Nutritionist shares why you should drink lemon water every morning on an empty stomach; check out its amazing benefits

Morning rituals play a big role in setting the tone for the rest of the day, whether it’s a quick stretch, a calming meditation, or simply sipping on a warm drink. One habit that has stood the test of time and continues to trend in wellness circles is drinking lemon water on an empty stomach. Drinking lemon water in the morning on an empty stomach can boost health. (Unsplash)

Why you should drink lemon water after waking up

Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee often shares insights related to health and wellness with her Insta family. In her April 9 post, she reveals why you should drink lemon water on an empty stomach.

“You can start by adding just a few drops of lemon to room temperature or warm water, then gradually increase it to ½ teaspoon and eventually 1 teaspoon as your body adjusts. This allows your system to adapt and makes the drink more potent over time, enhancing its natural cleansing and detoxifying benefits,” explains nutritionist Anjali.

Health benefits of lemon water

She goes on to highlight some of the powerful health benefits of drinking lemon water first thing in the morning, especially on an empty stomach:

Alkalises the body: While lemons are acidic, they help balance your body’s pH levels, reducing acidity and inflammation.

Boosts collagen production: Rich in vitamin C, lemon water supports collagen synthesis, promoting healthy skin, hair, and joints.

Supports liver detox: Lemon water enhances liver function by flushing out toxins and stimulating enzyme production for better digestion.

Improves iron absorption: The vitamin C in lemons helps your body absorb iron from plant-based foods, preventing deficiencies.

Balances electrolytes: Lemons contain essential minerals like potassium, magnesium, and calcium, keeping hydration levels in check and preventing muscle cramps.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.