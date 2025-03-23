Last call! Amazon Prime Shopping Days: Up to 60% off on dumbbells and more from Lifelong, Boldfit and other brands
Mar 23, 2025 05:00 PM IST
Save big on workout essentials from popular brands at up to 60% off during the Amazon Prime Shopping Days. Act now and achieve your fitness goals.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Amazon Brand - Symactive Neoprene Coated 7 kg Dumbbell Combo | Non-Slip Grip | Weight Numbers Printed on Cap | Resistance Training | Set of 2-0.5/1/2 kg | Multicolour View Details
|
₹1,709
|
|
|
Flexnest Adjustable Iron Dumbbells Set, Designed-in-Germany, Easy Weight Adjustment (2.5Kg-24Kg), Home Workout, Gym Exercise Set For Men & Women, 24Kg, Set of 2 (Black) View Details
|
|
|
|
Lifelong Rubber Dumbbells Set of 2 (2Kg*2) for Home Gym - Dumbbell Set of 2 with Rubber Coating - Hexa Dumbbell Set for Men & Women - Home Gym Exercise Equipment - Dumbbell Weights (Black) View Details
|
₹849
|
|
|
Kore 20 KG PVC-DM COMBO16 (3Kg X 4 Plates + 2Kg X 4 Plates) Home Gym Dumbbells Kit, Black View Details
|
₹679
|
|
|
SLOVIC Dumbbell set 5kg Pair | Dumbbells - Gym equipment for home workout | 5kg Dumbbells Set of 2 | Fitness Gym Dumbbell set for Muscles | Anti Skid rubber dumbles set | Dumbell Weights for Workout View Details
|
₹1,598
|
|
|
Lifelong Iron Single Adjustable Dumbbells Set For Men&Women|Home Gym Equipment For Fitness&Home Workout|Gym Dumbbells|Easy Weight Adjustment (2.5Kg To 12.5Kg)-Black, LLAD02 View Details
|
₹5,999
|
|
|
Cockatoo ADB-01 2.5 KG- 24 Kg Adjustable Dumbbell Set, Home Workout Gym Equipment Men and Women, Quick One-Second Adjustment 15-IN-1 Dumbbell Dumbbells Set For Home Gym (24 Kg, Red) View Details
|
|
|
|
SLOVIC Dumbbell set 20kg(10kg X 2) | Dumbbells - Gym equipment for home workout | Dumbbells Set of 10kg Pair for Biceps, Bench Press| Fitness Gym Dumbbell set for Muscles| Anti Skid rubber dumbles set View Details
|
₹2,998
|
|
|
Lifelong Polypropylene Adjustable Home Gym Exercise Fitness Stepper for Exercise Aerobics Stepper with 3 Height Adjustments| Max Weight 200kg (Black & Red) View Details
|
₹999
|
|
|
Cockatoo Premium Professional Training Aerobic Stepper & Step Platform, Stepper For Exercise At Home With 3 Height Adjustments| Max Weight 250 Kg View Details
|
₹1,199
|
|
|
SPARNOD FITNESS SMB-100 Mini Cycle Pedal Exerciser with Fixing Strap, Adjustable Resistance and Digital Display - Suitable for Light Exercise of Legs, Arms, and Physiotherapy at Home, Black View Details
|
₹1,499
|
|
|
PowerMax Fitness BS-MINI Mini Cycle Pedal Exerciser with Adjustable Resistance and Digital Display - For Light Leg and Arm Exercise and Physiotherapy at Home View Details
|
₹1,699
|
|
|
Reach Mini Bike Digital Pedal Exerciser | Home Exercise Equipment | Mini Cycle for Home Workout with Fixing Strap, Adjustable Resistance & LCD Display | for Light Exercise & Physiotherapy at Home View Details
|
₹1,799
|
|
|
Sparnod Fitness SAS-1000 Aerobic Gym Stepper for Exercise at Home, Adjustable Height, Anti-Skid Surface, Supports up to 225 kg, Compact & Portable, Ideal for Cardio, Strength Training & Pilates Red View Details
