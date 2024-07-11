All you need to know about Body Dysmorphia

I have body dysmorphia. I’ve tried very hard to overcome it,” shared filmmaker Karan Johar in a recent interview with journalist Faye D’ Souza. Opening up about his debilitating condition, he added how it often leads to “panic attacks” and discomfort during situations involving intimacy. Dr Paramjeet Singh, a consultant psychiatrist, PSRI Hospital, Delhi emphasises the importance of self-care strategies to combat the disorder: “Utilise self-help materials to develop coping mechanisms. Engage in activities that boost self-esteem such as celebrating personal success.”

But Johar is not the first celeb who has come forward about this mental health condition, which is known as body dysmorphia disorder (BDD). Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sonam A Kapoor have also admitted to facing a similar struggle in the past. In Hollywood, actors who are otherwise celebrated for their exemplary physique, such as Robert Pattinson and Megan Fox have admitted to having BDD. In an interview with Sports Illustrated last year, Fox stated, “There’s never a point in my life where I loved my body, never, ever.”

But BDD is not limited to celebs. Dr Minakshi Manchanda, a Faridabad-based psychiatrist, shares, “The prevalence of BDD is around 1-2% in India, with the disorder typically appearing between the ages of 16 and 17.”

WHAT IS BDD?

BDD is defined as a severe mental health condition characterised by an obsessive preoccupation with perceived flaws or defects in one’s appearance. This constant self-scrutiny fuels anxiety that can lead to behaviours like constantly checking the mirror, excessive grooming or even seeking unnecessary cosmetic procedures.

WHAT CAUSES BDD?

The exact cause of body dysmorphia is unknown. The disorder can affect both men and women, although it is more frequently reported in women. “The onset of BDD often coincides with a critical period of physical and emotional development, making early diagnosis and intervention crucial,” shares Dr Manchanda.



Additionally, social media can also play a role in influencing body image perceptions. "The culture of using filters and morphing physical features often creates unrealistic beauty and body standards, especially in young adults. The culture of trolling and bullying on social media can also cause embarrassment about one's body features," Dr Manchanda adds.



HOW DOES BDD DIFFER FROM NORMAL BODY IMAGE ISSUES?

"BDD differs from normal concerns about appearance in its intensity and impact," says Dr Minakshi Manchanda, a Faridabad-based psychiatrist. She adds, "Individuals with BDD are preoccupied with perceived defects in their physical appearance, which they believe make them look ugly, abnormal or deformed. These preoccupations are unwanted, time-consuming and difficult to control."

While many people have occasional worries about their looks, those with BDD experience preoccupations that are intense, unwanted and severely interfere with daily functioning.



FINDING THE RIGHT TREATMENT

Diagnosing BDD involves a thorough assessment by a mental health professional, Dr Sneha Sharma, consultant psychiatrist, Aakash Healthcare, explains, “It’s important for individuals experiencing symptoms of BDD to seek evaluation and diagnosis from qualified mental health professionals who can provide appropriate treatment and support."

Treatment options include medications that can reduce obsessive thoughts and behaviours, as well as coexisting depression and anxiety. Therapy is an essential part of treatment, with cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) being particularly effective.

