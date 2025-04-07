Apples, cheese to garlic: Nutritionist shares 10 foods and drinks with surprising oral health benefits

The cornerstones for oral hygiene and having bright, white teeth are brushing twice daily, flossing, scraping your tongue, and regular dental check-ups. But did you know you can also improve oral hygiene with a healthy diet? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Tanya Khanna, nutritionist and yoga trainer at Alyve Health, said that your diet plays a significant role in the health of your teeth and gums, and certain foods and drinks can actively promote oral health. Know all about the 10 foods and drinks with surprising oral health benefits. (Shutterstock)

Here are 10 foods and drinks, per nutritionist Tanya Khanna, that are great for your oral health:

1. Cheese

Research has shown that consuming cheese increases the pH level in the mouth, making it less acidic. This is crucial because acid erosion is a major culprit in tooth decay. Furthermore, cheese is a good source of calcium and phosphate, minerals that help remineralise tooth enamel, strengthening it against acid attacks.

Cheese is a good source of calcium and phosphate, minerals that help remineralise tooth enamel. (Pexels)

2. Green Tea

Per Tanya, green tea, which is often the popular choice for weight loss, is rich in catechins - powerful antioxidants that demonstrate antibacterial and anti-inflammatory effects. She said, “Studies have indicated that green tea can help reduce the bacteria associated with plaque and gum disease. Unsweetened green tea could be a refreshing way to support a healthy oral microbiome.”

3. Onions

Raw onions contain sulfur compounds that possess potent antibacterial properties. The nutritionist explained that research has shown these compounds can inhibit the growth of various oral bacteria, including those linked to tooth decay and gum disease. So, adding a few slices of raw onion to your salad might offer more than just flavour.

4. Clove

Clove contains eugenol, a natural compound with analgesic, anti-inflammatory, and antibacterial properties. Per Tanya, they have been traditionally used to relieve toothaches and fight oral pathogens. Clove oil (diluted) or chewing a clove can temporarily relieve tooth pain and reduce inflammation.

5. Yoghurt (Plain, Unsweetened):

Plain, unsweetened yoghurt contains beneficial bacteria, known as probiotics, that can help balance the oral microbiome and reduce plaque formation and the risk of gum disease/gingivitis.

Plain, unsweetened yoghurt is great for your oral health. (Pexels)

6. Apples

Tanya explained that the crisp texture of apples stimulates saliva flow and helps to clean teeth as you chew. While apples contain natural sugars, the fibre content helps mitigate their impact. Furthermore, apple skin contains compounds like polyphenols, which have antioxidant and potential anti-inflammatory effects.

7. Dark Chocolate

“Dark chocolate with a high cocoa content (at least 70 percent) may offer some oral health benefits as it contains compounds called tannins, which can help prevent bacteria from sticking to teeth,” Tanya said. Additionally, cocoa contains flavonoids that have shown antioxidant properties. However, moderation is key, and it's crucial to choose varieties with minimal added sugar.

8. Carrots

“Like apples, raw carrots require significant chewing, which stimulates saliva production and helps to scrape away plaque and food debris. They are also a good source of beta-carotene, which the body converts to vitamin A, an essential nutrient for maintaining healthy mucous membranes in the mouth,” the nutritionist said.

Garlic helps kill oral bacteria and may reduce the risk of gum disease. (Pexels)

9. Garlic

Garlic contains allicin, a powerful antimicrobial compound, that helps kill oral bacteria and may reduce the risk of gum disease. Allicin shows activity against Porphyromonas gingivalis, a bacteria linked to periodontitis.

10. Cranberries (Unsweetened)

Lastly, unsweetened cranberries contain unique compounds, particularly proanthocyanidins, that can interfere with the ability of bacteria to stick to tooth surfaces. This can help reduce plaque formation and lower the risk of cavities and gum disease.