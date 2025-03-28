Menu Explore
Boost your fitness with Amazon Health and Fitness Sale: Up to 60% off on protein, supplements, dumbbells and more

ByTanya Shree
Mar 28, 2025 07:00 PM IST

Save up to 60% off on top health and fitness essentials from MuscleBlaze, Lifelong and other brands on Amazon Health and Fitness Sale.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

HealthKart hk vitals Skin Radiance Marine Collagen Supplement (Orange,200g)|Vitamin C,E,Sodium Hyaluronate|For Healthy Skin,Hair & Nails,powder,1 count,25 Servings View Details checkDetails

₹899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Carbamide Forte Collagen Supplements with Multi Collagen Tablets for Women & Men | Hydrolyzed Collagen Peptides With 5 Types of Collagen Powder | Collagen Supplements for Skin & Joint Support | Collagen Supplement for Women & Men - 90 Tablets View Details checkDetails

₹674

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wellbeing Nutrition Pure Korean Marine Collagen Supplements for Women & Men, 200g | Hydrolyzed Collagen Powder and Amino Acids | Supports Healthy Skin, Hair, Nails, Bone & Joint | Unflavored View Details checkDetails

₹1,898

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Carbamide Forte Marine Collagen Supplements for Skin & Hair | Marine Collagen Powder for Women & Men | Marine Collagen Supplements for Skin & Bone Health Support - Hydrolyzed Marine Collagen Peptides - 200g View Details checkDetails

₹995

amazonLogo
GET THIS

NUTROVA Collagen+Antioxidants Supplement - of Marine Collagen Powder for Men & Women,Increases Skin Hydration,Reduces Skin Damage,Supports Healthy Skin,Hair & Nails,Cranberry, 1 count,30 Servings View Details checkDetails

₹2,750

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Swisse Collagen+ Hyaluronic Acid with Peptides, Vitamin C & E to Boost Skin Repair & Regeneration For Youthful & Radiant Skin - 30 Tablets (One Tablet Per Serving For Both Men & Women) Australia’s No.1 Beauty Nutrition Brand View Details checkDetails

₹1,024

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HealthyHey Skin Glow-n-Shine® Collagen Powder 200g | Hydrolysed Collagen for Women and Men with Hyaluronic Acid, Biotin and Vitamin C for Healthy Skin, Hair and Nails - (Orange, 200gm) View Details checkDetails

₹902

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Carbamide Forte Biotin Tablets for Hair Growth | Biotin Supplement with 50 Multivitamin Ingredients for Women & Men | Hair Supplements for Women & Men | Hair Growth Tablets - 90 View Details checkDetails

₹599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HealthKart hk vitals Biotin (90 Tablets) | Supplement for Hair Growth, Strong Hair and Glowing Skin, Fights Nail Brittleness View Details checkDetails

₹499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Be Bodywise Biotin Hair Gummies for Stronger, Shinier Hair & Nails | 60 Days Pack | With Biotin, Zinc, Folic Acid, Fibre & Multivitamin | Strawberry Flavour | No Added Sugar & Gut Friendly View Details checkDetails

₹849

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Swisse Beauty Hair Skin Nails+ with Vitamin C and Biotin for Healthy hair, Radiant Skin and Stronger Nails - 60 Tablets (Vegan Supplement) View Details checkDetails

₹1,192

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Neuherbs Hair Skin Vitamins Supplement with Biotin, Keratin booster for hair growth, Turmeric, Primrose Oil, Glutathione & Collagen- Capsules for Men and Women 60 Count View Details checkDetails

₹699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Vlado’s Himalayan Organics Pure Biotin, DHT Blocker , Plant-Based Vitamin B1, B2 , B3, B5, B6, B7 , B9, B12 , Vitamin c ,Vitamin D3 ( Cholecalciferol ) (With Goodness of Nettle Leaves | Helps Reduce Hair Fall, Controls Hair Fall, Stimulates Hair Follicles & Promotes Hair Growth | For Men And Women - 60 Veg Capsules View Details checkDetails

₹654

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey Protein Powder (Rich Chocolate, 1kg / 2.2lbs) | Clinically Tested 50% Higher Protein Absorption View Details checkDetails

₹2,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Whole Truth Whey Protein Concentrate Unflavoured |1 kg (2.2 lbs) | 26g Protein per scoop | 6.4g BCAA | 100% Authentic Whey & No Adulteration | Clean and Light | Muscle Building | Vegetarian View Details checkDetails

₹2,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AS-IT-IS Nutrition ATOM Whey Protein 1kg | 27g protein | Isolate & Concentrate | Double Rich Chocolate | USA Labdoor Certified | With Digestive Enzymes for better absorption View Details checkDetails

₹1,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

avvatar Whey Protein | 1Kg | Unflavoured | 27g Protein | 29 Servings | Isolate & Concentrate Blend View Details checkDetails

