Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 countdown begins! Get up to 50% off on pre-deals on protein powders, collagen supplements

ByTanya Shree
Apr 30, 2025 08:00 AM IST

Amazon Summer Sale offers up to 50% off on supplements, electrolyte powders and more from top brands. Check out Amazon pre-deals and enjoy huge savings.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey Protein Powder, Chocolate Hazelnut (1kg / 2.2lbs) | 25g Protein Per Scoop | Clinically Tested 50% Higher Protein Absorption View Details checkDetails

₹2,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HealthKart hk vitals Skin Radiance Marine Collagen Supplement (Orange,200g)|Vitamin C,E,Sodium Hyaluronate|For Healthy Skin,Hair & Nails,powder,1 count,25 Servings View Details checkDetails

₹899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Be Bodywise Biotin Hair Gummies for Stronger, Shinier Hair & Nails | 60 Days Pack | With Biotin, Zinc, Folic Acid, Fibre & Multivitamin | Strawberry Flavour | No Added Sugar & Gut Friendly View Details checkDetails

₹849

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KETOFY Wellcore - Electrolytes (200g) | Orange |Electrolyte Drink With 5 Vital Electrolytes: Na, Mg, Ca, K, PO4 |Sugar Free Electrolyte Powder|Fat Fuel Powered for Sustained Energy|Keto Electrolyte View Details checkDetails

₹529

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cosmix No-Nonsense Plant Protein | 24g Protein/Serve | Chikmagalur Mocha | Pea & Rice Isolate | Plant Based Protein | Easy To Digest | All Essential Amino Acids - 500g View Details checkDetails

₹1,479

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹870

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Fast&Up L-Carnitine Lean Body - Helps Convert Fat into Energy, 2000 mg Carnipure TM L-Carnitine Sourced from Lonza Switzerland - Pack of 20 Effervescent Tablets, Lemon Flavour View Details checkDetails

₹572

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MuscleTech Nitro-Tech Whey Protein, 1.81kg (4lbs), Milk Chocolate, 30g Protein, 3g creatine monohydrate, 6.7g BCAA, ultimate muscle building formula, increase strength & performance View Details checkDetails

₹5,379

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey Protein Powder, Chocolate Hazelnut (1kg / 2.2lbs) | 25g Protein Per Scoop | Clinically Tested 50% Higher Protein Absorption View Details checkDetails

₹2,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Whole Truth Whey Protein Concentrate Unflavoured |1 kg (2.2 lbs) | 26g Protein per scoop | 6.4g BCAA | 100% Authentic Whey & No Adulteration | Clean and Light | Muscle Building | Vegetarian View Details checkDetails

₹2,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AS-IT-IS Nutrition ATOM Whey Protein 1kg | 27g protein | Isolate & Concentrate | Choco Hazel Fusion | USA Labdoor Certified | With Digestive Enzymes for better absorption View Details checkDetails

₹1,998

amazonLogo
GET THIS

NAKPRO Impact Whey Protein 1kg | Isolate & Concentrate | 24g Protein & 4.9g BCAA | With Digestive Enzymes for better Absorption | NABL Lab Tested 100% Authentic Supplement Powder - Chocolate Flavour View Details checkDetails

₹1,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wellbeing Nutrition Whey Protein Isolate & Concentrate 1Kg Swiss Chocolate | 24g Protein, Clinically Proven Velositol 2x Muscle Protein Synthesis, 4B CFU Probiotics & Digestive Enzymes, Easy to Digest View Details checkDetails

₹3,198

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Carbamide Forte Whey Isolate Matrix | Whey Protein Powder | 30g Protein | Belgian Chocolate Flavour - Whey Protein Isolate 1kg View Details checkDetails

₹2,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Whole Truth Whey Protein Isolate+Concentrate | Cold Coffee 210g (Pack of 6) | 24g Protein/Sachet 6.4g BCAA | 100% Authentic & No Adulteration | Clean, Light & Easy to Digest | Sample & Travel Pack View Details checkDetails

₹875

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cosmix No-Nonsense Plant Protein | 24g Protein/Serve | Chikmagalur Mocha | Pea & Rice Isolate | Plant Based Protein | Easy To Digest | All Essential Amino Acids - 500g View Details checkDetails

₹1,479

amazonLogo
GET THIS

OZiva Organic Plant Protein for Everyday Fitness | 30g Protein - Pea Isolate | Complete Plant Protein Powder | No Added Sugar, Certified Clean & Vegan (Unflavoured, 1kg) View Details checkDetails

₹2,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Orgain® Organic Protein™ + 50 Superfoods Protein Powder Vanilla Bean Flavored • Vegan • No Soy Ingredients • Gluten Free • Non-GMO, 2.02 lb ℮ 920 g View Details checkDetails

