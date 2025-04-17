What is Type 5 diabetes, the condition that affects 25 million people worldwide?

Earlier this year, during an international meeting of experts in India, a new type of diabetes was observed to be affecting a large population of the world. Caused mainly by malnutrition, this type of diabetes was decided to be referred as type 5 diabetes. At International Diabetes Federation (IDF) World Diabetes Congress 2025, IDF President Professor Peter Schwarz announced the launch of a working group to develop criteria and guidelines related to type 5 diabetes. Type 5 diabetes affects more than 20 to 25 million people in the world, primarily in Africa and Asia.(Image by Steve Buissinne from Pixabay )

What is type 5 diabetes?

According to International Diabetes Federation, type 5 diabetes affects more than 20 to 25 million people in the world, primarily in Africa and Asia. Type 5 diabetes is caused by elevated levels of insulin deficiency and poor metabolic control, and it affects lean and malnourished teens and young adults in low- and middle-income countries.

Unlike type 1 and type 2 diabetes, type 5 diabetes stems from chronic exposure to severe malnourishment, especially during the formative years of childhood and adolescence. “It is believed to stem from impaired pancreatic development due to long-term nutrient deficiencies,” wrote International Diabetes Federation on their official website.

Type 5 diabetes is caused by malnourishment.(Image by Pixabay)

Type 5 diabetes has been largely overlooked:

While type 5 diabetes has been observed for the last 70 years, in global health discussions, it has been largely overlooked. Type 5 diabetes was first noted in mid-20th century and since then, has been often misdiagnosed as type 1 or type 2 diabetes. Even previous theories suggested that type 5 diabetes can develop due to insulin resistance.

Signs of type 5 diabetes:

Insulin deficiency is one of the main causes of type 5 diabetes. While people with type 5 diabetes are not insulin resistant, they can be insulin deficient. With oral medication and insulin injections, the symptoms can be managed. "Given that type 5 diabetes is mostly found in low-resource settings, this cost-effective approach could prove important in regions already struggling to tackle the rising number of people living with the condition," International Diabetes Federation explained.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.