Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Best supplements for hair fall: 8 picks that will make your strands look healthier and shinier

ByTanya Shree
Mar 30, 2025 07:53 PM IST

Say goodbye to bad hair days with the best supplements for hair fall. Explore the top picks of March 2025 for fuller and stronger strands.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Best overall product

Carbamide Forte Biotin 10000mcg for Hair Growth, Skin & Nails - 120 Veg Tablets View Details checkDetails

₹548

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HealthKart hk vitals Biotin (90 Tablets) | Supplement for Hair Growth, Strong Hair and Glowing Skin, Fights Nail Brittleness View Details checkDetails

₹499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Vlados Himalayan Organics Biotin 10000mcg for Hair Growth - 120 Tablets View Details checkDetails

₹599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Be Bodywise Biotin Hair Gummies for Stronger, Shinier Hair & Nails | 60 Days Pack | With Biotin, Zinc, Folic Acid, Fibre & Multivitamin | Strawberry Flavour | No Added Sugar & Gut Friendly View Details checkDetails

₹849

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Swisse Biotin+ New Improved Formula with 100% RDA of Biotin (Manufactured In Australia) Boosts Keratin Levels, Reduce Hair Loss and Promote Regrowth with Nicotinamide, Rose Hips & Vitamin C For Healthy Hair, Skin & Nails For Both Men & Women (30 Tablets) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Follihair New Nutraceutical Pack of 30N Tablets Bottle View Details checkDetails

₹695

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Man Matters Biotin Hair Gummies (60N) | No Added Sugar | With Biotin, DHT Blockers, Vitamin A, C, E, Fibre & Zinc | For Stronger and Healthier Hair | 100% Veg & Gut Friendly View Details checkDetails

₹849

amazonLogo
GET THIS

OZiva Hair Vitamin Capsules for Hair Growth & Hair Fall Control,100% Natural with Biotin, Iron, DHT Blocker & Vitamin E,Clinically Proven Hair Growth Supplements for Women & Men,60 capsules View Details checkDetails

₹854

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Hair fall can be frustrating, but what if the solution isn’t just in your shampoo but in your diet? Weak, thinning hair often signals a lack of essential nutrients that support healthy growth. From biotin and collagen to iron and omega-3 fatty acids, the right supplements can nourish your hair from within, strengthening roots, reducing breakage, and promoting regrowth. But with so many options available, how do you choose the best one? The secret lies in understanding what your hair truly needs—whether it’s hydration, improved scalp circulation, or a boost in keratin production. In this guide, we will explore the most effective, science-backed supplements for hair fall, helping you regain the volume, shine, and strength your hair deserves. Check out the best supplements for hair fall that can bring back your thick, healthy locks!

Invest in the best supplements for hair fall and get healthier strands.(Adobe Stock)
Invest in the best supplements for hair fall and get healthier strands.(Adobe Stock)

8 best supplements for hair fall

Investing in the best supplements for hair loss can help take care of your crown. Explore these value-for-money picks:

Loading Suggestions...

Carbamide Forte Biotin 10000mcg is a high-strength biotin supplement that supports hair growth, skin hydration, and nail strength. Biotin plays a key role in fatty acid production, which helps maintain hair health, improve nail strength, and enhance skin texture. It also supports energy metabolism by aiding the breakdown of proteins, fats, and carbohydrates, making it beneficial for overall health.

Specifications

Flavour
Unflavoured
Item form
Tablet

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Supports hair, skin, and nails

affiliate-tick

Supports energy metabolism

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Some may not see noticeable hair fall reduction

Click Here to Buy

Carbamide Forte Biotin 10000mcg for Hair Growth, Skin & Nails - 120 Veg Tablets

Why choose?

  1. High potency (10,000 mcg of biotin) for enhanced hair, skin, and nail health
  2. Helps improve hair growth and texture
  3. Strengthens brittle nails and supports skin hydration
  4. Supports metabolism and energy production
  5. 120 tablets for long-term use

Customer reaction: Users report noticeable improvements in hair growth, nail strength, and overall health. Many appreciate the effectiveness of these best supplements for hair fall. Customers find it worth the price, though some have mixed opinions on reducing hair fall.

