Last call! Amazon Prime Shopping Days: Up to 60% off on dumbbells and more from Lifelong, Boldfit and other brands

Don’t miss your chance to save up to 60% on top fitness brands like Lifelong, Jaspo, Leader, Boldfit, and PowerMax! If you are eyeing dumbbells, fitness bikes, or premium sports gear, now is the perfect time to upgrade your home gym at unbeatable prices. Investing in quality fitness equipment helps you stay consistent with your workouts, improve strength, boost endurance, and support overall well-being. From strength training essentials to yoga must-haves, these deals make it easier to build a healthier lifestyle. The right gear enhances performance, keeps you motivated, and ensures you get the most out of every workout. But hurry—the clock is ticking! The Amazon sale ends tomorrow. So, grab your fitness equipment for a home workout now and take your health to the next level! Explore the best fitness equipments from top brands during the Amazon Prime Shopping Days.(Adobe Stock, Amazon)

Bank discounts

1. 10% instant discount on HDFC Bank credit card EMI transactions.

2. 10% instant discount on SBI Credit EMI transactions.

3. 7.5% instant discount on Axis Bank credit card transactions.

4. 10% instant discount on HSBC Credit Card and Credit Card EMI transactions.

5. 10% instant discount on DBS Credit Card EMI transactions.

6. 10% instant discount on PUB Credit Card transactions.

Amazon Prime Shopping Days: Get the best dumbbell set at up to 60% off

Dumbbells are a must-have for strength training, muscle toning, and full-body workouts. Adjustable dumbbells offer versatility, while neoprene-coated ones provide a secure grip. Whether for bicep curls or weighted squats, they enhance endurance and strength. Grab top-quality Amazon Brand, Lifelong, or Slovic dumbbells at up to 60% off during Amazon Prime Shopping Days!

A few picks for you:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Sale 2025: Enjoy huge savings on exercise pedals and steppers

Exercise pedals and steppers are compact yet effective for low-impact cardio and leg strengthening. Perfect for home and office use, they enhance circulation and endurance. Top brands offer durable, ergonomic designs. Grab yours at massive discounts during Amazon Prime Shopping Days!

ALSO READ: Amazon sale on fitness equipment: Upgrade your home gym with up to 70% off on dumbbells, kettlebells and more

A few suggestions for you:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Prime Shopping Sale: Grab the best gym bags

A durable gym bag keeps essentials like towels, shoes, and workout gear organised. Look for spacious, water-resistant, and stylish options from top brands. Whether for the gym or travel, a good gym bag is a game-changer. Shop premium gym bags at unbeatable prices before the sale ends!

Check out our top picks:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Sale 2025: Enjoy huge discounts on the best cycles

Cycling is a fantastic way to burn calories, build stamina, and strengthen your legs. From indoor exercise bikes to outdoor hybrid cycles, top brands like Lifelong and Reach offer high-performance models. Pedal your way to fitness with huge savings on cycles during Amazon Prime Shopping Days!

ALSO READ: Best all-in-one fitness machines: 6 top picks for home workouts

A few options for you:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Prime Shopping Days: Get the best sports equipment at discounted prices

Upgrade your game with top-notch badminton rackets, footballs, and cricket gear from brands. Whether for professional training or casual play, high-quality equipment enhances performance. Score up to 60% off—shop now before the sale ends!

A few picks for you:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Sale 2025: Enjoy exciting deals on the best yoga essentials

Yoga requires the right gear—non-slip mats, yoga blocks, and resistance bands enhance comfort and flexibility. Premium brands like Boldfit and WiseLife offer durable, sweat-resistant mats and accessories. Get your yoga must-haves at up to 60% off and elevate your practice!

Top picks for you:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Prime Shopping Days: Best ab rollers and foam rollers

Sculpt stronger abs with a high-quality ab roller, designed for core stability and strength training. Features like non-slip grips and sturdy wheels make workouts safer and more effective. Foam rollers speed up muscle recovery, improve flexibility, and reduce soreness after workouts Grab top ab rollers and foam rollers from leading brands at massive discounts during Amazon Prime Shopping Days!

Top picks for you:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Sale 2025: get the best kettlebells at huge discounts

Kettlebells are perfect for strength, endurance, and full-body conditioning. Available in various weights and ergonomic designs, they help with swings, squats, and presses. Top brands offer premium kettlebells at up to 60% off. So, don’t miss out!

A few suggestions for you:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you:

Get fit with adjustable dumbbells: The only set you will ever need to achieve your fitness goals

Best whey protein in India: 10 top brands to promote for muscle growth

Best protein powders in India: Top 10 picks to try in March 2025 for muscle building

Frequently asked questions What fitness products are on discount? Get up to 60% off on yoga mats, treadmills, dumbbells, bikes, sports shoes, gym balls, kettlebells, resistance bands, and more.

Are discounts available on top fitness brands? Yes! Save big on top brands, offering high-quality, durable workout gear at unbeatable prices during Amazon Prime Shopping Days.

Are there additional discounts? Yes! Enjoy 10% off on HDFC & SBI credit EMI, 7.5% off on Axis credit, plus free same-day delivery and 5% cashback.

Can I return or exchange fitness equipment? Yes! Amazon provides easy returns and exchanges. Always check the return policy on the product page before making a purchase.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.