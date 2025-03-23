Menu Explore
Last call! Amazon Prime Shopping Days: Up to 60% off on dumbbells and more from Lifelong, Boldfit and other brands

ByTanya Shree
Mar 23, 2025 05:00 PM IST

Save big on workout essentials from popular brands at up to 60% off during the Amazon Prime Shopping Days. Act now and achieve your fitness goals.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Amazon Brand - Symactive Neoprene Coated 7 kg Dumbbell Combo | Non-Slip Grip | Weight Numbers Printed on Cap | Resistance Training | Set of 2-0.5/1/2 kg | Multicolour

₹1,709

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Flexnest Adjustable Iron Dumbbells Set, Designed-in-Germany, Easy Weight Adjustment (2.5Kg-24Kg), Home Workout, Gym Exercise Set For Men & Women, 24Kg, Set of 2 (Black)

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lifelong Rubber Dumbbells Set of 2 (2Kg*2) for Home Gym - Dumbbell Set of 2 with Rubber Coating - Hexa Dumbbell Set for Men & Women - Home Gym Exercise Equipment - Dumbbell Weights (Black)

₹849

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kore 20 KG PVC-DM COMBO16 (3Kg X 4 Plates + 2Kg X 4 Plates) Home Gym Dumbbells Kit, Black

₹679

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SLOVIC Dumbbell set 5kg Pair | Dumbbells - Gym equipment for home workout | 5kg Dumbbells Set of 2 | Fitness Gym Dumbbell set for Muscles | Anti Skid rubber dumbles set | Dumbell Weights for Workout

₹1,598

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lifelong Iron Single Adjustable Dumbbells Set For Men&Women|Home Gym Equipment For Fitness&Home Workout|Gym Dumbbells|Easy Weight Adjustment (2.5Kg To 12.5Kg)-Black, LLAD02

₹5,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cockatoo ADB-01 2.5 KG- 24 Kg Adjustable Dumbbell Set, Home Workout Gym Equipment Men and Women, Quick One-Second Adjustment 15-IN-1 Dumbbell Dumbbells Set For Home Gym (24 Kg, Red)

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SLOVIC Dumbbell set 20kg(10kg X 2) | Dumbbells - Gym equipment for home workout | Dumbbells Set of 10kg Pair for Biceps, Bench Press| Fitness Gym Dumbbell set for Muscles| Anti Skid rubber dumbles set

₹2,998

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lifelong Polypropylene Adjustable Home Gym Exercise Fitness Stepper for Exercise Aerobics Stepper with 3 Height Adjustments| Max Weight 200kg (Black & Red)

₹999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cockatoo Premium Professional Training Aerobic Stepper & Step Platform, Stepper For Exercise At Home With 3 Height Adjustments| Max Weight 250 Kg

₹1,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SPARNOD FITNESS SMB-100 Mini Cycle Pedal Exerciser with Fixing Strap, Adjustable Resistance and Digital Display - Suitable for Light Exercise of Legs, Arms, and Physiotherapy at Home, Black

₹1,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

PowerMax Fitness BS-MINI Mini Cycle Pedal Exerciser with Adjustable Resistance and Digital Display - For Light Leg and Arm Exercise and Physiotherapy at Home

₹1,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Reach Mini Bike Digital Pedal Exerciser | Home Exercise Equipment | Mini Cycle for Home Workout with Fixing Strap, Adjustable Resistance & LCD Display | for Light Exercise & Physiotherapy at Home

₹1,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sparnod Fitness SAS-1000 Aerobic Gym Stepper for Exercise at Home, Adjustable Height, Anti-Skid Surface, Supports up to 225 kg, Compact & Portable, Ideal for Cardio, Strength Training & Pilates Red

₹849

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cockatoo Premium Professional Training Aerobic Stepper & Step Platform, Stepper For Exercise At Home With 3 Height Adjustments| Max Weight 250 Kg

₹1,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Boldfit Gym Bags For Men With Separate Shoe Compartment Sports Gym Bags For Women Unisex Duffle Bag for Gym For Carry & Travel Adjustable Gym Bags For Shoes Towel Gym Duffel Bag Sports Bag 20L - Black