Loading Suggestions...

Are you looking for the best supplements for hair loss? Try HealthKart HK Vitals Biotin, a dietary supplement packed with Vitamin B7 to promote thicker, stronger hair and glowing skin. It stimulates keratin production, reducing nail brittleness and improving hair texture. This biotin supplement also supports energy metabolism, helping to combat fatigue.

Specifications

Item form
Tablet
Flavour
Unflavoured

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Improves hair thickness & volume

affiliate-tick

Easy to swallow

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Mixed reviews on reducing hair fall

Click Here to Buy

HealthKart hk vitals Biotin (90 Tablets) | Supplement for Hair Growth, Strong Hair and Glowing Skin, Fights Nail Brittleness

Why choose?

  1. Helps in keratin production for strong, healthy hair
  2. Reduces brittleness and strengthens nails
  3. Supports skin hydration for a youthful glow
  4. Boosts metabolism and energy levels
  5. 90 tablets per pack for convenient daily use

Customer reaction: Customers find it useful for improving hair health and growth. Some users feel these best supplements for hair fall offer good value for money, while others have mixed reviews regarding their effectiveness in reducing hair fall.

Loading Suggestions...

Get healthier and shinier hair with Vlado’s Himalayan Organics Biotin, a plant-based supplement sourced from Sesbania Grandiflora extract, providing a potent 10,000 mcg of biotin. Designed for improving hair elasticity, reducing split ends, and promoting scalp health, these best supplements for hair fall can be a good addition to your routine.

Specifications

Item form
Tablet
Flavour
Unflavoured

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

High potency

affiliate-tick

100% natural, gluten-free, no preservatives

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Some concerns over product quality

Click Here to Buy

Vlados Himalayan Organics Biotin 10000mcg for Hair Growth - 120 Tablets

Why choose?

  1. 100% natural and plant-based formula
  2. Enhances hair growth, and scalp health, and reduces hair fall
  3. Boosts metabolism for better energy levels
  4. Strengthens nails and improves skin quality
  5. The fast-absorbing formula for quick results

Customer reaction: Users report positive effects on hair health, skin glow, and metabolism. Many find it a good value for money, but opinions vary on hair fall control and product quality.

ALSO READ: Supplements for glowing skin: Your secret to a healthy and natural radiance

Loading Suggestions...

Conveniently support your hair health with Be Bodywise Biotin Gummies. Formulated with biotin, zinc, folic acid, and multivitamins, these strawberry-flavored gummies are gut-friendly, contain zero sugar and help with hair, skin and nail health.

Specifications

Item form
Gummy
Flavour
Strawberry

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Contains biotin, zinc, folic acid, & multivitamins

affiliate-tick

No added sugar, gut-friendly

affiliate-tick

Easy to consume

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Some feel it's not worth the money

Click Here to Buy

Be Bodywise Biotin Hair Gummies for Stronger, Shinier Hair & Nails | 60 Days Pack | With Biotin, Zinc, Folic Acid, Fibre & Multivitamin | Strawberry Flavour | No Added Sugar & Gut Friendly

Why choose?

  1. Delicious strawberry flavor with no added sugar
  2. Contains essential vitamins for hair, skin, and nails
  3. Supports collagen production for better skin and hair quality
  4. Easy-to-consume chewable gummies
  5. 60-day supply for long-term benefits

Customer reaction: Users love the taste and find these best supplements for hair fall effective in reducing hair fall and improving hair growth. However, some feel the product is slightly overpriced.

5. Swisse Biotin+ New Improved Formula

Loading Suggestions...

Swisse Biotin+ is a premium biotin supplement enriched with vitamin C, rose hip extract, chamomile, and nicotinamide to boost keratin production and improve hair, skin, and nail health. These best supplements for hair growth also contain antioxidants to fight free radicals and maintain hydration.

