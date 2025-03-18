Get fit with adjustable dumbbells: The only set you will ever need to achieve your fitness goals

Upgrade your home gym with these 10 adjustable dumbbells today! Check out the top-rated picks of March 2025.
Our Pick
Best value for money
Best overall product
FAQs
Our Picks
Product
Rating
Price
Best value for money
Lifelong Adjustable Dumbbell for Home Gym - 1.5kg to 16kg Easy Dumbbell Weight Adjustment - Iron Weights - Gym Equipment suitable for fitness workout at Home for Men & Women, Black (LLAD03) View Details
Sportneer Dumbbells Set For Home Gym 0.9/1.8/1.4/2.3 Kg Adjustable Iron Dumbbell Set Of 2 Hand Weights Free Weight Set For Women Men Seniors Workout Strength Training For Home Gym Equipment, Black View Details
MAXPRO MAXBELL 24kgs adjustable dumbbells,15-in-One Weights Training with Anti- Slip Handle,Designed in USA,Easy weight adjustment safety locking mechanism strength training for home gym, body workout,fitness workout at Home for Men & Women(MP-DS024) View Details
You know that feeling—you are pumped to exercise, but your dumbbells are either too light to feel the burn or so heavy you can barely lift them. Nothing kills workout motivation faster than the wrong equipment. So, you keep buying new pairs, only to realise your workout space has become a garage sale of mismatched weights. If this sounds familiar, adjustable dumbbells are your solution. This home gym equipment can replace all those cluttered weights, save space and allow you to switch weights in seconds. With its ergonomic grip and quick-adjust design, the adjustable dumbbell set makes lifting smooth and effortless. Check out these options to lift smarter and train harder.
10 adjustable dumbbells for you
Adjustable dumbbells can make your home workout more fun and easier. Explore the top-rated picks now:
Loading Suggestions...
Upgrade your home workouts with the Lifelong Adjustable Dumbbell, which offers a seamless weight range from 1.5kg to 16kg. Featuring a unique instant weight-change mechanism, it allows effortless adjustments in just one second. Its iron construction ensures durability, while a secure locking system enhances safety. The set includes storage trays for a clutter-free exercise space and is backed by a 6-month warranty.
Specifications
Item weight
26 kg
Material
Iron
Reasons to buy
Wide weight range
Space-saving design
Durable
Secure locking
Reasons to avoid
Mixed customer opinions on overall quality and weight accuracy
Lifelong Adjustable Dumbbell for Home Gym - 1.5kg to 16kg Easy Dumbbell Weight Adjustment - Iron Weights - Gym Equipment suitable for fitness workout at Home for Men & Women, Black (LLAD03)
Loading Suggestions...
The Cockatoo RDB01 Adjustable Dumbbell claims to offer a weight range of 2.5kg to 12.5kg, which makes it suitable for all fitness levels. Crafted from premium aluminum alloy with a rubber grip handle, it ensures a secure hold during workouts, and quick, center-based weight adjustments. With five adjustable weight settings, this adjustable dumbbell set is ideal for strength training, toning, and rehabilitation exercises.
Specifications
Item weight
12.5 kg
Material
Alloy steel
Reasons to buy
Adjustable
Rubber grip
Compact
Reasons to avoid
Some customers find it pricey, mixed reviews on product smell
Cockatoo RDB01 2.5Kg - 12.5Kg Professional Adjustable Dumbbell, Gym Equipment Set For Home Workout, Blue, Set of 1
3. FitBox Sports Intruder Adjustable Dumbbells
Loading Suggestions...
FitBox Intruder Dumbbells provide a versatile workout experience with adjustable weights up to 20kg. Featuring PVC-coated weight plates, the set includes a connecting rod to convert dumbbells into a barbell. The ergonomic anti-slip grip and star-lock collars ensure comfort and stability. This compact, easy-to-store set is ideal for strength training, muscle sculpting, and full-body workouts.
FitBox Sports Intruder 20 Kg Adjustable PVC Dumbbells Weights With Dumbbells Rods For Home Gym & Strength Training, 10 Kg X 2 (Black)
4. Cockatoo ADB-01 Adjustable Dumbbell Set
Loading Suggestions...
Cockatoo ADB-01 Adjustable Dumbbell claims to provide 15 weight settings from 2.5kg to 24kg, enabling full-body workouts. Built with high-quality silicon steel and an aluminum alloy rubber grip handle, it ensures comfort and durability. Its compact, space-saving design includes a secure locking system for safe and stable use.
Specifications
Item weight
40 kg
Material
Iron
Reasons to buy
Wide weight range
Secure locking mechanism
Reasons to avoid
Some customers have concerns about value for money and durability
Designed in Germany, the Flexnest Adjustable Dumbbells offer 15 weight settings from 2.5kg to 24kg with an easy-to-use selection dial. It is made from high-quality iron and neoprene to ensure durability and a comfortable grip. The space-saving design of this adjustable iron dumbbell may replace multiple dumbbells, enhancing workout efficiency. Ideal for strength training, the Flexnest dumbbells cater to all fitness levels.
Specifications
Item weight
48 kg
Material
Neoprene
Reasons to buy
High-quality interlocking system
Ergonomic rubber grip
Space-saving
Reasons to avoid
Some customers find lock stability weak, mixed reviews on build quality.