₹379

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Gear Cross Training 22L Water Resistant Travel Duffle Bag/Gym Bag for Men/Women - Black Orange

amazonLogo
GET THIS

USI UNIVERSAL THE UNBEATABLE Workout Filled Bags for Weight, 15Kg Heavy Duty Lifting Sandbag for Home Gym Fitness for Men & Women, Power Training Filled Fitness Bag Cross Training Running Workout

₹2,073

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Gear Polyester Cross Training 26L Medium Water Resistant Travel Duffle Bag/Gym Bag for Mens/Womens (Khaki Camo), 47 Cm

₹499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lifelong Cotton 30 L Duffle Bag | Gym Bags for Men & Women | Adjustable Shoulder Bag | Duffle Gym Bag | Water Resistant | Sports & Travel Bag with Shoe Compartment & Side Pocket (Black & Red),48.3cm

₹299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

United Colors Of Benetton Conrad Polyester 29.2cm Gym Bag Duffel for Unisex - Black

₹899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

VESCO Throttle 29-T MTB 21 Speed Shimano Gear Cycle for Men | Dual Disc Brake | Front Suspension | Frame 18 Inch | Mountain Bike | Ideal for 17+ Years Adult Men & Women (Grey)

₹11,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Urban Terrain Galaxy Pro High Performance Steel Mountain Cycles for Men with Front Suspension & Dual Disc Brake MTB Bike 26T Single Speed | Ideal for 13+ Years, Unisex, Frame Size : 17 inch, White

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lifelong LLSBB50 Fit Pro Spin Fitness Bike with 7 kg Flywheel Upright Stationary Exercise Bike

₹7,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

PowerMax Fitness® BU-201 Dual Action Air Bike/Exercise Bike for Home |Gym Cycle for Workout With Adjustable Cushioned Seat | Non-Slip Pedals | Fixed Handles Black Gym Bike, Max user weight 120 KG

₹7,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Reach AB-110 BST Air Bike Exercise Cycle with Moving or Stationary Handle | with Back Support Seat & Twister | Adjustable Knob Resistance | Exercise Gym Cycle for Home Workout & Fitness

₹8,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Skyride BMV X6 Foldable Cruiser Bicycle | 26-Inch White Bike with 21-Speed Gears, Dual Disc Brakes, Hydraulic Suspension, and Strong Carbon Steel Frame | Great for City Rides and Off-Road Adventures

₹11,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Jaspo Dominator-x Senior Plastic Cricket Full Size Bat (34" X 4.5" inch) for All Age Group with Soft Cricket Ball (Dominator-BAT)

₹426

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Spalding Rubber Basketball Rebound 7 Combo NBA Rebound Brick Brown, Size 7 + Niva Ball Air Pump

₹995

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Jaspo CRIC Addict Plastic Cricket Bat Set Combo with Soft Cricket Ball for Kids (Size - 3)(4years & Above)

₹999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

GKI Offensive XX New Computerised Printed Cover Wooden Table Tennis Racquet (Pack of 1)

₹995

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Boldfit Rubber Tennis Ball for Cricket Soft Tennis Balls Tennis Ball for Tennis Court Lightweight Tennis Ball Tournament Tennis Cricket Ball Sturdy Cricket Tennis Ball Turf Cricket Ball Tennis, Green

₹249

amazonLogo
GET THIS

WiseLife 11 Loop Yoga Belt for Men & Women | Multi Functional Non Slip, Lightweight Loop Stretchable Belt for Yoga, Pilates, Gymnastics, Dance & Flexibility, Home Fitness & Therapy | Yoga Props- Green

₹327

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AmazonBasics Foam Yoga Blocks - 4 x 9 x 6 Inches, Set of 2, Purple

₹629

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Strauss Yoga Wheel | Ideal for Stretching, Backbends, Exercise, Deep Tissue Massage & Back Pain Relief | Dharma Yoga Prop Wheel with Ultimate Comfort | 12-inch, (Purple)

₹1,439

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bodylastics Yoga Wheel with 2 High Density EVA Foam Blocks, 6ft Stretching Strap with D-Ring & Cooling Towel for Women and Men Multicolour