₹2,249

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MuscleTech Nitro-Tech Whey Protein, 1.81kg (4lbs), Milk Chocolate, 30g Protein, 3g creatine monohydrate, 6.7g BCAA, ultimate muscle building formula, increase strength & performance View Details checkDetails

₹4,845

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bigmuscles Nutrition Premium Gold Whey [1Kg] | Informed Choice UK Certified | Isolate Whey Protein Blend | 25g Protein | 11g EAA | ProHydrolase Enzyme Technology [Mango Magic] View Details checkDetails

₹1,598

amazonLogo
GET THIS

WOW Life Science Omega-3 Fish Oil 1300 Mg Triple Strength 550Mg Epa 350Mg Dha,Burpless,Mercury Free,Ideal For Keto Diet,1 Count View Details checkDetails

₹784

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HealthKart HK Vitals Fish Oil For Men And Women (60 Capsules) | 1000mg Omega 3 with 180mg EPA & 120mg DHA | For Brain, Heart, Eyes, and Joints Health View Details checkDetails

₹349

amazonLogo
GET THIS

OZiva Hair Vitamin Capsules for Hair Growth & Hair Fall Control,100% Natural with Biotin, Iron, DHT Blocker & Vitamin E,Clinically Proven Hair Growth Supplements for Women & Men,60 capsules View Details checkDetails

₹853

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MuscleBlaze Omega 3 Fish Oil (90 Capsules) | Trustified Certified for Accuracy & Purity | 1000mg Omega 3 with 180mg EPA & 120mg DHA View Details checkDetails

₹599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HealthKart hk vitals Fish Oil and Multivitamin (60 Tablets Each) Combo Pack | 1000mg Omega 3 with 180mg EPA & 120mg DHA | Enhances Energy, Immunity & Joints Health View Details checkDetails

₹699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Himalayan Organics Calcium Magnesium Zinc Vitamin D3 & B12-120 Vegetarian Tablets View Details checkDetails

₹649

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Carbamide Forte Natural Vitamin C Supplements Amla Extract With Zinc For Immunity & Skincare | Vitamin C Tablets - 120 Tablets View Details checkDetails

₹499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wiselife Tru Alignment Yoga Mat + Sleek Yoga Strap For Men And Women (Probalance Tpe Material 6Mm Extra Thick Extra Long Extra Wide) (Emerald), Green View Details checkDetails

₹1,277

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bodyband Yoga Mat for Women and Men 4mm with Carry Strap EVA Material Extra Thick Exercise Mat for Workout Yoga Fitness Pilates and Meditation, Anti Tear Anti Slip For Home & Gym Use - Army Green View Details checkDetails

₹199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Boldfit Gym Ball for Exercise Anti Burst Exercise Ball with Foot Pump for Workout Yoga Ball for Women and Men Swiss Ball for Balance Stability Training, Birthing Ball for Pregnancy, Fitness, 55,Grey View Details checkDetails

₹529

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AmazonBasics Foam Yoga Blocks - 4 x 9 x 6 Inches, Set of 2, Purple View Details checkDetails

₹629

amazonLogo
GET THIS

FEGSY High Density Foam Yoga Block Brick Set of 2 with Yoga Strap for Improve Strength, Aid Balance, and Flexibility (Multicolor) View Details checkDetails

₹645

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Fashnex Resistance Bands Set for Exercise, Stretching and Workout Toning Tube Kit with Foam Handles, Door Anchor, Ankle Strap and Carry Bag for Men, Women View Details checkDetails

₹699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Boldfit Resistance Bands Mini Loop Set (Pack of 3) Hip Band Toning Exercise Band for Gym Booty Belt Latex Band Thera Band Theraband for Fitness, Multicolor View Details checkDetails

₹379

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Fitkit by Cult FT200M 4.5HP Peak Treadmill (Max Weight: 110Kg, Auto Incline, Max Speed 16km/hr & Massager) for Home Gym Fitness with 1 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹29,969

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Welcare WC6044 Elliptical Cross Trainer for Home use with Adjustable seat, Free Diet Plan,Hand Pulse Sensor, Anti Slip Pedal, LCD Monitor, Adjustable Resistance Magnetic Exercise Cycle for Home Gym View Details checkDetails

₹16,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Reach AB-110 BST Air Bike Exercise Cycle with Moving or Stationary Handle | with Back Support Seat & Twister | Adjustable Knob Resistance | Exercise Gym Cycle for Home Workout & Fitness View Details checkDetails

₹8,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lifelong LLF45 Fit Pro Spin Fitness Bike with 6Kg Flywheel, Adjustable Resistance, LCD Monitor and Heart Rate Sensor for Fitness at Home; Home Workouts (1 Year Warranty, Max Weight: 120 kg) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KORE DM-HEXA-5KG-COMBO16 Dumbbells Kits, Rubber, Black View Details checkDetails

