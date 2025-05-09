Fitness coach shares 10 filling foods to eat if you want to burn belly fat without starving: Berries to cottage cheese

Losing belly fat can be one of the most challenging goals when it comes to fitness, but it's not just about doing endless crunches or following restrictive diets. It's about choosing the right foods that nourish your body, promote fat-burning, and keep you feeling satisfied throughout the day. Discover 10 nutrient-dense foods to curb hunger and aid belly fat loss. (Freepik)

Dillon Swinney, fitness coach, often shares insights related to health and weight loss with his Insta family. In his April 9 post, he shares 10 filling foods you should start eating to burn belly fat. (Also read: Doctor ranks 10 most popular weight loss methods: Ozempic scores 7/10, while this one tops the list )

"Most people overcomplicate belly fat loss. The truth is, eating the right foods consistently can make it way easier to stay full, energised, and in a deficit without starving yourself. These 10 FILLING FOODS can help you burn belly fat more effectively and make the process feel easier," Dilton wrote in the caption. Curious to know which foods made the cut? Let's take a look at his list.

1. Plain Greek yoghurt

Packed with protein, low in sugar, and great for gut health. Add cinnamon or berries to kill cravings without blowing your calories.

2. Pickles

A salty, crunchy snack that's super low in calories. They satisfy cravings and add volume without the guilt.

3. Jello sugar-free

A game-changing dessert alternative that's only a few calories per serving and helps curb your sweet tooth while staying in a deficit.

4. Bone broth

Low-calorie, high in nutrients, and surprisingly filling. Perfect for curbing hunger between meals or starting your day warm.

5. Sweet potatoes

Full of fibre and slow-digesting carbs to keep you satisfied for hours without crashing your energy.

6. Berries

High in fibre and antioxidants with natural sweetness. Great for volume snacking or tossing into yoghurt or oats.

7. Russet potatoes

Cheap, clean carbs that are super filling when baked or air-fried. Add seasonings for flavour without extra calories.

8. Shirataki noodles

Super low-cal and high in fibre. A pasta substitute that can help you fill your plate without blowing your goals.

9. Cottage cheese

High in casein protein that digests slowly and keeps you full. Great for late-night hunger or post-workout fuel.

10. Zucchini

Low in calories and great for volume. Add it to meals to make them bigger without adding much to your intake.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.