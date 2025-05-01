Can liver damage from alcohol be reversed? Doctor reveals truth

Alcohol can damage your liver. But can this damage be fixed? The good news is sometimes the damage can be reversed. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sudeep Khanna, senior consultant of gastroenterology at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, said that this is especially true if the damage is not too bad yet. Also read | Doctor says these everyday foods can be silently damaging your liver: From cookies, soda to cereals To improve liver health and potentially reverse damage, here's what you need to know. (Freepik)

“If you catch liver damage early and stop drinking alcohol, your liver can heal a lot. But if the damage is severe, it may not fully get better. The best way to protect your liver is not to drink alcohol at all. Taking care of your body with good food, exercise, and healthy habits will give your liver the best chance to stay strong,” he says.

How does alcohol hurt the liver?

The amount of alcohol that is considered safe varies depending on several factors, including age, sex, weight, and overall health. Dr Khanna says, “For men, it is 60 to 80 grams per day for 5 years, and for women, it is 20 to 40 grams per day for the same duration. But do not forget that there is nothing as a safe dosage of alcohol.”

According to him, drinking a lot of alcohol over time can cause these problems:

⦿ Fatty liver: Fat builds up in the liver cells.

⦿ Alcoholic hepatitis: The liver becomes inflamed (swollen and sore).

⦿ Cirrhosis: The liver gets scarred and hard, which is serious and often permanent.

Can the liver heal?

Speaking of fatty liver and mild inflammation, Dr Khanna says, “Yes! If you stop drinking alcohol, your liver can start healing. This can happen in a few weeks or months.” What about cirrhosis? “This damage usually cannot be fully fixed. But stopping alcohol can still help prevent it from getting worse,” he adds.

What can you do to fix liver damage?

Fixing liver damage requires a comprehensive approach incorporating dietary changes, lifestyle modifications, and regular exercise. Here are some tips Dr Khanna shared to help you get started:

⦿ Stop drinking alcohol: This is the most important step. Your liver needs a break from alcohol to heal.

⦿ Eat healthy foods: Choose fruits and vegetables like apples, berries, spinach, and carrots. Eat whole grains like brown rice and oats. Avoid fried, greasy, and processed foods. Use healthy oils like olive oil.

⦿ Exercise regularly: Try to move your body every day. Walking, cycling, or light jogging for 30 minutes is great. Exercise helps your liver by reducing fat.

⦿ Keep a healthy weight: Losing weight can help your liver work better if you are overweight.

Do home remedies for liver health work?

Dr Khanna suggests you avoid self-medicating with supplements or herbs without talking to a doctor. He adds: “Milk thistle is popular but has not been proven to help liver damage caused by alcohol.”

He also says, “Remember, if you have any symptoms like yellowing of the skin (jaundice), belly pain, or swelling, see a doctor right away. Early treatment can save your liver and your life.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.