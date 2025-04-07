Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Up to 40% off on best sunscreen brands: Prepare your skin for summer with the Amazon Sale

ByTanya Shree
Apr 07, 2025 06:00 PM IST

Is your skin summer-ready? The Amazon sale 2025 brings up to 40% off on the best sunscreen brands. Grab these amazing deals now!

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Gel SPF 50 PA++++ I For Oily, Dry, Acne-prone Skin | Ultra Lightweight Texture I Non-Greasy, No White Cast | Broad Spectrum Protection & Blue Light Protection | For Men & Women | 80 g View Details checkDetails

₹570

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Minimalist Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ | Clinically Tested in US (In-Vivo) | Lightweight with Multi-Vitamins | No White Cast | Broad Spectrum | For Women & Men | 30g (Pack of 1) View Details checkDetails

₹249

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Fixderma Shadow Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA+++ Gel Broad Spectrum Sunscreen For UVA & UVB Protection | Women & Men (40 g (Pack of 1), 50, Sun Protection Factor (SPF) View Details checkDetails

₹292

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dot & Key CICA Calming Mattifying Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ | For Oily Acne Prone & Sensitive Skin | UVA/UVB Protection | No White Cast, Ultra Light, Fragrance Free & Quick Absorbing | 50g View Details checkDetails

₹387

amazonLogo
GET THIS

CANTABRIA LABS Heliocare 360 Gel Oil-Free Spf 50 Uva, Uvb Sunscreen 50Ml By Heliocare, Oily View Details checkDetails

₹2,050

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BANANA BOAT Sunscreen For Oily Skin Type Spray, New Formula, 170G (Ultra Sport Spf 100) View Details checkDetails

₹1,223

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Deconstruct Face Gel Sunscreen SPF 50 + and PA+++ | Gel based sunscreen for oily, combination skin, normal skin | Broad spectrum sunscreen, No White Cast, Lightweight, Non greasy - 50g View Details checkDetails

₹321

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Foxtale SPF 50 Vitamin C Glow Sunscreen with PA++++ & Niacinamide | Lightweight | Fast Absorbing | UVA and UVB Filters | Prevents Tanning | No White Cast | Non-Greasy | For Men & Women | All Skin Types | 50 Ml View Details checkDetails

₹303

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Neutrogena Sheer Zinc Oxide Dry-Touch Face Sunscreen with Broad Spectrum SPF 50, Oil-Free, Non-Comedogenic & Non-Greasy Mineral Sunscreen, 2 fl. oz View Details checkDetails

₹2,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Uvmune 400 Spf 50+ Invisible Fluid Water + Sweat Resistant, 50Ml, All View Details checkDetails

₹1,784

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ with Papaya & Vitamin C | For Dry, Sensitive, Oily & Combination Skin | UVA/B & Blue Light Protection | Fragrance-Free | For Men & Women | 50g View Details checkDetails

₹394

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dot & Key Blueberry Hydrate Barrier Repair Sunscreen Spf 50+,Pa++++|For Dry&Sensitive Skin|Non - Greasy Finish|No White Cast|Uv & Blue Light Protection|Broad Spectrum|For Women&Men|50G, 1 Count View Details checkDetails

₹387

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Plum 2% Niacinamide & Rice Water Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++ | for Oily, Dry & Combination Skin | UVA/UVB Protection | Reduces Tan & Brightens Skin | No White Cast & Non-Sticky | for Women & Men | 50g View Details checkDetails

₹359

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bioderma Photoderm Creme SPF 50+ Sunscreen Cream Normal To Dry Sensitive Skin, 40ml View Details checkDetails

₹989

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Gel SPF 50 PA++++ I For Oily, Dry, Acne-prone Skin | Ultra Lightweight Texture | Non-Greasy, No White Cast | Broad Spectrum Protection & Blue Light Protection | For Men & Women | 80 g x 2 View Details checkDetails

₹1,037

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dr. Sheths Kesar & Kojic Acid Sunscreen with SPF 50 Pa++++ | For Pigtation-Free Skin | No White Cast & Light Weight | For Daily Moisturization | For All Skin Types | 80 g View Details checkDetails

₹627

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Heliocare 360º Water Gel SPF 50+ PA++++ Sunscreen with Hyaluronic Acid | For Dry, Dehydrated Skin | Broad Spectrum (UVA/UVB/HEVL/IR), Blue light Defence | Ultra-Light | Sweat & Water Resistant | 50ml View Details checkDetails

