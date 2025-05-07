Karan Johar shuts down rumours that Ozempic and Mounjaro aided his drastic weight loss at 52: 'I am tired of it'

Filmmaker Karan Johar's drastic weight loss has been a hot topic since last year, and some on social media have speculated that he opted for Ozempic to lose extra kilos. Amid all this, on the May 6 episode of the Figuring Out With Raj Shamani podcast, the filmmaker once again clarified that his weight loss was not the result of Ozempic — the drug helps treat type 2 diabetes, and weight loss is its prominent side effect. Also read | Karan Johar reveals secret behind impressive transformation at 52 Karan Johar reacts to people asking 'are you on Ozempic, Mounjaro', opens up about body dysmorphia. (File Photo/ PTI)

Karan says his transformation has nothing to do with Ozempic and Mounjaro

Asked to talk about his 'insanely reduced' look, Karan Johar said in Hindi, “I have always been battling the bulge. I have tried a thousand different diets and 500 workouts. Nothing worked. After years of combatting, I did some blood tests and realised the issues I had, with my thyroid etc. Now people keep asking me 'Are you on Ozempic, Mounjaro?' and I am tired of it. They have no idea about the truth, and I don't want to share it. I know I am healthy and lighter and I have never ever felt more confident in my skin… this is the firest time… after 52 years.”

Feeling embarrassment and shame over his body

Karan further said, “Otherwise I have body dysmorphia, it is when you are ashamed of your body and you get awkward seeing yourself naked, you have issues with your body. I struggle with that even today. When I used to go swimming, I would jump into the pool in two seconds, I was so conscious. I never went for saunas, and even after all this weight loss, I just can't do that even today… everyone feels a little uncomfortable with their body at some point, but unless you have body dysmorphia, you don't hate your body, it does not give you the ick. Mujhe ghinn aati hai, main apne aap ko dekh hi nahi sakta bina kapdo ke (I hate my body without clothes and just cannot see it like that). I suppose people seek therapy for body dysmorphia, but I have not opted for any treatment... you keep hiding your body because you are ashamed of it.”

Karan further highlighted how body dysmorphia can have significant emotional repercussions, including negative self-perception and self-criticism which can lead to low self-esteem, impacting relationships and intimacy.

What is body dysmorphic disorder?

According to Mayo Clinic, body dysmorphic disorder is a mental health condition in which you can't stop thinking about one or more perceived defects or flaws in your appearance — a flaw that appears minor or can't be seen by others. You may feel so embarrassed, ashamed and anxious that you may avoid many social situations.

When you have body dysmorphic disorder, you intensely focus on your appearance and body image, repeatedly checking the mirror, grooming or seeking reassurance, sometimes for many hours each day, according to Mayo Clinic,. Your perceived flaw and the repetitive behaviours cause you significant distress and impact your ability to function in your daily life.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.