₹5,389

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wellbeing Nutrition Organic Vegan Plant Protein Isolate | 22g Protein, 5g BCAA, 3B CFU Probiotics, Enzymes, 3g Fiber, 5 Alkalizing Greens | NO Bloating, Easy to Digest| Belgian Dark Chocolate, 500gm View Details checkDetails

₹1,897

amazonLogo
GET THIS

NATURALTEIN – Vegan Plant (Rice & Pea) Based Protein Powder – Chocolate Flavour – 500g (21 G Protein, Naturally Flavoured, Gluten Free) View Details checkDetails

₹1,203

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Carbamide Forte Plant Protein Powder - Plant Based Protein Powder with Multivitamin, Minerals, Superfoods, Pea Protein Powder, Digestive Enzymes | 5 Flavors Plant Protein Powder For Men - Pack Of 20 View Details checkDetails

₹1,195

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amway Nutrilite All Plant Protein - 1 kg View Details checkDetails

₹2,835

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HealthKart hk vitals Skin Radiance Marine Collagen Supplement (Orange,200g)|Vitamin C,E,Sodium Hyaluronate|For Healthy Skin,Hair & Nails,powder,1 count,25 Servings View Details checkDetails

₹899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wellbeing Nutrition Pure Korean Marine Collagen Peptides Supplement for Skin, Hair, Nails. Bone & Joint | Clinically Proven | High Absorption 8 gms Collagen | Unflavored, 200 gms View Details checkDetails

₹1,698

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Carbamide Forte Collagen Supplements with Multi Collagen Tablets for Women & Men | Hydrolyzed Collagen Peptides With 5 Types of Collagen Powder | Collagen Supplements for Skin & Joint Support | Collagen Supplement for Women & Men - 90 Tablets View Details checkDetails

₹674

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wellbeing Nutrition Glow Korean Marine Collagen Skin Radiance Peptide 8g | Active Glutathione, Vitamin C, E, Resveratrol | Reduce Pigmentation, Dark Spots & Brighten Skin Tone | Tropical Bliss, 250gms View Details checkDetails

₹1,868

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Swisse Collagen+ Hyaluronic Acid with Peptides, Vitamin C & E to Boost Skin Repair & Regeneration For Youthful & Radiant Skin - 30 Tablets (One Tablet Per Serving For Both Men & Women) Australia’s No.1 Beauty Nutrition Brand View Details checkDetails

₹990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Neuherbs Collagen Supplement- 210 Gram ( Mixed Fruit, 30 Servings)|Collagen Powder for Women & Men with Biotin, Vitamin C, Vitamin E |Plant Based collagen booster blend with Antioxidant for Glowing & youthful skin. View Details checkDetails

₹749

amazonLogo
GET THIS

PLIX - THE PLANT FIX Collagen Supplement Powder To Support Skin Elasticity,Firmness & Youthful Glow,100% Plant-based With Hyaluronic Acid & Vitamin C,For Unisex,Watermelon Flavour,Pack Of 1,0.5 grams View Details checkDetails

₹757

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Be Bodywise Biotin Hair Gummies for Stronger, Shinier Hair & Nails | 60 Days Pack | With Biotin, Zinc, Folic Acid, Fibre & Multivitamin | Strawberry Flavour | No Added Sugar & Gut Friendly View Details checkDetails

₹849

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Carbamide Forte Biotin 10000mcg for Hair Growth, Skin & Nails - 120 Veg Tablets View Details checkDetails

₹549

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HealthKart hk vitals Biotin (90 Tablets) | Supplement for Hair Growth, Strong Hair and Glowing Skin, Fights Nail Brittleness View Details checkDetails

₹499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wellbeing Nutrition Slow Skin Hair and Nails Capsules for Women & Men 10,000mcg Biotin, Keratin, Vit C, Glutathione, HLA, Primrose Oil | Glowing Skin, Strong Hair & Nails, DHT blocker, 60 Capsules View Details checkDetails

₹1,422

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Body Reserve Plant Based Biotin Tablets -120 Veg Tablets, Biotin from Sesbania with Amla, Grapeseed & Hair Multivitamins, Biotin helps Hair Growth, Strong Hair, Glowing Skin & Nails, For Men Women View Details checkDetails

₹379

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Vlados Himalayan Organics Biotin 10000mcg for Hair Growth - 120 Tablets View Details checkDetails

₹599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wellbeing Nutrition Melts Healthy Hair | Pure Biotin 10,000mcg, Keratin, Zinc, Folic Acid for Stronger, Shinier Hair, Strength & Thickness, 30 Oral Strips View Details checkDetails

₹615

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹870

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MuscleBlaze MB-Vite Daily Multivitamin (60 Tablets) | With 51 Ingredients & 6 Blends, Vitamins & Minerals, Prebiotic & Probiotics, Amino Acid Blends | For Energy, Stamina & Recovery View Details checkDetails