₹1,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wiselife Tru Alignment Yoga Mat + Sleek Yoga Strap For Men And Women (Probalance Tpe Material 6Mm Extra Thick Extra Long Extra Wide) (Emerald), Green

₹1,277

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Boldfit Yoga Mat for Women and Men with Cover Bag TPE Material Extra Thick Exercise Yoga Mat for Men for Workout, Yoga, Fitness, Exercise Mat Anti Slip Mat, Yoga Mat 6mm Gym Mat Dark-Light Blue

₹999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bodylastics 45cms Foam Roller for Deep Tissue Massage, Pain Relief from Sore Muscles, Pre & Post Exercise Fitness Workout Sessions

₹999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dr Trust (USA) Long Acupressure Foam Roller For Deep Tissue Muscle Massage Exercise Fitness and pain relief Equipment

₹699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bodylastics Foam Roller (45 x 15 cms) for Deep Tissue Massage, Relief from Sore Muscles Pain, Pre & Post Exercise Fitness Workout Sessions

₹1,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Boldfit Foam Roller for Exercise Gym & Back Pain Deep Tissue Massage Foam Rollers for Muscles and Knee Exercise High Density Stick For Physical Therapy for Muscle Recovery And Flexibility

₹549

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bodyband Abs Roller for Men & Women Automatic Rebound Abs Roller Wheel for Home Workout, Gym Ab Roller for Men Abs Workout Equipment for Abdominal Ab Roller For Home With Knee Mat ABSolute Abroller

₹899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Fitnessery ABS Roller for Men & Women Professional Ab Roller Automatic Rebound With Elbow Support, Mobile Holder, Knee Mat ABS Roller Wheel ABS Workout Equipment Abdomen Exercise Equipment,Multicolor

₹799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lifelong Abs Roller For Men-Abdominal Exercise Equipment For Home Gym-Ab Roller With Timer,Mobile Holder&Knee Pad-Exercise Wheels For Men&Women-Abs Workout Machine For Core Plank Workout,Beige

₹1,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Symactive Neoprene Coated Solid Kettlebell for Gym Exercises, 10 Kg

₹1,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Protoner Kettle Bell 6 Kgs for home gym

₹339

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Flexnest The Flexikettle 7-In-1 Adjustable Weight Kettlebells, German Designed Adjustable Weights 5 lbs to 20 lbs, For Men & Women, 20 lbs - Black & Orange

₹6,998

amazonLogo
GET THIS

USI UNIVERSAL THE UNBEATABLE Kettlebells, Kettlebell For Fitness, 40Kg Kettlebell For Home Gym, CKB40 Competition Kettlebell With Steel Hollow Construction, Textured Wide Handle & Wide Base

₹16,850

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kakss Vinyl half coating Kettle Bell for Gym & Workout (10 KG (Blue)) (PROUDLY MADE IN INDIA)

₹2,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazonbasics Cast Iron Kettlebell (16 Kg), Black View Details checkDetails

₹2,939

amazonLogo
GET THIS
Don’t miss your chance to save up to 60% on top fitness brands like Lifelong, Jaspo, Leader, Boldfit, and PowerMax! If you are eyeing dumbbells, fitness bikes, or premium sports gear, now is the perfect time to upgrade your home gym at unbeatable prices. Investing in quality fitness equipment helps you stay consistent with your workouts, improve strength, boost endurance, and support overall well-being. From strength training essentials to yoga must-haves, these deals make it easier to build a healthier lifestyle. The right gear enhances performance, keeps you motivated, and ensures you get the most out of every workout. But hurry—the clock is ticking! The Amazon sale ends tomorrow. So, grab your fitness equipment for a home workout now and take your health to the next level!

Explore the best fitness equipments from top brands during the Amazon Prime Shopping Days.(Adobe Stock, Amazon)
Explore the best fitness equipments from top brands during the Amazon Prime Shopping Days.(Adobe Stock, Amazon)

Bank discounts

1. 10% instant discount on HDFC Bank credit card EMI transactions.

2. 10% instant discount on SBI Credit EMI transactions.

