World Liver Day: 5 expert tips to keep your liver healthy

Our liver does a lot of heavy lifting. From detoxifying chemicals to processing nutrients and regulating metabolism, this vital organ silently powers multiple systems. In the age of processed foods, erratic lifestyles, and rising cases of fatty liver, taking care of it has never been more crucial. On World Liver Day today, experts share five key things you can do or eat to keep your liver in good shape (even if you drink sometimes!) 5 key tips highlighted by experts to keep your liver healthy

Get your diet right

Dr Vaibhaw Kumar, Liver Transplant & GI Surgery at Paras Health, Gurugram, tells us that focusing on foods that are high in antioxidants and phytonutrients is crucial. “Leafy greens (like spinach and kale), cruciferous vegetables (such as broccoli and Brussels sprouts), citrus fruits, as well as turmeric and garlic help reduce oxidative stress and enhance liver enzyme activity,” he says, adding, “Minimise consumption of soft drinks, fried foods, bakery products, and red meat. Opt instead for whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats.”

Get moving regularly

With heavy workloads and constant sitting, most people have minimal physical activity. Dr Bhushan Bhole, senior consultant, Liver Transplantation at PSRI Hospital, recommends Regular physical activity, even a brisk 30-minute walk a day, to reduce fat buildup in the liver and improve metabolic health.

Avoid overuse of medication

“Overuse of painkillers (especially acetaminophen/paracetamol), certain antibiotics, or herbal supplements can strain the liver,” says Dr Vaibhaw Kumar.

Many pop over-the-counter medications without realising their impact on the liver. “Always consult a doctor before starting new supplements or combining medications. Be cautious of natural or detox products, as many are unregulated,” he cautions.

Hydration is key

“Water aids detoxification and supports hepatic function by flushing out waste and keeps bile production smooth, aiding digestion,” says Dr Bhole. Water with heavy metals, excessively mineralised water and bottled water stored in heat can also be harmful. “Filtered water, copper vessel or barely water and lukewarm water are ideal choices,” he notes.

Alcohol? But how much?

“Even moderate alcohol intake requires care,” says Dr JC Vij, Senior Consultant, Gastroenterology at PSRI Hospital. The liver can process small amounts of alcohol, but frequent or binge drinking can inflame and scar liver tissue. “Make sure to take an annual liver function test, even if you feel fine, to catch any early signs of strain,” he adds.

Pro tip: Never drink on an empty stomach to protect your liver.