₹1,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

amazon basics Neoprene Fixed Dumbbell Pair, 2 x 5Kg, Blue View Details checkDetails

₹1,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Symactive Neoprene Coated Solid Kettlebell for Gym Exercises, 10 Kg View Details checkDetails

₹1,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kore PVC 16 Kg Home Gym Set With One 3 Ft Curl And One Pair Dumbbell Rods With Gym Accessories, Black View Details checkDetails

₹1,129

amazonLogo
GET THIS
Health is the greatest asset and to preserve it, you must have proper nutrition, supplements, and workout gear. A well-balanced routine with quality supplements and fitness gear boosts performance and recovery, which helps one stay fit and active. Amazon’s Health & Fitness Sale is here, bringing up to 60% off on whey protein, collagen supplements, dumbbells, resistance bands, yoga mats, and more. From boosting muscle growth to enhancing joint health and upgrading home workouts, this is the perfect time to invest in wellness essentials at unbeatable prices. Don’t miss out on these limited-time deals. Shop now from top brands like Lifelong, MuscleBlaze and more and take a step toward a fitter, healthier you!

Grab the best deals on supplements, proteins and fitness equipment during the Amazon Health and Fitness Sale.(Adobe Stock)
Grab the best deals on supplements, proteins and fitness equipment during the Amazon Health and Fitness Sale.(Adobe Stock)

Amazon Health and Fitness Sale: Get huge discounts of up to 30% on the best collagen supplements

Collagen maintains skin elasticity, joint well-being, and hair growth, ensuring younger looking skin and strong bones. Hydrolyzed collagen peptides have enhanced bioavailability for noticeable effects. Pick your collagen supplement from leading brands now at the Amazon Sale and get radiant skin at a bargain!

Some options for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon India is offering discounts of up to 30% on the best biotin supplements

Having trouble with hair loss or brittle nails? Biotin supplements fortify hair, skin, and nails, increasing keratin production for healthier growth. Choose biotin with zinc, folic acid, and vitamin E for added benefits. Top brands such as Carbamide Forte, HealthKart and more are now up for grabs at amazing discounts. Shop at the Amazon Sale before the best deals are gone!

Top picks for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Sale: Get the finest whey protein in India at maximum 40% discount

Whey protein energises muscle restoration, strength, and stamina, making it an ideal choice for fitness lovers. The best whey protein powder guarantees quick absorption and best results. Leading brands such as MuscleBlaze, Bigmuscles Nutrition and Myprotein are available at discounted prices during the Amazon Sale 2025.

ALSO READ: Collagen supplements for skin (March 2025): 10 picks to fight wrinkles and dryness

Top recommendations for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Sale 2025: Avail up to 40% discount on the finest vitamin supplements

A good-quality multivitamin makes sure that your body receives the necessary nutrients for energy, immunity, and general well-being. Opt for ones with Vitamin C, D3, B-complex, and antioxidants by brands. Load up on your daily vitamins during the Amazon Sale and avail big discounts on health essentials!

Some of our picks for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon India is offering a maximum discount of 50% on home fitness gear

Enhance your workouts with a great yoga mat, supportive blocks for yoga, resistance bands, and a medicine ball for strength training and flexibility exercises. These products add value to your fitness training, be it yoga, Pilates, or resistance exercises. Get them today at the Amazon Sale and shop for best-selling fitness products with huge discounts!

ALSO READ: Best protein brands under 2000: Top 10 options to enhance your strength in 2025

A few options for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Health and Fitness Sale: Shop strength & cardio essentials at up to 60% discount

Max out your fitness with treadmills, dumbbells, exercise bikes, and full gym sets—ideal for home training. Gain strength, increase endurance, and remain fit without going to the gym. Shop today at the Amazon Sale and get unparalleled discounts on premium fitness equipment before it's too late!

A few options for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Frequently asked questions

  • What is the Amazon Health and Fitness sale?

    Amazon Health and Fitness is the monthly sale. It started on March 27, 2025 and will run until March 31, 2025. Shop the best health and fitness essentials at discounted prices before the deal ends.

  • What are the top brands featured in the Amazon Health and Fitness Sale?

    The Amazon sale includes popular brands like MuscleBlaze, Bigmuscles Nutrition, Lifelong, Carbamide Forte, OZiva, and more. These brands offer discounts on whey protein, supplements, fitness equipment, and other essentials.

  • Are there discounts on home gym equipment and yoga accessories?

    Yes! The Amazon Health & Fitness Sale includes up to 40% off on home gym equipment like dumbbells, benches, and racks, as well as yoga accessories like mats, blocks, and straps from brands.

  • Are dietary supplements available during the Amazon sale?

    Absolutely. You can find discounts on collagen, biotin, probiotics, and prebiotics from brands like OZiva, Boldfit, and HealthKart HK Vitals. These supplements promote radiant skin, healthy hair, and improved digestion.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