|
₹849
|
|
|
Cockatoo Premium Professional Training Aerobic Stepper & Step Platform, Stepper For Exercise At Home With 3 Height Adjustments| Max Weight 250 Kg View Details
|
₹1,199
|
|
|
Boldfit Gym Bags For Men With Separate Shoe Compartment Sports Gym Bags For Women Unisex Duffle Bag for Gym For Carry & Travel Adjustable Gym Bags For Shoes Towel Gym Duffel Bag Sports Bag 20L - Black View Details
|
₹379
|
|
|
Gear Cross Training 22L Water Resistant Travel Duffle Bag/Gym Bag for Men/Women - Black Orange View Details
|
|
|
|
USI UNIVERSAL THE UNBEATABLE Workout Filled Bags for Weight, 15Kg Heavy Duty Lifting Sandbag for Home Gym Fitness for Men & Women, Power Training Filled Fitness Bag Cross Training Running Workout View Details
|
₹2,073
|
|
|
Gear Polyester Cross Training 26L Medium Water Resistant Travel Duffle Bag/Gym Bag for Mens/Womens (Khaki Camo), 47 Cm View Details
|
₹499
|
|
|
Lifelong Cotton 30 L Duffle Bag | Gym Bags for Men & Women | Adjustable Shoulder Bag | Duffle Gym Bag | Water Resistant | Sports & Travel Bag with Shoe Compartment & Side Pocket (Black & Red),48.3cm View Details
|
₹299
|
|
|
United Colors Of Benetton Conrad Polyester 29.2cm Gym Bag Duffel for Unisex - Black View Details
|
₹899
|
|
|
VESCO Throttle 29-T MTB 21 Speed Shimano Gear Cycle for Men | Dual Disc Brake | Front Suspension | Frame 18 Inch | Mountain Bike | Ideal for 17+ Years Adult Men & Women (Grey) View Details
|
₹11,999
|
|
|
Urban Terrain Galaxy Pro High Performance Steel Mountain Cycles for Men with Front Suspension & Dual Disc Brake MTB Bike 26T Single Speed | Ideal for 13+ Years, Unisex, Frame Size : 17 inch, White View Details
|
|
|
|
Lifelong LLSBB50 Fit Pro Spin Fitness Bike with 7 kg Flywheel Upright Stationary Exercise Bike View Details
|
₹7,999
|
|
|
PowerMax Fitness® BU-201 Dual Action Air Bike/Exercise Bike for Home |Gym Cycle for Workout With Adjustable Cushioned Seat | Non-Slip Pedals | Fixed Handles Black Gym Bike, Max user weight 120 KG View Details
|
₹7,599
|
|
|
Reach AB-110 BST Air Bike Exercise Cycle with Moving or Stationary Handle | with Back Support Seat & Twister | Adjustable Knob Resistance | Exercise Gym Cycle for Home Workout & Fitness View Details
|
₹8,299
|
|
|
Skyride BMV X6 Foldable Cruiser Bicycle | 26-Inch White Bike with 21-Speed Gears, Dual Disc Brakes, Hydraulic Suspension, and Strong Carbon Steel Frame | Great for City Rides and Off-Road Adventures View Details
|
₹11,499
|
|
|
Jaspo Dominator-x Senior Plastic Cricket Full Size Bat (34” X 4.5” inch) for All Age Group with Soft Cricket Ball (Dominator-BAT) View Details
|
₹426
|
|
|
Spalding Rubber Basketball Rebound 7 Combo NBA Rebound Brick Brown, Size 7 + Niva Ball Air Pump View Details
|
₹995
|
|
|
Jaspo CRIC Addict Plastic Cricket Bat Set Combo with Soft Cricket Ball for Kids (Size - 3)(4years & Above) View Details
|
₹999
|
|
|
GKI Offensive XX New Computerised Printed Cover Wooden Table Tennis Racquet (Pack of 1) View Details
|
₹995
|
|
|
Boldfit Rubber Tennis Ball for Cricket Soft Tennis Balls Tennis Ball for Tennis Court Lightweight Tennis Ball Tournament Tennis Cricket Ball Sturdy Cricket Tennis Ball Turf Cricket Ball Tennis, Green View Details
|
₹249
|
|
|