Specifications

Item form
Tablet
Flavour
Rose

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Supports keratin production & collagen formation

affiliate-tick

Contains nicotinamide, rose hip extract & vitamin C

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Some question value for money

Click Here to Buy

Swisse Biotin+ New Improved Formula with 100% RDA of Biotin (Manufactured In Australia) Boosts Keratin Levels, Reduce Hair Loss and Promote Regrowth with Nicotinamide, Rose Hips & Vitamin C For Healthy Hair, Skin & Nails For Both Men & Women (30 Tablets)

Why choose?

  1. Contains added vitamins for skin repair and hydration
  2. Boosts collagen production for better skin and hair health
  3. Supports keratin levels to reduce hair breakage
  4. Helps in energy metabolism and fatigue reduction
  5. 100% vegetarian formula

Customer reaction: Many customers find these best supplements for hair fall effective in reducing hair loss and improving hair texture. Users appreciate the added skin and nail benefits, but some feel it is not the best value for money.

ALSO READ: Biotin supplement: How to choose the right one for your wellness

Loading Suggestions...

Follihair New by Abbott is a vegetarian nutritional supplement designed to strengthen hair from the roots. It provides essential nutrients required for hair growth and is flavored with a mild chocolate-vanilla taste for better consumption.

Specifications

Item form
Tablet
Flavour
Chocolate

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Comprehensive hair nutrition supplement

affiliate-tick

Contains multiple essential vitamins

affiliate-tick

Vegetarian

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Some users report continued hair fall

Click Here to Buy

Follihair New Nutraceutical Pack of 30N Tablets Bottle

Why choose?

  1. Supports hair regrowth and scalp health
  2. Easy-to-swallow formulation with a pleasant flavor
  3. Contains a mix of essential hair nutrients
  4. Trusted brand with proven results
  5. Suitable for both men and women

Customer reaction: Users report visible hair growth improvements within a few weeks. However, some have mixed opinions on its effectiveness in reducing hair fall.

Loading Suggestions...

Man Matters Biotin Hair Gummies provide a fun and effective way to nourish hair and prevent hair fall. Packed with biotin, DHT blockers, vitamins A, C, and E, these vegetarian gummies offer all-around hair care in a delicious strawberry flavor.

Specifications

Item form
Gummy
Flavour
Strawberry

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Contains DHT blockers, vitamins A, C, E, and zinc

affiliate-tick

Tasty & easy-to-consume gummies

affiliate-tick

No added sugar, gut-friendly

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Some feel it’s overpriced

Click Here to Buy

Man Matters Biotin Hair Gummies (60N) | No Added Sugar | With Biotin, DHT Blockers, Vitamin A, C, E, Fibre & Zinc | For Stronger and Healthier Hair | 100% Veg & Gut Friendly

Why choose?

  1. 5000 mcg biotin for healthy hair growth
  2. Contains DHT blockers to prevent hair thinning
  3. Multivitamin-rich formula for overall hair health
  4. Sugar-free, vegetarian, and gut-friendly
  5. Great-tasting and easy-to-consume

Customer reaction: Users love the taste and find the gummies effective for hair growth. Many notice reduced hair fall and improved hair strength, but some feel the price is high compared to the results.

Loading Suggestions...

OZiva Hair Vitamins is a plant-based supplement that promotes hair growth and reduces hair fall. It contains clinically proven SesZenBio along with plant-based iron, biotin, zinc, and natural DHT blockers to support scalp and hair health.

Specifications

Item form
Capsule
Flavour
Unflavoured

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Plant-based biotin, iron, and zinc

affiliate-tick

Clinically proven formula for hair growth

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Some mixed opinions on effectiveness

Click Here to Buy

OZiva Hair Vitamin Capsules for Hair Growth & Hair Fall Control,100% Natural with Biotin, Iron, DHT Blocker & Vitamin E,Clinically Proven Hair Growth Supplements for Women & Men,60 capsules

Why choose?

