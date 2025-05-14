Woman who lost 95 kg credits skipping at home for her rapid weight loss without gym: 'Jumping rope works like magic'

Nigeria-based digital creator Zainab Jaiyesimi 'lost over 95 kg of weight' and keeps documenting her fitness journey on her Instagram page, Zainylee. In an impressive April 5 video giving a glimpse of her progress, she spoke about 'the power of skipping'. Sharing her experience, Zainab highlighted how skipping or jump roping, can be an effective way to aid in weight loss. It’s also fun. Also read | Hansal Mehta reveals secret to 10 kg weight loss: Mounjaro, intermittent fasting, high-protein meals and less alcohol For many people, exercise can feel like a chore. Not for Zainab Jaiyesimi; she used skipping to lose weight and loved it. (Instagram/ Zainab Jaiyesimi)

‘Skipping is a game-changer’

Zainab, who has dropped 'from size 28 to size 18/16', said, “Skipping and walking was my go-to exercise. I highly recommend. I skipped from the comfort of my home and look how far I have come.” Doling out her tips, she added, “Calorie deficit and exercise – you get the result you want.”

You can achieve a calorie deficit by eating fewer calories, expending more energy through movement and exercise, or a combination of both. Click here to know more.

Zainab further said she could lose weight at home by starting with ‘500 skips’. “I enjoyed skipping and I did not have to go to the gym. I recommend skipping a 100 percent, but don't forget your diet,” she said.

She further spoke about her weight loss journey and said, “The power of skipping! Jumping rope works like magic. Skipping is a game-changer. When I first started, every jump felt like a struggle, but I kept going. Step by step, skip by skip, I pushed through. Looking back and seeing how far I have come, my weight loss journey videos make me happy.”

Check out her post:

How can skipping help you?

Jumping rope or skipping is a full-body workout that can improve your cardiovascular health and strengthen your muscles. According to a May 31, 2023 report on Healthline.com, it will not only improve your cardio and muscle strength but also help burn calories to support weight loss.

According to the portal, along with helping with weight loss, there are many other benefits to jumping rope:

⦿ Strengthens muscles

⦿ Improves cardio fitness

⦿ Builds stronger bones

⦿ May improve your coordination and balance

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.