Amazon Summer Sale starts at midnight! Grab early discounts of up to 40% on collagen supplements, multivitamins and more

Are you ready to boost your health and wellness this summer? The Amazon Great Summer Sale countdown has officially begun! The sale will go live on May 1, 2025, at noon, and offers an early head start with 12-hour exclusive access to Prime members. This Amazon Sale (May 2025) is bringing the ultimate wellness boost with it! From helping you chase radiant skin, and stronger nails to upgrading your daily dose of nutrients, all the top-rated dietary supplements are lined up at prices your wallet will love. Enjoy up to 40% off on a wide range of essentials like collagen, multivitamins, and proteins from brands like Carbamide Forte and MuscleBlaze. Don’t wait, hurry up and add the right supplements to your shopping India Dive into the summer of self-care with top-rated health supplements at unbeatable prices only on Amazon India. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 start tonight at 12 AM for Prime members!

Top picks for you:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Summer Sale 2025: Get up to 40% off on the best protein powders

Fuel your fitness goals with top-quality protein powders that are now available at up to 40% off in the Amazon Great Summer Sale! Whether you are into whey, plant-based, or mass gainers, the Amazon Sale has something for every lifestyle. Boost muscle recovery, support lean mass, and stay energised post-workout. Grab your favourite brand now for more strength!

Top picks for you:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Sale 2025: Up to 30% off on the best collagen supplements

Say hello to youthful skin and stronger joints with collagen supplements, now available at up to 40% off on Amazon! Collagen helps improve skin elasticity, reduce wrinkles, and support bone and joint health. It is the ultimate beauty-from-within booster. Add it to your daily routine and glow your way through summer—inside and out!

A few options for you:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Summer Sale: Enjoy up to 40% off on the best multivitamins

Give your body the complete care it deserves with multivitamins. Available at up to 40% off in the Amazon Great Summer Sale, these supplements can support your overall well-being. From immunity and energy to bone and brain health, multivitamins fill in the gaps your diet might miss. Stay active, focused, and protected all season long with just one daily dose!

Top options for you:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Amazon India offers up to 30% off on the best omega-3 supplements

Support your heart, brain, and joints with Omega-3 supplements. The Amazon Sale (May 2025) has exciting offers. Expect brands like Neuherbs and Tata to offer up to 40% off. Rich in EPA and DHA, these fatty acids are essential for cognitive function and cardiovascular health. Ideal for all ages, Omega-3s are a smart addition to your wellness kit. Shop now and feel the difference!

ALSO READ: Best protein powder under ₹5000: 10 affordable picks for muscle gain and recovery

A few picks for you:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Sale: Get up to 40% off on the best biotin supplements

Want longer hair, stronger nails, and glowing skin? Biotin supplements are your go-to—and they are up to 40% off in the Amazon Sale 2025! A must-have for beauty lovers, biotin (Vitamin B7) supports keratin production and boosts overall hair and nail health. Start your beauty boost today.

Check out our top picks for you:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you:

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 countdown begins! Get up to 50% off on pre-deals on protein powders, collagen supplements

Walk your way to better health with the best treadmills for home: 10 picks under ₹15,000 to try in 2025

Boost your health with protein powders, supplements and more: Up to 50% off on Amazon combo packs

Best supplements for hair fall: 8 picks that will make your strands look healthier and shinier

Best raw whey protein brands: Top 6 clean, pure and effective picks to boost your performance naturally

Frequently asked questions When does the Amazon Great Summer Sale start? The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 will start on May 1, 2025. Moreover, Prime members will get early access to the deals.

What kind of discounts are available on supplements during the Amazon Sale? During the Amazon Summer Sale 2025, dietary supplements from brands like MuscleBlaze, Healthkart HK Vitals, Carbamide Forte and more are available at up to 40% off.

Are there any additional bank discounts? Yes, during the sale, you can stack your savings. Get a 10% instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit Cards and EMI transactions. If you are an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit holder, you can get 5% unlimited cashback on purchases during the sale.

Can I return products bought during the Amazon Sale 2025? Yes, you can return the products bought during the Amazon Sale, but it depends on the rules and return policy of Amazon. So, make sure to check it before making your final purchase.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.