Want slimmer face? Here are 10 foods that can 'reduce facial fat quickly and help you achieve chiseled, contoured look'

Every body comes in different shapes and sizes, but if you're a little self-conscious about chubby cheeks or a double chin, health based Instagram account FitMom Club's post from March 5 could inspire you to take matters into your own hands. It's true: there's no way to spot-reduce fat, but if you incorporate certain foods into your diet, you'll be putting your body in the best position to slim down all over, including your face! Also read | Want to reduce face fat and puffiness in just 7 days? Try this expert-approved diet plan for slimmer, more sculpted look Here are some foods that could help you get rid of fluid retention and give you a chiseled, contoured face. (Representative picture: Freepik)

What is the best way to shed extra face fat?

In her caption for FitMom Club's post, nutritionist Pritika Srinivasan wrote, “Facial fat can be influenced by many factors. The most important aspect is to focus on feeling healthy and confident in your skin. For some, having a slimmer face might enhance self-esteem and confidence, especially if they feel it aligns with their personal or societal beauty standards.”

She added, “Some of us want to achieve a slimmer facial appearance. Therefore, one of the best ways to shed extra face fat is to make alterations in lifestyle and exercise regularly. Here are top foods that would help you get rid of fluid retention and give you a chiseled, contoured face.”

Here are the 10 foods that can 'reduce your face fat quickly' and why, according to FitMom Club:

1. Cucumber

Hydrating and low-calorie, it helps combat water retention.

2. Lauki (bottle gourd)

Low in calories and high in water content, it helps reduce bloating and puffiness.

3. Dal soup (lentil soup)

High in protein and low in fat, it promotes fullness and helps cut down on calorie intake.

4. Methi (fenugreek)

Helps regulate blood sugar and metabolism, supporting fat loss.

5. Palak (spinach)

Rich in fibre and low in calories, it supports weight management.

6. Buttermilk (low-fat)

A probiotic that improves digestion and reduces bloating.

7. Sprouts salad

Full of fibre and protein, it helps with fat loss and keeps you satisfied for longer.

8. Green tea

Boosts metabolism and accelerates fat-burning

9. Moong dal

Packed with protein and fibre, it aids in reducing overall body weight.

10. Amla (Indian gooseberry)

Packed with Vitamin C, it enhances metabolism and aids fat burning.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.