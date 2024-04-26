Are artificial sweeteners safe for you?

In March, a 10-year-old in Punjab tragically died after a eating her birthday cake. Recently, a report found high levels of a synthetic sweetener in cakes supplied by the bakery in question. The report, according to which the cakes contained high amounts of saccharin, has revived the discussion on the safety of the sugar substitute. The biggest question, probably, is that even though artificial sweeteners offer a solution for calorie trackers, are they really safe?



What are artificial sweeteners?



Said to be hundreds of times sweeter than sugar, artificial sweeteners, also known as non-nutritive sugar substitutes, that sweeten your food without adding calories to your overall diet. These sugar imitators come in a variety forms, from powder to liquid and are widely used in cakes, drinks and even pharmaceuticals. These flavoring agents contain less or no calories but taste just as sweet as sugar. These are extremely sweet, up to 200 to 600 times sweeter than regular sugar, so only a small amount is needed for the same level of sweetness, says Dr Himika Chawla, consultant endocrinologist, PSRI Hospital.



How do they work? Artificial sweeteners completely disable the brain's reward system, leading to a constant feeling of hunger even after eating something sweet, says Dr Nivya Vikal

Artificial sweeteners mimic the taste of sugar. They fit into the receptors on your tongue just like sugar does, sending signals to your brain that you re tasting something sweet. However, they don't contain the same calories or have the effect on your blood sugar levels that sugar does. Since most people might not be aware of how much sweeter artificial sweeteners can be than regular sugar, excessive consumption could even lead to health risks such as cardio toxicity and brain stroke.



HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Artificial sweeteners can disrupt the gut microbiome, which plays an important role in digestion, immunity and weight management.



Side effects of artificial sweeteners

Although major regulatory bodies set acceptable daily intake limits (ADIs) for approved sweeteners, a recent study suggests that further research is needed. Here are a few health hazards that daily consumption could pose:

Long-term effects: Frequent use of a sweetener was associated with an increased risk of stroke in a study conducted by the Cleveland Clinic. Dr Prabhat Ranjan



Sinha, senior consultant, Internal Medicine, Aakash Healthcare, advises caution on long-term use due to this possible link with heart disease and stroke.

Although major regulatory bodies set acceptable daily intake limits (ADIs) for approved sweeteners, a recent study suggests that further research is needed. Here are a few health hazards that daily consumption could pose:



Gut health: Artificial sweeteners can disrupt the gut microbiome, which plays an important role in digestion, immunity and weight management. Studies show that artificial sweeteners might indirectly affect the gut by altering the way we taste and process food. This could lead to changes in dietary choices and gut health

Potential for weight gain: Studies show that artificial sweeteners trick the body into craving more calories, leading to weight gain. Dietician Nivya Vikal explains that these sweeteners completely disable the brain's reward system, leading to a constant feeling of hunger even after eating something sweet.

Personal sensitivities: While artificial sweeteners are generally safe for most people within the ADI limit, some individuals may experience unpleasant side effects such as headaches and dizziness.