Flexnest Adjustable Iron Dumbbells Set, Designed-in-Germany, Easy Weight Adjustment (2.5Kg-24Kg), Home Workout, Gym Exercise Set For Men & Women, 24Kg, Set of 2 (Black)
Loading Suggestions...
Sportneer Adjustable Dumbbells are perfect for beginners and rehabilitation trainers, offering weight adjustments from 0.9kg to 2.3kg. The quick-adjustment mechanism ensures effortless weight changes for maximum training efficiency. Built with premium steel and durable ABS material, these adjustable dumbbells feature a safe locking system for stability, an ergonomic anti-slip grip for comfort and a compact design for easy storage. These adjustable dumbbells can support strength training, muscle toning, and general fitness exercises.
Specifications
Item weight
10 pounds
Material
Iron
Reasons to buy
Lightweight
Compact
Safe locking
Reasons to avoid
Limited weight range, suitable only for beginners or light training
Sportneer Dumbbells Set For Home Gym 0.9/1.8/1.4/2.3 Kg Adjustable Iron Dumbbell Set Of 2 Hand Weights Free Weight Set For Women Men Seniors Workout Strength Training For Home Gym Equipment, Black
Loading Suggestions...
The Symactive PVC Dumbbell Set includes 40kg of weight plates, 14-inch dumbbell rods, and secure nuts for customized workouts. Made from durable PVC, this home gym kit suits beginners and professionals alike. Its versatile design accommodates various fitness levels, ensuring effective strength training and muscle building. While compact for easy storage, the weights are robust and long-lasting.
Amazon Brand - Symactive Pvc 40 Kg Adjustable Dumbbells Fitness Kit For Full Body Workout (2X4 + 3X4 + 5X4 Kg Pvc Weight, 14 Dumbbell Rods Pair & Nuts), Multicolor
Loading Suggestions...
Cube Club Adjustable Powerbells may offer 15 weight settings from 5 lbs to 52.5 lbs with an innovative dial-shift mechanism for quick adjustments. The high-quality steel and cast-iron construction ensure long-lasting durability. Designed for space efficiency, these adjustable dumbbells replace multiple sets, which makes them perfect for compact home gyms. The ergonomic rubber grip and interlocking system enhance stability, making it ideal for strength training.
Specifications
Item weight
52 kg
Material
Alloy steel
Reasons to buy
15 weight settings
Quick dial adjustment
Space-saving
Ergonomic rubber grip
Reasons to avoid
Some customers have mixed opinions on weight accuracy
The Cube Club Alloy Steel Adjustable Powerbells 52.5 Lbs Pair With Barbell Connect | Adjustable Dumbbells With Barbell For Home Gym For Men & Women, 53 Kilograms
9. PowerMax Fitness Adjustable Steel
Loading Suggestions...
The PowerMax Adjustable Dumbbell Set includes 50kg of high-quality steel plates with a chrome finish for durability. Featuring an anti-slip grip and solid steel rods, these adjustable dumbbells ensure secure handling and versatility for strength training, muscle building, and fat loss. With rust-resistant, maintenance-free construction, these adjustable dumbbells are perfect for home gyms.
PowerMax Fitness PDS-50KG Adjustable Steel (Solid Iron) Dumbbells Weight Set with case and Hammer-tone colour
Loading Suggestions...
MAXPRO MAXBELL claims to offer 15 adjustable weight settings from 2.5kg to 24kg, which makes it ideal for strength training at home. Featuring a non-slip silicone grip and a secure double-locking mechanism, these adjustable dumbbells ensure safety and comfort. It may even eliminate clutter while providing an efficient workout experience. Made from high-grade materials, they are rust-resistant, durable and come with a one-year warranty.
Specifications
Item weight
24 kg
Material
Iron, Polypropylene (PP)
Reasons to buy
15-in-1 weight settings
Secure locking
Space-saving
1 year warranty
Reasons to avoid
Some users reported stability concerns with the locking mechanism
MAXPRO MAXBELL 24kgs adjustable dumbbells,15-in-One Weights Training with Anti- Slip Handle,Designed in USA,Easy weight adjustment safety locking mechanism strength training for home gym, body workout,fitness workout at Home for Men & Women(MP-DS024)
What is the difference between adjustable dumbbells vs fixed weights?
Adjustable dumbbells allow you to change the weight by adding or removing plates, which makes them versatile and space-saving. They are ideal for home gyms, offering a range of weights in a single set. Fixed-weight dumbbells, on the other hand, have a set weight and are commonly found in commercial gyms. They provide quicker transitions between exercises but require more storage space and a higher investment for multiple pairs. While adjustable dumbbells are cost-effective and perfect for progressive training, fixed dumbbells offer durability and convenience for high-intensity workouts.
Yes, adjustable dumbbells are safe if you use them properly secured. Always check the locking mechanism before lifting and use them on a stable surface to prevent accidents.
How much weight can adjustable dumbbells hold?
The weight capacity of adjustable dumbbells varies by brand, typically ranging from 20 to 100 pounds per dumbbell. Check the manufacturer’s specifications for exact limits.
Are adjustable dumbbells durable?
High-quality adjustable dumbbells with metal plates and secure locking mechanisms last longer. Avoid dropping them to extend their lifespan.
Do adjustable dumbbells replace a full dumbbell set?
Yes, they offer multiple weight options in one, saving space and money while allowing progressive overload training for strength and muscle growth.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.