₹1,590

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cos-IQ Sunscreen SPF 50 Serum, PA++++ | For Oily, Dry, Acne-prone Skin |Ultra Lightweight Texture |Non-Greasy |No White Cast |Broad Spectrum Protection & Blue Light Protection | For Men & Women | 30ml View Details checkDetails

₹349

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cetaphil Sun SPF 50 Sunscreen For Combination Skin Type, Very High Protection Lightweight Gel, Water-resistant, Vitamin E, 50 ml View Details checkDetails

₹1,004

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Conscious Chemist® Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ | 50g | Sunscreen for Oily Skin, Gel Sunscreen, Niacinamide with Black Berry Extract, Hybrid Lightweight, All Skin Types - Berry Bright View Details checkDetails

₹324

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dot & Key Watermelon Cooling Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA++++ | With Hyaluronic Acid, Instantly Cools Skin, Broad Spectrum Protection | Controls Excess Oil, Checks Tanning, No White Cast, All Skin Types | 50g View Details checkDetails

₹387

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Plum Green Tea & Zinc Super-Matte Gel Sunscreen SPF 50 PA ++++ | Formulated for Oily, Combination and Acne Prone Skin | Protects & Controls Oil | Lightweight, No White Cast & Non-Sticky | Vegan | 50 g View Details checkDetails

₹382

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Minimalist Invisible Sunscreen for Oily Skin | | Ultra Light Sunscreen Gel with Matte Finish | SPF 40 PA+++ | Clinically Tested in USA (In-Vivo) | No White Cast | Sweat Resistant, Water Resistant | For Women & Men | 50 gm View Details checkDetails

₹469

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Brinton Healthcare UvDoux Face & Body Sunscreen gel with SPF 50 PA+++ in Matte Finish and Oil Free Formula| Water Resistant Sunscreen| Protection against UVA/UVB Rays (75 ml) View Details checkDetails

₹934

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Man Company Oil-Free Sunscreen SPF50 PA+++ For Men- 50gm | Sunscreen Gel for Oily, Combination & Normal Skin | Broad Spectrum UV A/B Protection | No White Cast | Non-Greasy & Lightweight View Details checkDetails

₹389

amazonLogo
GET THIS

RENEE Glowscreen Spf 50 Sunscreen Cream-50Ml, Pa++++ Uva & Uvb Protection, Hyaluronic Acid & Vitamin C|Non-Greasy Matte Formula, No White Cast|For All, Normal, Oily, Dry, Sensitive Skin Types View Details checkDetails

₹329

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Sunblock - Spf 50+, 88Ml Tube For Dry Skin, Pack Of 1 View Details checkDetails

₹699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dot & Key Blueberry Hydrate Barrier Repair Sunscreen Spf 50+,Pa++++|For Dry&Sensitive Skin|Non - Greasy Finish|No White Cast|Uv & Blue Light Protection|Broad Spectrum|For Women&Men|50G, 1 Count View Details checkDetails

₹387

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ with Papaya & Vitamin C | For Dry, Sensitive, Oily & Combination Skin | UVA/B & Blue Light Protection | Fragrance-Free | For Men & Women | 50g View Details checkDetails

₹394

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Heliocare 360º Water Gel SPF 50+ PA++++ Sunscreen with Hyaluronic Acid | For Dry, Dehydrated Skin | Broad Spectrum (UVA/UVB/HEVL/IR), Blue light Defence | Ultra-Light | Sweat & Water Resistant | 50ml View Details checkDetails

₹1,590

amazonLogo
GET THIS

CANTABRIA LABS Heliocare 360? Mineral Tolerance Fluid Spf 50 Pa++++ Sunscreen | 100% Mineral Filters | Water Resistant | Lightweight, Invisible Finish | For Sensitive Skin | 50Ml View Details checkDetails

₹2,400

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LAKMÉ Sun Expert 1% Nia C water-light Sunscreen gel SPF 50 Pa++++ Best for Oily Skin | Even toned & Glowing Skin |Helps reduce pigmentation | UVA/B Protection, No White Cast 56G View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

RENEE Lumi Glow Highlighting Sunscreen SPF 50, UVA & UVB Protection, Infused with 3% Niacinamide & 1% Hyaluronic Acid for Luminous 3D Glow, Hydrating, Oil Control, for Women - 50g View Details checkDetails

₹439

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Neutrogena Sunscreen Spf 70 - 6.7 Ounces Lotion For Sensitive Skin, Pack Of 1 View Details checkDetails

