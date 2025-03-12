Menu Explore
Weight loss coach shares anti-inflammatory diet for an entire week

ByTapatrisha Das
Mar 12, 2025 02:45 PM IST

Pawan Dagar shared a diet that can help in alleviating inflammation, as well as help in faster and sustained weight loss. Take a look.

Weight loss is a journey that requires consistency in making the right choices about diet and lifestyle. It also demands motivation and determination to show up every day and work towards the dream body weight. However, inflammation can slow down weight loss. It is essential to design an anti-inflammatory weight loss diet that can help in shedding the extra kilos. Also read | Want to lose weight? Woman shares fat loss diet plan that helped her drastic transformation from 154 kg to 65 kg

Design an anti-inflammatory weight loss diet that can help in shedding the extra kilos. (Shutterstock)
Design an anti-inflammatory weight loss diet that can help in shedding the extra kilos. (Shutterstock)

Pawan Dagar is a weight loss coach who keeps sharing tips and tricks related to faster and sustained weight loss on his Instagram profile. From weight loss drinks to diet tips, Pawan’s social media profile is replete with useful information. On March 3, Pawan shared an anti-inflammatory diet for an entire week that can help in faster weight loss. Take a look: Also read | Want to burn weight fast with intermittent fasting? Nutritionist shares anti-inflammatory diet: 'I lost 7 kg in 21 days'

Breakfast

Monday: Oatmeal (50g oats with water add apple / blueberry / pomegranate and 10 almonds)

Tuesday: 250g papaya and 10 almonds

Wednesday: 250g papaya and 10 almonds

Thursday: Oatmeal (50g oats with water add apple / blueberry / pomegranate and 10 almonds)

Friday: 2 apples and 28g nuts (walnut & almonds)

Saturday: 2 apples and 2 tbsp almond butter / nuts

Sunday: Oatmeal (50g oats with water add apple / blueberry / pomegranate and 10 almonds)

Lunch

Monday: 150g brown rice with chickpeas and salad

Tuesday: 150g brown rice with dal and salad

Wednesday: Quinoa chickpeas salad

Thursday: 150g brown rice with rajma and salad

Friday: 150g brown rice with chickpeas and salad

Saturday: 150g brown rice with dal and salad

Sunday: Quinoa chickpeas salad / rajma rice

Evening

Monday: 2 orange / roasted chana

Tuesday: 2 orange / roasted chana

Wednesday: sweet potato chaat

Thursday: 2 orange / roasted chana

Friday: 2 orange / roasted chana

Saturday: 2 orange / roasted chana

Sunday: 2 orange / roasted chana

Dinner

Monday: 1 bowl lentil soup

Tuesday: 100g brown rice with chickpeas / dal and salad

Wednesday: 1 bowl lentil soup

Thursday: 100-120g brown rice with dal

Friday: Quinoa chickpeas / rajma salad

Saturday: 1 bowl lentil soup

Sunday: Brown rice with dal / chickpeas

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