₹529

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Siens By Dabur Multivitamin for Men-30 tablets | Enriched with 34 nutrients to Support Overall Health, Energy, Stamina & Muscle Function View Details checkDetails

₹404

amazonLogo
GET THIS

TATA 1mg Calcium & Vitamin D3 supplement with Zinc, Magnesium & Alfalfa | High absorption Calcium Citrate Malate form | 500mg Calcium & 400iu Vitamin D3 | For strong bones & joints | 60 tablets View Details checkDetails

₹299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Vlados Himalayan Organics Plant Based Vitamin B12 Supplement | B1,B2,B3,B5,B6,B7,B9,Moringa| Boost Energy Level | Good For Digestion And Nerve Health | Glowing Skin For Men & Women - 120 Vegetarian Capsules View Details checkDetails

₹649

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Carbamide Forte Vitamin B12 Tablets 1500 mcg -Active form of Methylcobalamin Vitamin B12 Supplements for Men & Women- 90 Veg Tablets View Details checkDetails

₹599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dr. Morepen Multivitamin Men & Omega 3 Triple Strength - Softgel View Details checkDetails

₹1,049

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dabur Jamun Neem Karela Juice: Ayurvedic Health for Immunity Boosting-1L & Giloy Neem Tulsi Juice -1L View Details checkDetails

₹459

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AVG Health Organics Vaidhyam Amrit Plus Diaba Care, Jamun Neem Karela Juice 1l, Ayurvedic Diabetes Care Juice View Details checkDetails

₹375

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KRISHNAS HERBAL & AYURVEDA Cholesterol Care Juice - 1000 Ml | Contains Honey With Apple Cider Ginger Garlic, Sugar Free, Helps In Digestion, Made In India View Details checkDetails

₹600

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Boozliv Liver Detox Syrup Supplement For Men And Women Natural And Healthy Fatty Liver Ayurvedic Medicine Herbs Extract Alcohol Deaddiction Tonic Packet Support Digestion-600 Ml(60 X 10Ml Syrup ) View Details checkDetails

₹2,348

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Fytika Kolest Cholesterol Care Juice (1L) | Blend of 11 Ayurvedic Herbs | ArjunaChhal, Shankhpushpi, Sarapgandha, Jatamansi | Authentic Ayurvedic Juice for Daily Use (Pack of 1) View Details checkDetails

₹598

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KETOFY Wellcore - Electrolytes (200g) | Orange |Electrolyte Drink With 5 Vital Electrolytes: Na, Mg, Ca, K, PO4 |Sugar Free Electrolyte Powder|Fat Fuel Powered for Sustained Energy|Keto Electrolyte View Details checkDetails

₹529

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wellcore - Electrolytes (Unflavoured, 200g)| Electrolyte Drink With 5 Vital Electrolytes: Na, Mg, Ca, K, PO4|Sugar Free Electrolyte Powder|Fat Fuel Powered Keto Electrolyte, 1 count, 57 Servings View Details checkDetails

₹499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sweetmate Electrolyte Powder Sugar-Free – 5g (10 Sachets) | 5 Fruity Flavours (Watermelon, Mango, Lime, Orange, Strawberry) | 10x Electrolytes | Stevia-Sweetened | No Sugar, Preservatives View Details checkDetails

₹148

amazonLogo
GET THIS

FAST&UP Reload O.R.S, Effervescent Electrolyte Tablets for Daily Rehydration, Orange Flavour - 20 Effervescent Tablets, Blue View Details checkDetails

₹215

amazonLogo
GET THIS

PLIX - THE PLANT FIX Tender Coconut Water Premix Powder Pack of 15 Sachets with Natural Electrolytes for an Instant Energy fix and easy Digestion, Nariyal Paani for Daily Hydration & Healthy Skin View Details checkDetails

₹265

amazonLogo
GET THIS

XLR8 Isotonic Instant Energy Drink, Electrolyte Powder, Rehydration Formula for Extended Workouts (Assorted Flavour, Pack of 15) View Details checkDetails

₹250

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Healthoxide Extra power Advance Performance Energy Boost Powder/Electrolytes Powder/Orange Flavour/Better Performance & Maintains Hydration (1 Kg) View Details checkDetails

₹460

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is here, and it is the perfect time to stock up on your wellness essentials! Starting 1st May at noon (and 12 hours earlier for Prime members), enjoy up to 50% off on a wide range of nutraceuticals. Whether you are focused on fitness, beauty, or daily health, Amazon India has exciting deals on protein powders, collagen supplements, electrolytes, Ayurvedic juices, and more. Top brands like MuscleBlaze, Carbamide Forte, Oziva, and HealthKart are offering major discounts to help you stay on track with your health goals without burning a hole in your pocket. Don’t want to wait? Some of the pre-sale offers are already live! So go ahead, shop early and save big on your favourite health boosters during this limited-time summer sale!