  1. Clinically proven to promote hair growth
  2. Contains plant-based biotin, iron, and zinc
  3. Natural DHT blocker to prevent hair thinning
  4. Free from artificial additives and preservatives
  5. Suitable for both men and women

Customer reaction: Customers report significant hair growth and reduced hair fall after consistent use. Many appreciate the plant-based formula, though some experience mild digestive discomfort.

Top features of the best supplements for hair fall

Best supplements for hair fall

Biotin Content

Additional Ingredients

Special Features

Carbamide Forte Biotin10,000 mcgNone specifiedSupports hair, skin, and nails, boosts energy metabolism
HealthKart HK Vitals BiotinNot specifiedNone specifiedSupports keratin production, improves hair thickness and volume
Vlado's Himalayan Organics Biotin10,000 mcgSesbania Grandiflora extract100% natural, enhances skin glow, targets hair fall
Be Bodywise Biotin GummiesNot specifiedZinc, Folic Acid, Fiber, MultivitaminsNo added sugar, gut-friendly, strawberry flavor
Be Bodywise Biotin GummiesNot specifiedZinc, Folic Acid, Fiber, MultivitaminsNo added sugar, gut-friendly, strawberry flavor
Swisse Biotin+30 mcgNicotinamide, Vitamin C, Rose Hip Extract, Chamomile, ZincBoosts keratin, provides antioxidant support, enhances collagen production
Follihair NewNot specifiedMulti-nutrient formulationVegetarian, chocolate-vanilla flavor
Man Matters Biotin Gummies5,000 mcgZinc, Vitamin A, C, E, FiberDHT blockers, vegetarian, no added sugar
OZiva Hair VitaminNot specifiedPlant-based Biotin, Iron, Zinc, Vitamin E, BrahmiClinically proven formula, natural DHT blocker, plant-based ingredients

What are the benefits of consuming the best supplements for hair fall?

While supplements for hair can improve your scalp environment and support healthy growth, make sure to consult your healthcare provider before including them in your diet.

1. The best supplements for hair loss can stimulate growth related to biotin deficiency. Oral supplements can encourage growth with temporary hair thinning (Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology).

2. By promoting keratin production, the best biotin supplements for hair fall can strengthen the hair shaft, and elasticity and reduce breakage.

3. Investing in the best biotin supplements can also help maintain the skin's barrier function, nourish the scalp and reduce inflammation.

4. It also ensures that your hair follicles receive all the essential nutrients that may help prevent hair loss.

5. By increasing the production of fatty acids, these supplements for hair fall can keep your strands moisturised.

How to choose the best supplements for hair fall?

Before choosing the best supplements for hair fall, make sure to understand your needs. Then check the dosage of essential vitamins to avoid any risk. Look for supplements that are tested for purity and potency. Ensure that it does not contain any harmful contaminants and additives that can impact your health. Check the ingredients of the products and opt for the one that comes with keratin, collagen and other B vitamins.

Similar articles for you:

Best supplements for hair growth: Top 10 picks to get thicker and healthier hair in 2025

Collagen supplements for skin (March 2025): 10 picks to fight wrinkles and dryness

Best whey protein in India: 10 top brands to promote for muscle growth

Frequently asked questions

  • Who should avoid taking biotin supplements?

    While biotin supplements are generally safe, excessive intake may lead to side effects like constipation, abdominal pain, acne and more. If you are pregnant or breastfeeding or have any medical conditions, check with your doctor before adding them to your diet.

  • Is biotin good for hair?

    Yes, biotin plays an important role in hair growth. It can reduce hair fall, prevent thinning and promote healthy growth.

  • What is the recommended dosage of biotin?

    The dosage may vary from person to person. The recommended intake of biotin is 25 micrograms for a healthy adult (National Institute of Health).

  • Do hair supplements have side effects?

    While they are generally safe, some may experience side effects like nausea, stomach upset, or allergic reactions. Always read labels, avoid exceeding recommended doses, and choose trusted brands to minimize risks. Consult a doctor if side effects persist.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Health / Best supplements for hair fall: 8 picks that will make your strands look healthier and shinier
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 30, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On