3. 7.5% instant discount on Axis Bank credit card transactions.

4. 10% instant discount on HSBC Credit Card and Credit Card EMI transactions.

5. 10% instant discount on DBS Credit Card EMI transactions.

6. 10% instant discount on PUB Credit Card transactions.

Amazon Prime Shopping Days: Get the best dumbbell set at up to 60% off

Dumbbells are a must-have for strength training, muscle toning, and full-body workouts. Adjustable dumbbells offer versatility, while neoprene-coated ones provide a secure grip. Whether for bicep curls or weighted squats, they enhance endurance and strength. Grab top-quality Amazon Brand, Lifelong, or Slovic dumbbells at up to 60% off during Amazon Prime Shopping Days!

A few picks for you:

Amazon Sale 2025: Enjoy huge savings on exercise pedals and steppers

Exercise pedals and steppers are compact yet effective for low-impact cardio and leg strengthening. Perfect for home and office use, they enhance circulation and endurance. Top brands offer durable, ergonomic designs. Grab yours at massive discounts during Amazon Prime Shopping Days!

ALSO READ: Amazon sale on fitness equipment: Upgrade your home gym with up to 70% off on dumbbells, kettlebells and more

A few suggestions for you:

Amazon Prime Shopping Sale: Grab the best gym bags

A durable gym bag keeps essentials like towels, shoes, and workout gear organised. Look for spacious, water-resistant, and stylish options from top brands. Whether for the gym or travel, a good gym bag is a game-changer. Shop premium gym bags at unbeatable prices before the sale ends!

Check out our top picks:

Amazon Sale 2025: Enjoy huge discounts on the best cycles

Cycling is a fantastic way to burn calories, build stamina, and strengthen your legs. From indoor exercise bikes to outdoor hybrid cycles, top brands like Lifelong and Reach offer high-performance models. Pedal your way to fitness with huge savings on cycles during Amazon Prime Shopping Days!

ALSO READ: Best all-in-one fitness machines: 6 top picks for home workouts

A few options for you:

Amazon Prime Shopping Days: Get the best sports equipment at discounted prices

Upgrade your game with top-notch badminton rackets, footballs, and cricket gear from brands. Whether for professional training or casual play, high-quality equipment enhances performance. Score up to 60% off—shop now before the sale ends!

A few picks for you:

Amazon Sale 2025: Enjoy exciting deals on the best yoga essentials

Yoga requires the right gear—non-slip mats, yoga blocks, and resistance bands enhance comfort and flexibility. Premium brands like Boldfit and WiseLife offer durable, sweat-resistant mats and accessories. Get your yoga must-haves at up to 60% off and elevate your practice!

Top picks for you:

Amazon Prime Shopping Days: Best ab rollers and foam rollers

Sculpt stronger abs with a high-quality ab roller, designed for core stability and strength training. Features like non-slip grips and sturdy wheels make workouts safer and more effective. Foam rollers speed up muscle recovery, improve flexibility, and reduce soreness after workouts Grab top ab rollers and foam rollers from leading brands at massive discounts during Amazon Prime Shopping Days!

Top picks for you:

Amazon Sale 2025: get the best kettlebells at huge discounts

Kettlebells are perfect for strength, endurance, and full-body conditioning. Available in various weights and ergonomic designs, they help with swings, squats, and presses. Top brands offer premium kettlebells at up to 60% off. So, don’t miss out!

A few suggestions for you:

Frequently asked questions

  • What fitness products are on discount?

    Get up to 60% off on yoga mats, treadmills, dumbbells, bikes, sports shoes, gym balls, kettlebells, resistance bands, and more.

  • Are discounts available on top fitness brands?

    Yes! Save big on top brands, offering high-quality, durable workout gear at unbeatable prices during Amazon Prime Shopping Days.

  • Are there additional discounts?

    Yes! Enjoy 10% off on HDFC & SBI credit EMI, 7.5% off on Axis credit, plus free same-day delivery and 5% cashback.

  • Can I return or exchange fitness equipment?

    Yes! Amazon provides easy returns and exchanges. Always check the return policy on the product page before making a purchase.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
