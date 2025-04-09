Menu Explore
Wednesday, Apr 09, 2025

Doctor shares pro tips to save your kidneys if you are diabetic

ByZarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
Apr 09, 2025 02:57 PM IST

Your daily routine could be damaging your kidneys, especially if you have diabetes. Doctor explains how to fix it.

With the rising prevalence of diabetes across the country, there has been a spike in diabetic patients suffering from chronic kidney disease (CKD). Diabetes is one of the leading causes of kidney failure, making it essential for people with diabetes to be cautious about their kidney health.

These lifestyle fixes could help diabetics avoid kidney failure, says doctor.(Image by Freepik)
These lifestyle fixes could help diabetics avoid kidney failure, says doctor.(Image by Freepik)

What diabetics need to know before it is too late

High blood sugar levels can damage the delicate blood vessels in the kidneys over time, impairing their ability to filter waste as needed. Experts emphasise the need for early diagnosis, lifestyle modifications and routine screening to manage the rising cases of CKD among diabetic patients.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Chintan Gandhi, Nephrologist at Zynova Shalby Hospital, explained, “Diabetes damages the kidneys by affecting their ability to filter waste due to high blood sugar levels and hypertension. Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) happens when the kidneys lose their ability to filter waste and excess fluids from the body.”

Women are at a higher risk of developing CKD. The prevalence of the disease in women is 14% on an average, while in men, it’s 12%.((Representative image/istock))
Women are at a higher risk of developing CKD. The prevalence of the disease in women is 14% on an average, while in men, it's 12%.((Representative image/istock))

Talking about the warning signs, he said, “Symptoms such as swelling in the legs, fatigue, nausea, frequent urination and difficulty concentrating usually appear in later stages. If left untreated, CKD can lead to severe complications such as heart disease, anemia, and kidney failure, requiring dialysis or transplantation.”

Health experts have previously pointed out that unmanaged blood sugar levels raise the risk of kidney disease in diabetic patients and there is approximately a 10% surge in diabetic patients suffering from kidney disease. Additionally, symptoms such as swelling of hands and feet, shortness of breath, weight loss, nausea and vomiting indicate kidney disease.

The kidney checklist every diabetic needs

Dr Gandhi recommended, “Diabetic patients should be proactive in protecting their kidney health. Maintaining optimal blood sugar and blood pressure levels through a balanced diet, regular exercise and medication is essential. Kidney function tests, such as urine and blood tests, help detect problems early and allow for timely intervention.”

In chronic kidney disease, homemade foods should be preferred to canned foods as the latter is high in sodium. Vitamin D supplementation is also recommended for CKD patients.(Freepik)
In chronic kidney disease, homemade foods should be preferred to canned foods as the latter is high in sodium. Vitamin D supplementation is also recommended for CKD patients.(Freepik)

He further suggested, “Diabetic patients with severe damage will be put on dialysis. However, a kidney transplant remains the last resort. The treating doctor will decide if one is suitable for transplant for improving the quality of life. Reducing salt intake, exercising, adequate hydration and quitting smoking and excessive alcohol can also lower the risk of kidney disease.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.




Doctor shares pro tips to save your kidneys if you are diabetic
