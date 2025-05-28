Gastroenterologist shares his 'no 1 tip' to cure bloating and gas pain

Bloating can be uncomfortable and painful – but thankfully, it is possible to reduce it and alleviate digestive discomfort. Dr Joseph Salhab is a gastroenterologist and 'expert in digestion, liver, pancreas and nutrition'. In a May 22 Instagram post, he shared 'top bloating tips as a doctor who treats it daily'. Also read | Nutritionist shares 11 simple things you can do to keep your liver healthy: Fasting overnight to eating veggies Dr Joseph Salhab, a gastroenterologist, suggests you have peppermint tea to stop gas pain. (Freepik)

How to stop bloating in its tracks

Dr Salhab explained his hacks to fix bloating, in a post he titled 'No 1 bloating tip from a doctor'. Here's what he suggests:

1. Have kiwi or papaya to break trapped gas.

2. Go on a short walk to pass the gas.

3. Have simethicone (an anti-foaming agent used to reduce bloating, discomfort or pain caused by excessive gas) to break up the gas.

4. Have peppermint tea to stop gas pain.

5. Have activated charcoal to bind the gas.

6. Use bismuth (a chemical element) to neutralise the odour.

How to identify possible triggers

If you feel perpetually bloated, it helps to understand what's going on beneath the surface. In an April 2023 Instagram post, nutritionist Bhakti Arora Kapoor said, “The gut is made up of billions of microflora that maintain your health – they support the immune system, help with weight loss, prevent disease and uplift your mood. Bloating is usually associated with poor digestion, bad diet, and an overgrowth of unwanted bacteria in the gut, but sometimes even healthy eating habits can lead to that unwanted protruded belly.”

“Certain healthy foods, such as cruciferous vegetables like broccoli and cauliflower, can cause bloating due to their high content of indigestible sugars that can ferment in the gut and cause gas,” Bhakti added and revealed the reasons you are always bloated:

1. Snacking all day: This interferes with something called your migrating motor complex.

2. Not eating enough: This is a stressor on your body which ultimately means digestion is slowed down or shut down which increases the bloat

3. Stress: When you are in a sympathetic state, digestion is significantly slowed down or even shut down which increases the bloat.

4. Daily HIIT workouts: These add more stress, which means your body will get stuck in fight-and-flight mode, digestion will slow, and bloat will increase.

5. Poor quality sleep: Sleep is a major foundation of health.... It impacts every physiological process in the body, allows time for rest and recovery processes in your body to take place, and can improve gut motility and constipation, etc.

6. Eating quickly: Chewing begins the mechanical and chemical breakdown of food. The more you can physically break down food with your teeth, the less work the rest of your digestive system will do, which will result in less bloat. Chew your food 15-30 times.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.