Explore the Amazon Great Summer Sale and grab the best deals on nutraceuticals.
Explore the Amazon Great Summer Sale and grab the best deals on nutraceuticals.

Top deals for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Summer Sale 2025: Enjoy Pre-deals on the best whey protein powders

Fuel your fitness goals with the best whey protein powder brands, now available at up to 50% off during the Amazon Summer Sale! Perfect for muscle recovery, strength building, and post-workout nutrition, brands like MuscleBlaze and The Whole Truth offer high-quality whey blends packed with essential amino acids. Whether you are bulking or toning, this is the ideal time to grab premium protein at unbeatable prices.

Top picks for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Sale 2025: Get up to 40% off on the best plant protein

Are you looking for a vegan-friendly protein fix? The Amazon Great Summer Sale brings you top-rated plant protein supplements from brands like Oziva and Carbamide Forte at massive discounts. Rich in pea, rice, and soy protein, they support muscle recovery, gut health, and sustained energy — without dairy or bloating. This is your moment to stock up on clean, plant-based power, so hurry up!

A few picks for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Great Summer Sale: Enjoy up to 30% off on the best collagen supplements

Glowing skin, healthy joints, and stronger hair, collagen does it all! With up to 40% off during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025, grab bestsellers like Wellbeing Nutrition, HealthKart, and Boldfit collagen supplements. Available in powders, capsules, and even drink mixes, these are loaded with marine or plant-based collagen peptides, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin C for maximum beauty benefits.

Check out our top picks for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Sale: Discover the best biotin supplements at up to 40% off

Hair fall, brittle nails, or dull skin? Biotin’s your best friend and now it is on sale! Amazon's Great Summer Sale 2025 features trusted biotin supplements from brands like Carbamide Forte, The Man Company, and TrueBasics, with up to 40% off. Known to support keratin production, biotin promotes thicker hair, stronger nails, and a healthy glow. Stock up now for a beauty boost that works from within.

ALSO READ: Best supplements for hair fall: 8 picks that will make your strands look healthier and shinier

A few options for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Great Summer Sale: Get pre-deals on the best vitamin supplements

Boost your immunity, energy, and overall health with top vitamin supplements now available at summer-special prices! Whether it is Vitamin D3, B-complex, or multivitamins, brands like HealthKart, Swisse, and GNC have everything you need to fill the nutrition gaps. From daily immunity to stronger bones and mental alertness, stock up during the Amazon Summer Sale and stay well-nourished all year round.

A few options for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Sale 2025: Explore the best Ayurvedic juices at up to 40% off

Experience the power of ancient wellness with top Ayurvedic juices from top brands, all at irresistible discounts during the sale. These herbal blends help detoxify, improve digestion, boost immunity, and enhance energy naturally. There is no better time to bring Ayurveda into your lifestyle at a price that feels just right.

ALSO READ: Limited-time deal! Get up to 60% off on the best ghee and cooking oils during Amazon Super Value Days

A few picks for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Great Summer Sale: Best electrolyte powders at up to 40% off

Stay cool and energised this summer with high-quality electrolyte powders, now up to 40% off! Brands like Fast&Up, ORS, and Enerzal offer fast hydration and mineral replenishment for workouts, travel, or heatwaves. Packed with essential salts, vitamins, and glucose, they prevent dehydration and muscle cramps while keeping your stamina up. Grab them now!

Top picks for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you:

Best raw whey protein brands: Top 6 clean, pure and effective picks to boost your performance naturally

Beginners' guide to whey protein concentrate: Top-rated picks, expert tips and FAQs

Best SPF 50 sunscreen to slay summer 2025: Top 10 non-sticky picks that protect your skin from UV rays

Walk your way to better health with the best treadmills for home: 10 picks under 15,000 to try in 2025

Boost your health with protein powders, supplements and more: Up to 50% off on Amazon combo packs

Frequently asked questions

  • When does the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 start?

    The Amazon Summer Sale will officially start on May 1, 2025, with early access for Prime members available 12 hours before the sale goes live.

  • What products are included in the Amazon Summer Sale 2025?

    The Amazon Sale 2025 features a wide range of products, including protein powders, collagen supplements, electrolyte powders and more.

  • How do I find the best deals during the sale?

    To get the best deals, visit the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 page regularly. Check the "Deals of the Day" and "Lightning Deals" for exciting discounts.

  • Can I return items bought during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025?

    Yes, you can return products, but they are subject to Amazon's return policy. Check the guidelines for specific details.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Health / Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 countdown begins! Get up to 50% off on pre-deals on protein powders, collagen supplements
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On