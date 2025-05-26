Fatty liver diet: Nutritionist shares top 5 foods for liver detox, reducing fat

Incorporating certain foods into your diet can help support liver health and potentially alleviate fatty liver symptoms. On May 25, nutritionist Ashima Achantani shared a list of five beneficial foods for fatty liver on Instagram and explained why these foods should be consumed. Also read | Nutritionist shares 11 simple things you can do to keep your liver healthy: Fasting overnight to eating veggies Oats are high in fibre and easy on the liver. (Freepik)

Here's what to eat to support liver health:

Turmeric

She said, “Turmeric with black pepper can be had in water or milk once a day for 1 week, then restart after 2 weeks. Turmeric supports liver detox.”

Garlic

Ashima added, “Garlic – grated and swallowed with water or added to meals. Garlic reduces liver fat.”

Lemon

She said, “Lemon – 1 lemon juice every day. Can be sprinkled over meals or simply added to water. Lemon juice aids liver cleansing.”

Tomato

Ashima added, “Tomato – add to salad. Tomatoes are rich in antioxidants, good for liver.”

Oats

She concluded, “Oats – have it as you like. Powder it and make roti or cheela or simple oats bhel. Oats are high in fibre, easy on the liver.”

What is fatty liver?

The liver is a vital organ, working hard to keep us healthy as it has various important functions like detoxification, metabolism of carbohydrates and fat proteins.

In a March 2024 interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Lorance Peter, director, gastroenterology and hepatology at Sakra World Hospital in Bengaluru, said: “Fatty liver disease is when your liver, which should only have about 5% fat, starts hoarding more fat than it should. This can be assessed by a simple ultrasound examination of the liver when it is bigger and brighter than usual – that's a sure sign of fatty liver.”

He added, “Fatty liver disease, also known as hepatic steatosis, happens when your liver cells gather too much fat, and this fat interferes with the normal metabolic functions of the liver cells. There are two main types: one caused by drinking too much alcohol (AFLD) and the other not linked to alcohol but associated with obesity, diabetes, or metabolic dysfunction (NAFLD).”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.