₹1,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

UV Doux Silicone Sunscreen Gel with SPF 50 and PA+++ Broad Spectrum for Face & Body with No White Cast| Non Comedogenic, Paraben Free | Clinically Proven & Dermatologist Approved,100gm View Details checkDetails

₹1,161

amazonLogo
GET THIS

[Beauty of Joseon] Relief Sun set of 1 (50ml) | Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++, Moisturizing with Broad Spectrum, Light Weight Sunscreen For All Skin Type View Details checkDetails

₹1,050

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Deconstruct Face Gel Sunscreen SPF 50 + and PA+++ | Gel based sunscreen for oily, combination, acne prone & normal skin| Broad spectrum sunscreen, No White Cast, Lightweight - 50g each, pack of 2 View Details checkDetails

₹640

amazonLogo
GET THIS

RE EQUIL Ultra Matte Dry Touch Sunscreen | Matte Finish Sunscreen For All Skin Types | Water & Sweat Resistant With Spf 50 Pa++++ | No White Cast, Non-Greasy & Non-Comedogenic Sunscreen | 50G View Details checkDetails

₹612

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Isntree Hyaluronic Acid Watery Sun Gel Spf 50+ Pa++++ 1.69 Fl Oz,8 Types Of Hyaluronic Acid,Strong Protection Against Uva And Uvb Rays,No White Cast,Reef-Safe,Non-Nano Sunscreen For All Skin Type View Details checkDetails

₹1,237

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dr. Sheths Ceramide & Vitamin C Sunscreen | SPF 50+ Pa+++ | In-Vivo Tested | For Bright Skin & Healthy Glow | Non-Greasy, Quick-Absorbing, No White Cast | UVA/B & Bluelight Protection | For Men & Women | For All Skin Type | 125 g View Details checkDetails

₹981

amazonLogo
GET THIS

FoxTale Spf 50 Vitamin C Glow Sunscreen With Pa++++ & Niacinamide|Lightweight|Fast Absorbing|Uva And Uvb Filters Tanning|No White Cast|Non-Greasy|For Men & Women|All Skin Types|Pack Of 2|100 Ml View Details checkDetails

₹523

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dot & Key Strawberry Dew Tinted Sunscreen SPF 50+ Pa++++ - 01 Porcelain | Protection Against UA/UB | Broad Spectrum, Water & Sweat resistant | For All Skin Types | 50ml View Details checkDetails

₹489

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Fixderma Shadow Tinted Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++ | Sunscreen with Vitamin E | UVA & UVB Protection | For All Skin Types - 30gm View Details checkDetails

₹282

amazonLogo
GET THIS

RE EQUIL Sheer Zinc Tinted Sunscreen, 100% Mineral-Based Sunscreen UVA, UBV, & IR Protection, Water Resistant With SPF 50 PA+++ For All Skin Types, 50g View Details checkDetails

₹660

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Tinted Sunscreen For All Skin Types Spf 60 Gel, Pa++++, No White Cast, Lightweight, Broad Spectrum Protection - 30G, Pack Of 1 View Details checkDetails

₹448

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bioderma Photoderm Aquafluide Claire Sunscreen SPF 100+ PA++++ | Tinted Sunscreen | 8H Hydration for Normal to Combination Skin | UVA & UVB Protection | Ultra Light & Moisturizing Texture, 40ml View Details checkDetails

₹1,461

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Joy Tinted Sunscreen SPF 50 With Natural Tone Tint (60ml) | Mattifying, Water Resistant & Easy Blending Cream for Sun Protection | Broad Spectrum Sunscreen For Men & Women View Details checkDetails

₹255

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SunScoop Glow Even Tone Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ | Tinted Foundation-Like Finish | Zinc Oxide & Licorice Extract for Pigmentation | Broad Spectrum, Non Comedogenic & No White Cast | For Women & Men-45g View Details checkDetails

₹499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Quench Daily Defense Tinted Sunscreen Spf 50 Pa+++ For Glowing Skin With Avocado & 2% Niacinamide Blue Light Protection Satin-Matte Finish Made In Korea Medium, 50Ml | For Normal Skin View Details checkDetails

₹664

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Sun protection is non-negotiable, and the Amazon Sale 2025 makes it easier than ever to grab the best sunscreen brands at unbeatable discounts! Whether you are heading for a tropical getaway, battling city pollution, or simply stepping out for errands, good sunscreen is your skin’s best defense. From lightweight, oil-free gels to deeply hydrating SPF creams, this sale has something for every skin type. Get up to 40% off on top-rated sunblocks from Neutrogena, The Derma Co. and other brands that shield against UV damage, premature aging, and sunburns. With dermatologist-approved formulas and water-resistant options, your perfect SPF match is just a click away. Don’t let harmful rays dull your glow—stock up on bestselling sunscreens before these hot deals fade away! Hurry, these Amazon sunscreen discounts won’t last forever!