WiseLife 11 Loop Yoga Belt for Men & Women | Multi Functional Non Slip, Lightweight Loop Stretchable Belt for Yoga, Pilates, Gymnastics, Dance & Flexibility, Home Fitness & Therapy | Yoga Props- Green View Details
|
₹327
|
|
|
AmazonBasics Foam Yoga Blocks - 4 x 9 x 6 Inches, Set of 2, Purple View Details
|
₹629
|
|
|
Strauss Yoga Wheel | Ideal for Stretching, Backbends, Exercise, Deep Tissue Massage & Back Pain Relief | Dharma Yoga Prop Wheel with Ultimate Comfort | 12-inch, (Purple) View Details
|
₹1,439
|
|
|
Bodylastics Yoga Wheel with 2 High Density EVA Foam Blocks, 6ft Stretching Strap with D-Ring & Cooling Towel for Women and Men Multicolour View Details
|
₹1,899
|
|
|
Wiselife Tru Alignment Yoga Mat + Sleek Yoga Strap For Men And Women (Probalance Tpe Material 6Mm Extra Thick Extra Long Extra Wide) (Emerald), Green View Details
|
₹1,277
|
|
|
Boldfit Yoga Mat for Women and Men with Cover Bag TPE Material Extra Thick Exercise Yoga Mat for Men for Workout, Yoga, Fitness, Exercise Mat Anti Slip Mat, Yoga Mat 6mm Gym Mat Dark-Light Blue View Details
|
₹999
|
|
|
Bodylastics 45cms Foam Roller for Deep Tissue Massage, Pain Relief from Sore Muscles, Pre & Post Exercise Fitness Workout Sessions View Details
|
₹999
|
|
|
Dr Trust (USA) Long Acupressure Foam Roller For Deep Tissue Muscle Massage Exercise Fitness and pain relief Equipment View Details
|
₹699
|
|
|
Bodylastics Foam Roller (45 x 15 cms) for Deep Tissue Massage, Relief from Sore Muscles Pain, Pre & Post Exercise Fitness Workout Sessions View Details
|
₹1,099
|
|
|
Boldfit Foam Roller for Exercise Gym & Back Pain Deep Tissue Massage Foam Rollers for Muscles and Knee Exercise High Density Stick For Physical Therapy for Muscle Recovery And Flexibility View Details
|
₹549
|
|
|
Bodyband Abs Roller for Men & Women Automatic Rebound Abs Roller Wheel for Home Workout, Gym Ab Roller for Men Abs Workout Equipment for Abdominal Ab Roller For Home With Knee Mat ABSolute Abroller View Details
|
₹899
|
|
|
Fitnessery ABS Roller for Men & Women Professional Ab Roller Automatic Rebound With Elbow Support, Mobile Holder, Knee Mat ABS Roller Wheel ABS Workout Equipment Abdomen Exercise Equipment,Multicolor View Details
|
₹799
|
|
|
Lifelong Abs Roller For Men-Abdominal Exercise Equipment For Home Gym-Ab Roller With Timer,Mobile Holder&Knee Pad-Exercise Wheels For Men&Women-Abs Workout Machine For Core Plank Workout,Beige View Details
|
₹1,099
|
|
|
Amazon Brand - Symactive Neoprene Coated Solid Kettlebell for Gym Exercises, 10 Kg View Details
|
₹1,899
|
|
|
Protoner Kettle Bell 6 Kgs for home gym View Details
|
₹339
|
|
|
Flexnest The Flexikettle 7-In-1 Adjustable Weight Kettlebells, German Designed Adjustable Weights 5 lbs to 20 lbs, For Men & Women, 20 lbs - Black & Orange View Details
|
₹6,998
|
|
|
USI UNIVERSAL THE UNBEATABLE Kettlebells, Kettlebell For Fitness, 40Kg Kettlebell For Home Gym, CKB40 Competition Kettlebell With Steel Hollow Construction, Textured Wide Handle & Wide Base View Details
|
₹16,850
|
|
|
Kakss Vinyl half coating Kettle Bell for Gym & Workout (10 KG (Blue)) (PROUDLY MADE IN INDIA) View Details
|
₹2,199
|
|
|
Amazonbasics Cast Iron Kettlebell (16 Kg), Black View Details
|
₹2,939
|
|
