it is home-style, naturally aromatic ghee with a unique granular texture, made from pure cow milk without additives, ensuring purity and great taste.

Customer reactions: Customers love the authentic, homemade taste and fragrance of this best ghee in India. Many find it pure and flavorful. However, some have concerns about packaging and aroma preferences.

5. Vedic Ghee Premium A2 Gir Cow Ghee

Loading Suggestions...

Vedic Ghee is made from grass-fed Gir cow’s milk using the traditional bilona method. Rich in omega-3, CLA, and essential vitamins, it promotes digestion, immunity, and overall well-being. With a thick, grainy texture and a rich aroma, it is ideal for cooking, Ayurvedic uses, and skincare.

Why choose: It may be one of the best ghee brands as it is lab-tested for purity. It ensures natural goodness, rich flavor, and maximum health benefits.

Customer reaction: Customers love its pure, organic quality, texture, and taste. Many praise its health benefits and color, though opinions vary on aroma and pricing.

A few more options for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Sale 2025: Explore the best cooking oils at unbeatable prices

Enjoy healthy cooking with the best cooking oils for health. Discover the top picks now:

Loading Suggestions...

Extracted through cold pressing, this chemical-free sunflower oil retains vital nutrients for heart and skin health. Its high Vitamin E content helps regenerate skin and prevent acne. A light, neutral taste makes it perfect for all cuisines.

Why choose: You may opt for this best oil for cooking as it is pure, unrefined, and has a high smoke point.

Customer reaction: Customers find it to be a great value. However, a few raised concerns about occasional leakage issues.

Loading Suggestions...

Sourced from Tamil Nadu farmers, this best cooking oil is cold-extracted using traditional churners, ensuring purity. Rich in vitamin E and antioxidants, it claims to support digestion, heart health, and skincare. Moreover, it has a light texture and nutty aroma, which makes it versatile.

Why choose: You may opt for this wood-pressed oil as it is chemical-free and lab-tested.

Customer reaction: Customers loved the authenticity of this best cooking oil for health. However, some mentioned that pouring can be tricky.

Loading Suggestions...

Rich in monounsaturated fats and antioxidants, this pomace olive oil is perfect for frying, baking, and roasting. It retains nutrients even at high temperatures, promoting heart health. Moreover, with its mild flavor, this cooking oil ensures it blends well with any dish.

Why choose: You may include this oil in your diet for its high smoke point and cholesterol-friendly formula, making it one of the best heart-friendly cooking oils.

Customer reaction: Customers find this oil affordable. However, some experienced leaks.

ALSO READ: Chaitra Navratri special: Ghee, dry fruits and more superfoods for a balanced fast

Loading Suggestions...

Enhanced with NutriFreshLock technology, this refined sunflower oil preserves nutrients longer. It is packed with vitamins A, D, and E, which can help to support immunity and overall well-being. Additionally, it has a light and crisp texture, making it a great everyday cooking oil.

Why choose: This cooking oil can be used as it undergoes multi-stage refining and has superior freshness.

Customer reaction: Customers find this oil trusted for quality. Some even loved this cooking oil for its aroma.

Loading Suggestions...

This pure, unrefined coconut oil from Cocoguru is double-filtered for the highest quality. Suitable for cooking, deep frying, skincare, baby massage, and oil pulling, it boosts metabolism and nourishes hair and skin. Moreover, it also has a mild aroma that enhances its appeal.

Why choose: You may opt for this oil as it is keto-friendly, multi-use, and rich in MCTs.

Customer reaction: Customers say it offers great value but solidifies in cold weather.

A few more options for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

How to choose the best ghee and cooking oils?

  • Look for the best ghee made from A2 cow milk or grass-fed butter with no additives or preservatives.
  • Opt for ghee, which has a rich, nutty aroma and grainy texture, not overly smooth or watery. Make sure it has a golden yellow colour, as overly white ghee may indicate processing.
  • Opt for the best A2 ghee in India and cooking oils, which come with a high smoke point (250°C) as it is ideal for deep frying and sautéing.
  • Choose ghee and oils rich in Omega-3, CLA (Conjugated Linoleic Acid), antioxidants and vitamins A, D, E, and K as they are good for heart and brain health.
  • When it comes to cooking oils, opt for oils rich in monounsaturated (MUFA) and polyunsaturated (PUFA) fats (e.g., olive oil, sunflower oil, mustard oil) over trans fats.
  • Avoid hydrogenated or refined oils, as they contain trans fats and harmful residues.

Similar articles for you:

Best multivitamin for women in 2025: Which one offers more benefits between HealthKart HK Vitals and Himalayan Organics?

HealthKart vs Wellbeing Nutrition: Which brand offers the best collagen supplements for skin

Best whey protein powders in India (March 2025): 10 top picks to try for strength and recovery

Frequently asked questions

  • How do I know if ghee is pure?

    Pure ghee has a rich aroma, golden color, and grainy texture, and melts quickly at room temperature.

  • Is cold-pressed oil better than refined oil?

    Yes, cold-pressed oil retains nutrients, antioxidants, and natural flavor, making it a healthier choice.

  • What are Amazon Super Value Days?

    It is a monthly sale offering discounts, cashback, and bulk deals on groceries and household essentials.

  • Are there extra discounts with bank offers?

    Yes, selected bank cards offer additional discounts or cashback during Super Value Days to maximise savings.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Health / Limited-time deal! Get up to 60% off on the best ghee and cooking oils during Amazon Super Value Days
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 06, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On