Doctor ranks 10 most popular weight loss methods: Ozempic scores 7/10, while this one tops the list

May 08, 2025 11:29 AM IST

Doctor Chinyere ranks popular weight loss methods from Ozempic to meal prepping. Find out what actually works and what’s just a gimmick for shedding pounds.

In a world where the pursuit of weight loss is almost never-ending, new fads and miracle solutions seem to pop up every other week, from drugs like Ozempic making headlines to detox teas flooding your Instagram feed. With so many trends and "quick fixes" being promoted, it's easy to feel overwhelmed (and a little skeptical). Are these methods actually effective? Or are they just cleverly marketed gimmicks?

Many popular weight loss trends promise quick results but often lack long-term effectiveness.(Freepik)
Many popular weight loss trends promise quick results but often lack long-term effectiveness.(Freepik)

Dr. Chinyere Nedo, a Family Medicine Doctor and Physician who regularly shares health and wellness tips with her Instagram family, ranked popular weight loss methods in her April 3 post. (Also read: Doctor explains why you should not eat after 8 PM: 'If you're eating late at night, you're spiking blood sugar' )

1. Ozempic/GLP-1s (7/10)

Effective when combined with a healthy diet and exercise. However, there are potential side effects that could negatively impact your health.

2. Calorie tracking (7/10)

Works well if you can consistently keep track without letting it consume your daily routine.

3. Cardio every day (4/10)

Not effective for long-term fat loss since it only burns calories during the workout. This is where strength training plays a crucial role.

4. Strength training (9/10)

Burns fat and builds muscle, which aids in weight loss over the long term.

5. Skipping meals (2/10)

Starving yourself isn't necessary for weight loss. It will likely have more negative effects than positive ones in the long run. Plus, who enjoys being "hangry"?

6. Meal prep (8/10)

Consistency is key! Your body will thank you when you stay prepared.

7. Slimming teas (1/10)

Save your money. Frequent trips to the bathroom don't equate to weight loss, it's just dehydration.

8. Low-carb everything (5/10)

Effective in the short term, but remember, not all carbs are bad! Focus on making healthier choices.

9. Sleep optimisation (9/10)

The free weight loss hack that no one talks about.

10. Juice cleanses (0/10)

Nothing gets "cleansed", it just adds unnecessary sugar to your bloodstream.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

