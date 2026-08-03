‘Nobody is honking’: Indian man compares US traffic with India, praises motorists’ civic sense

An Indian man living in the United States has sparked a discussion online after highlighting the difference in how motorists in America and India respond to traffic congestion. Sharing a video of vehicles waiting calmly after an accident, he praised drivers for maintaining distance, avoiding unnecessary honking and patiently waiting for the road to clear. An Indian man highlighted the patience and civic sense of US motorists caught in heavy traffic. (Instagram/harsh05kumar)

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Video shows motorists waiting patiently The man, identified as Harsh, shared the clip on Instagram with the caption, “Difference how to handle traffic between America and India.”

The video showed a line of vehicles caught in traffic reportedly caused by an accident. Despite the congestion, motorists could be seen maintaining considerable distance from one another, with no continuous honking or attempts to aggressively move ahead.

“Look at this! See this? Look. I was going home, so there was an accident. There's traffic, but everyone is driving with so much patience. Look at the gap—see how much gap I left, and how much gap the car next to me left. So, look at the level of patience these people have,” Harsh said in the clip.

Man compares traffic culture Harsh then compared the situation with traffic conditions in India, saying motorists often begin honking after being stuck for even a short period.

“In India, like, after a little while, it's just ‘peep, peep, peep,’ and honking starts. Here, nobody is honking, nobody is rushing. They are driving with patience,” he said.

He acknowledged that everyone caught in traffic wanted to reach their destination quickly. However, he said the drivers understood that rushing, overtaking or cutting ahead would not help until the traffic began moving again.

“And it's not like nobody wants to get home quickly—of course, everyone wants to, I want to, the people driving want to. But people have so much civic sense that in traffic, everyone knows nobody is going to speed past and cut ahead, and when the traffic clears, that's when the car will move forward. So, how great is it here, guys?” he added.

Watch the clip here: