Amazon Summer Sale is LIVE for all: Enjoy minimum 50% off on the best sports shoes from Adidas, Puma, Nike and more

Do you kickstart your mornings with a power walk or a refreshing run? If yes, we have some good news for you. You can make your morning routine even better with the perfect pair of sports shoes, which are available at discounted prices during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025. This is your golden chance to upgrade your collection! Whether your old shoes are worn out or you are simply ready for a style refresh, this is the perfect time to grab top-rated pairs from brands like Adidas, Nike, Puma, and more, all at a minimum 50% off. From lightweight walking shoes to high-performance running gear, everything you need for a great workout is now up for grabs at unbeatable prices. And the deals get even sweeter with bank offers! Use your HDFC Bank credit card or EMI option to get an extra 10% instant discount, or enjoy 5% unlimited cashback with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card. Don’t wait! Shop now and take your fitness game to the next level in style. Explore the Amazon Sale 2025 and get the best sports shoes at discounted price.

Amazon Sale 2025 offers up to 70% off on sports shoes from Puma

Puma’s lightweight running and walking shoes are built for speed and comfort. With breathable mesh, cushioned soles, and stylish designs, they offer great support for your daily workouts or jogs. Whether you are just starting out or upping your fitness game, Puma delivers performance and flair. And now, with the Amazon Great Summer Sale, you can grab your favourite pairs at upto 70% off—fitness meets affordability!

Amazon Summer Sale: Get up to 30% off on the best Nike running shoes

Nike blends innovation with performance. Their Air Zoom and React series offer superior grip, responsive cushioning, and long-lasting comfort, perfect for runners and fitness enthusiasts alike. Whether you are sprinting on the track or powering through morning walks, Nike helps you stay ahead. During the Amazon Summer Sale, get iconic Nike pairs at unbeatable discounts and make your next workout smoother, faster, and more stylish.

Amazon Sale: Enjoy unbeatable discounts of up to 55% on Adidas sports shoes

Adidas running and walking shoes are crafted for energy return, foot stability, and all-day comfort. Featuring Boost and Cloudfoam technologies, they support every step, mile, and goal. They are perfect for both beginners and seasoned fitness lovers, helping to enhance performance while offering street-style cool. Thanks to the Amazon Summer Sale (May 2025), you can score these high-tech and the best sports shoes for women and men at 55% off or more. So, upgrade your journey today!

Amazon India offers exciting deals on Reebok running shoes

Reebok brings heritage and function together in its walking and running shoes. With flexible soles, memory foam insoles, and excellent heel support, they are ideal for everything from long walks to gym sessions. These best sports shoes that make every movement feel easier and more supported. During the Amazon Sale 2025, grab Reebok's bestsellers at huge discounts of up to 40% and elevate your everyday workouts without straining your wallet.

ALSO READ: Last call! Amazon Prime Shopping Days: Up to 60% off on dumbbells and more from Lifelong, Boldfit and other brands

Get Skechers sports shoes at unmissable discounts of up to 50% during the Amazon Sale

Known for comfort-first design, Skechers walking and running shoes come with memory foam cushioning, arch fit support, and ultra-light soles—perfect for low-impact fitness routines and long strolls. They are a favourite among walkers and casual runners alike. With the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 in full swing, now is your chance to grab these comfort kings at up to 50% off and make every step in your fitness journey count.

Amazon Sale offers discounts on ASICS sports shoes

ASICS is trusted by professional runners and fitness enthusiasts for its precision-engineered footwear. With GEL cushioning, FlyteFoam midsoles, and advanced arch support, ASICS running shoes offer shock absorption and stability like no other, which makes them perfect for long-distance runs and daily workouts. And with the Amazon Sale, you can snag these premium shoes at up to 50% off!

Frequently asked questions When does the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 begin? The Amazon Sale is live from today, May 1, 2025. It offers exciting deals and discounts on a wide range of products, including sports shoes from top brands.

What kind of discounts can I get on sports shoes? During the sale, you can get a minimum of 50% off on the best sports shoes from top brands like Adidas, Puma, Nike and more.

Are there any extra savings with bank offers? Yes! You can get an unlimited 5% back using an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card and a 10% instant discount with HDFC Bank cards and EMIs.

Which are the best sports shoe brands on sale? Top-rated names like Puma, Nike, Reebok and more are offering exciting deals during the Amazon Sale (May 2025).

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.