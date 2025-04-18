Type 5 diabetes: Doctor explains causes, symptoms, prevention tips

A new type of diabetes has been observed which is known to be caused due to chronic exposure to malnourishment during childhood and obesity. Type 5 diabetes has been observed to affect around 20 to 25 million people worldwide, especially in Africa and Asia. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ajay Agarwal, senior director - internal medicine, Fortis Hospital, Noida said, “Malnutrition-related diabetes, distinct from both type 1 and type 2, has now been officially recognized and named type 5 diabetes. It is a malnutrition-related diabetes, typically affecting lean and malnourished teenagers and young adults in low- and middle-income countries.” Type 5 diabetes symptoms include extreme fatigue, weight loss, and frequent infections.(Shutterstock)

Type 5 diabetes: Causes

“Type 5 diabetes is seen in people with extremely low body mass index (BMI) of less than 18.5 kg/m2. Malnutrition-related diabetes is more common than tuberculosis and nearly as common as HIV/AIDS, but the lack of an official name has hindered efforts to diagnose patients or find effective therapies. Unlike Type 2 diabetes, the liver’s production and release of glucose into the bloodstream is lower. Body scans reveal a substantially lower percentage of body fat compared to Type 2 diabetes cases. Additionally, dietary intake of proteins, fibre and essential micronutrients is significantly low,” highlighted Dr Ajay Agarwal.

How to spot type 5 diabetes?

Noting down the early warning signs of type 5 diabetes, Dr Ajay Agarwal added, “Symptoms are similar to other forms of diabetes. Key indicators include extreme fatigue, weight loss, and frequent infections, often mistaken for other diabetes types. Body scans show fat percentages as low as 10-12%, compared to 20-25% in healthy adults.”

Type 5 diabetes: Treatment and prevention tips

“While there aren’t clear guidelines, data suggests that small amounts of insulin along with oral agents may be the most effective. Nutrition should include much higher amounts of protein and lower amounts of carbohydrates, plus attention to deficient micronutrients,” said the doctor.

Dr Ajay Agarwal added that while the symptoms might be similar, type 5 diabetes should not be confused with the other types of diabetes. Treatment of type 5 diabetes is different from other forms of diabetes mellitus.

