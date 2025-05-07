Type 5 diabetes and diet: How are they linked? Dietician explains and shares 4 tips for healthy eating

While most people are familiar with type 1 and type 2 diabetes, type 5 diabetes is an equally important yet often overlooked form. Linked to pancreatic disorders and genetic predispositions, type 5 diabetes is emerging as a growing health concern that warrants greater awareness and understanding. Linked to pancreatic disorders and genetic predispositions, type 5 diabetes is emerging as a growing health concern.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT lifestyle, Dr Simrat Kathuria, celebrity dietician and wellness coach said, “Type 5 diabetes arises with conditions affecting pancreatic function, like pancreatitis, cystic fibrosis, or even post-pancreatic surgery. Genes take the blame here; lifestyle, however, nurtures or resists their growth. A lot of people fail to realise the sheer power diet holds in managing and preventing these intricate forms.” Also read | What is Type 5 diabetes, the condition that affects 25 million people worldwide?

Explaining the power of diet on our health, Dr Simrat Kathuria added, “Our genes are something we cannot change, but our food plate can. Smart dietary choices are your first line of defense, even for rare types of diabetes. Food truly is medicine.”

Here’s how diet can manage type 5 diabetes:

Follow anti-inflammatory diet

A low-glycemic, anti-inflammatory diet would make the best culinary medicine. Balance is non-negotiable, whole grains, fibre-filled veggies, plant proteins, and healthy fats. These foods not only keep the blood sugar from skyrocketing but also ease the strain on the pancreas.

Minimise refined carbs and added sugars

These spike insulin demand, and in someone with impaired pancreatic function, that’s like adding fuel to the fire.

Refined carbs can increase insulin demand.(Freepik)

Hydrate

People skip water but gulp down sugary drinks or packaged fruit juices. That’s a big no! Water, herbal teas, and fresh coconut water are better allies. Also read | Type 5 diabetes: Doctor explains causes, symptoms, prevention tips

Watch your meal timings

Long gaps in between meals or irregular eating patterns can be hazardous to glucose metabolism. Keep meals smaller and consistent all throughout the day to maintain energy and sugar levels. A Mediterranean-type diet with omega-3s (from flaxseeds, walnuts, and fatty fish) reduces systemic inflammation, a condition common to all diabetes types, including Type 5.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.