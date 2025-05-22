Frequent use of painkillers to extreme diets: Doctor reveals 10 toxic foods and habits that secretly harm your liver

Alcohol can have damaging effects on your liver. You're more at risk of developing alcoholic liver disease. But if you consume heavy amounts of sugary foods and drinks or frequently use painkillers, it can slowly – and often silently – wear down your liver function. Also read | Stress affecting liver health? Yoga expert shares 4 breathing techniques to boost natural detox When it comes to liver health and pain management, it's essential to be mindful of the potential impact of painkillers on the liver. (Freepik)

Why you must take good care of your liver

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Kanika Narang, HOD and deputy manager of the dietetics department at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, shared a list of 10 common culprits you may not suspect but are actually harming your liver. She also shared the smart, health-conscious swaps you can make to keep your liver thriving.

“The liver is often overshadowed by the heart and brain in conversations about health, yet it plays a vital role in over 500 functions - detoxifying blood, metabolising nutrients, and regulating hormones. But even this powerhouse has its limits. Daily dietary choices and lifestyle habits can slowly and often silently wear down liver function,” she said.

She added, “The liver is remarkably resilient, but it's not invincible. Chronic damage often goes unnoticed until the condition becomes severe. Protecting this vital organ doesn't require radical change – just mindful eating, active living, and avoiding unnecessary chemical stressors. Small changes can lead to monumental benefits. Give your liver the care it deserves – ditch the hidden toxins and choose nourishment over neglect.”

According to Kanika Narang, here's what you need to know to make better choices for your liver:

Alcohol consumption can significantly impact liver health. (Freepik)

1. Excessive alcohol consumption

⦿ Why it's toxic: The liver metabolises alcohol, but chronic intake leads to fat buildup, inflammation (alcoholic hepatitis), and ultimately, irreversible damage in the form of cirrhosis.

⦿ Better choice: Stick to no more than 1-2 drinks per week, or opt for liver-friendly beverages like beetroot juice or turmeric lattes, known for their antioxidant properties.

2. Sugary foods and drinks

⦿ Why it's toxic: High fructose intake - common in sodas, candies, and desserts - is strongly linked to non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), even in people with normal body weight.

⦿ Better choice: Satisfy your sweet tooth with fibre-rich fruits such as apples, berries, or citrus fruits, which support liver function while curbing sugar spikes.

3. Fried and processed foods

⦿ Why it's toxic: Deep-fried snacks, chips, and packaged fast foods are packed with trans fats and preservatives that promote fat accumulation in the liver.

⦿ Better choice: Choose oven-baked, steamed, or grilled meals made with healthy fats like olive or avocado oil.

4. High salt intake

⦿ Why it's toxic: A sodium-heavy diet contributes to fluid retention and elevated blood pressure, placing indirect strain on liver circulation and function.

⦿ Better choice: Enhance flavour naturally with fresh herbs, garlic, or lemon juice instead of reaching for the salt shaker.

High salt intake can have negative effects on liver health, particularly for individuals with pre-existing liver conditions. (Freepik)

5. Frequent use of painkillers (especially paracetamol/ acetaminophen)

⦿ Why it's toxic: Even moderate overdoses of acetaminophen can cause acute liver injury, especially when combined with alcohol or taken during fasting.

⦿ Better choice: Use only as prescribed, avoid alcohol while medicated, and consider alternatives like physiotherapy or natural anti-inflammatories (e.g., turmeric or omega-3s) for chronic pain.

6. Excess red meat

⦿ Why it's toxic: Diets high in red and processed meats are linked to increased liver fat, insulin resistance, and inflammation.

⦿ Better choice: Replace with plant-based proteins such as lentils, beans, and tofu, or include fatty fish like salmon, which provides anti-inflammatory omega-3 fatty acids.

7. Artificial sweeteners

⦿ Why it's toxic: Some research suggests excessive intake of artificial sweeteners like aspartame or sucralose may negatively impact gut flora and liver fat metabolism.

⦿ Better choice: Use natural alternatives like stevia, raw honey, or jaggery in moderation.

8. Smoking

⦿ Why it's toxic: Cigarette smoke introduces harmful chemicals that impair liver detoxification, reduce the efficacy of medications, and accelerate liver disease progression.

⦿ Better choice: The most liver-loving decision? Quit smoking. Even partial cessation leads to significant improvements in liver enzyme levels and metabolic health.

9. Sedentary lifestyle

⦿ Why it's toxic: Lack of physical activity is a silent contributor to liver fat buildup and insulin resistance, both precursors to NAFLD.

⦿ Better choice: Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate activity daily – walking, cycling, or yoga all help boost liver circulation and metabolism.

10. Extreme dieting or fasting

⦿ Why it's toxic: Rapid weight loss triggers a surge of free fatty acids to the liver, which can worsen inflammation and liver damage.

⦿ Better choice: Focus on gradual, sustainable weight loss through balanced eating and consistent physical activity. Aim to lose no more than 0.5-1 kg per week.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.