Grab up to 40% off on the best sunscreen brands during the Amazon Sale.(Adobe Stock)
Grab up to 40% off on the best sunscreen brands during the Amazon Sale.(Adobe Stock)

Best sunscreen for oily skin at the Amazon Sale

Are you tired of greasy sunscreens that make your skin look like an oil slick? Grab an oil-free, mattifying sunscreen that keeps excess shine in check while offering broad-spectrum SPF protection. With Amazon Sale 2025, you can get the best sunscreen for oily skin at jaw-dropping discounts. Don’t miss this chance to protect your skin without the greasy mess—shop now!

A few options for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Get the best sunscreen for dry skin during the Amazon Sale 2025

Struggling with flaky, parched skin? Your SPF should moisturise while shielding against UV damage. Look for the best sunscreen brands that contain hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and nourishing oils to keep your skin soft and sun-safe. The Amazon sale has unbeatable offers on deeply hydrating sunscreens, so grab yours at a discounted price before they are gone.

Top picks for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Grab the best sunscreen for combination skin at discounted prices

Do you have an oily T-zone but dry cheeks? Combination skin needs a lightweight yet hydrating sunscreen that doesn’t clog pores. Opt for gel-based, non-comedogenic SPFs that offer all-day sun protection while keeping skin balanced. And guess what? The Amazon Sale 2025 brings you top sunscreens at up to 40% off. So snag yours before the stock runs out!

ALSO READ: The Derma Co sunscreen vs Aqualogica sunscreen: Which one is better for oily skin?

Check out our top picks:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Summer Sale 2025: Best sunscreen for sensitive skin

If your skin reacts to everything, you need a fragrance-free, mineral sunscreen that soothes and protects. With zinc oxide and calming ingredients like aloe vera, these sunscreens prevent irritation while blocking harmful UV rays. What’s more? The Amazon sale has huge discounts on dermatologist-approved sunscreens. So don't wait, grab yours today before it is too late!

ALSO READ: Best sunscreen for oily skin: 10 options to prevent tanning and premature ageing

Here are a few options for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Sale: Best sunscreen for normal skin

Even if your skin isn’t too oily or dry, daily sun protection is a must! Look for a lightweight, fast-absorbing sunscreen that keeps your skin healthy and radiant. And with the Amazon Sale 2025, you can save big on top-rated SPF picks. Don’t miss this chance to stock up on your daily sunscreen staples!

Check out our top picks:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Grab the best-tinted sunscreen to glow at discounted prices

Do you want sun protection and a flawless finish? A tinted sunscreen is your solution! It evens out skin tone, hydrates, and shields against UV damage—all in one step. With Amazon’s exclusive discounts, now is the time to upgrade your SPF game with top-rated tinted sunscreens. Grab yours now and glow all summer long!

Few options for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you:

Sonakshi Sinha’s skincare essentials: Her 10 go-to products for dry skin!

Protect your skin from sun damage! Best sunscreens for summer for all skin types

Best face toner dupes for Titir you must try: 8 affordable swaps for glowing skin

Frequently asked questions

  • What are the benefits of using sunscreen daily?

    Regular use of sunscreen prevents sunburn, premature aging, and skin cancer by blocking harmful UV rays. It also maintains an even skin tone and protects against hyperpigmentation.

  • How do I choose the right sunscreen for my skin type?

    Before choosing sunscreen, consider your skin type. For oily skin, go for gel-based, mattifying sunscreens. Dry skin needs hydrating formulas. On the other hand, sensitive skin benefits from fragrance-free, mineral sunscreens with zinc oxide or titanium dioxide.

  • How should I apply sunscreen correctly?

    Take at least two fingers' worth of sunscreen and apply generously to all exposed areas 15-30 minutes before sun exposure.

  • How often should I reapply sunscreen?

    Sunscreens should be applied daily. Reapply every two hours, or more often if sweating or swimming. Even water-resistant sunscreens need reapplication for continuous UV protection throughout the day.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Health / Up to 40% off on best sunscreen brands: Prepare your skin for summer with the Amazon Sale
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On