Using too much turmeric? Beware of these side effects

Turmeric is known for its many health benefits. From being anti-inflammatory in nature to consisting of antioxidant properties that help in healing the body – turmeric holds the reputation of being a healthy inclusion in the daily diet. However, is it all safe?

Perhaps not.

Perhaps not – says Kristyn Hill, clinical pediatric and women’s health pharmacist in an article published on Health.com. The expert explained that too much turmeric can have ill-effects on the body, including gastrointestinal upset, blood thinning, and liver disease.

Stomach or digestive upset:

One of the many side effects of consuming too much turmeric is that it can lead to disruption in the digestive system, such as abdominal distension, constipation, diarrhoea, indigestion, gas, acid reflux and yellow stool.

Skin rashes:

Often turmeric is applied to the face and the scalp for good hair and skin – however, the article states that it is often associated with causing skin rashes. Products containing turmeric or curcumin can lead to skin problems and should be immediately referred to for health expert supervision.

Increased bleeding:

Turmeric contains blood-thinning properties – it can directly block calcium signaling pathway which is essential for clotting blood and regularising blood circulation. This enhances the risk of increased bleeding. Nose or gum bleeding and blood spotting in stool or urine are side effects of turmeric consumption.

Lower blood sugar levels:

For people with type 2 diabetes, turmeric can help in regulating high blood sugar levels in the body. However, too much turmeric can lead to a sudden drop in blood sugar levels, which can have health implications in people with normal blood sugar levels.

Liver damage:

High doses of curcumin, or between 250-1,800 mg per day, can cause serious damage to the liver. Jaundice, abdominal pain, nausea and dark urine are some of the symptoms of a damaged liver and require immediate medical intervention.

How much turmeric is too much turmeric?

According to studies, daily doses of 3 grams of turmeric are considered healthy. Products containing up to 8 grams of curcumin are considered healthy to be used for about two months.