Model shows how to 'lose face and belly fat' in 10 steps: 'Cut alcohol, junk, and liquid calories'

BySanya Panwar
May 06, 2025 08:49 AM IST

Here's a 10-step guide to help you tone your face and burn belly fat, according to a model, who shared a post about his transformation.

Vinay Manglani, a model, shared tips on how to tone your body and achieve a chiseled face in an Instagram post on May 4. Based on his own fitness journey, he suggested focusing on a combination of healthy diet, regular exercise, and lifestyle changes to ‘lose face and belly fat’. Read on for some tips that worked for Vinay. Also read | Woman reveals these 4 exercises helped get rid of her belly fat, reduced her waist size to 26 inches from 38 inches

Vinay Manglani shared a glimpse at how he achieved a toned body and face. (Instagram/ Vinay Manglani)
Vinay Manglani shared a glimpse at how he achieved a toned body and face. (Instagram/ Vinay Manglani)

Losing face and belly fat takes time and effort. Vinay suggested you focus on making sustainable lifestyle changes rather than seeking quick fixes. In his caption, Vinay wrote: “If I had to lose face and belly fat again from scratch, this is exactly what I'd focus on...”

He said:

1. Track your food

If you’re not tracking, you’re probably overeating without realizing it. Track your intake initially.

2. Strength training at least 3 times a week

Muscle is your secret weapon for fat loss. Don’t be afraid to go heavy and train consistently; it’ll change your shape completely.

3. Prioritise protein

Protein keeps you full, supports your workouts, and helps you stay lean while dropping fat. Make it a key part of every meal.

4. Walk 10–15K steps daily

Walking is underrated, it burns fat, boosts mood, and keeps you active without draining your energy like intense workouts.

5. Cut alcohol, junk, and liquid calories

These sneak in a ton of unnecessary calories and mess with your progress. Keep it clean, and your results will come faster. Eat real food.

6. Fasted morning cardio (optional but powerful)

Getting in a light session before breakfast can really help with fat burning and mental clarity. Not a must, but it works for many.

7. Avoid eating out

Restaurant food adds up quick in hidden fats, sugars, and oils. Home-cooked meals = better control, better results.

8 Cut down sugar

Cutting down sugar reduces insulin spikes that promote fat storage. Lowers cravings and helps stabilize energy levels.

9. Include core workout at least twice a week

They won’t burn belly fat directly, but will enhance shape once the fat reduces.

10. Sleep at least 7-8 hours per night

Fat loss isn’t just about workout, it’s also about recovery. Good sleep keeps your hormones in check and cravings low.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
