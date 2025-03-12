Weight loss coach shares anti-inflammatory diet for an entire week
Pawan Dagar shared a diet that can help in alleviating inflammation, as well as help in faster and sustained weight loss. Take a look.
Weight loss is a journey that requires consistency in making the right choices about diet and lifestyle. It also demands motivation and determination to show up every day and work towards the dream body weight. However, inflammation can slow down weight loss. It is essential to design an anti-inflammatory weight loss diet that can help in shedding the extra kilos. Also read | Want to lose weight? Woman shares fat loss diet plan that helped her drastic transformation from 154 kg to 65 kg
Pawan Dagar is a weight loss coach who keeps sharing tips and tricks related to faster and sustained weight loss on his Instagram profile. From weight loss drinks to diet tips, Pawan’s social media profile is replete with useful information. On March 3, Pawan shared an anti-inflammatory diet for an entire week that can help in faster weight loss. Take a look: Also read | Want to burn weight fast with intermittent fasting? Nutritionist shares anti-inflammatory diet: 'I lost 7 kg in 21 days'
Breakfast
Monday: Oatmeal (50g oats with water add apple / blueberry / pomegranate and 10 almonds)
Tuesday: 250g papaya and 10 almonds
Wednesday: 250g papaya and 10 almonds
Thursday: Oatmeal (50g oats with water add apple / blueberry / pomegranate and 10 almonds)
Friday: 2 apples and 28g nuts (walnut & almonds)
Saturday: 2 apples and 2 tbsp almond butter / nuts
Sunday: Oatmeal (50g oats with water add apple / blueberry / pomegranate and 10 almonds)
Lunch
Monday: 150g brown rice with chickpeas and salad
Tuesday: 150g brown rice with dal and salad
Wednesday: Quinoa chickpeas salad
Thursday: 150g brown rice with rajma and salad
Friday: 150g brown rice with chickpeas and salad
Saturday: 150g brown rice with dal and salad
Sunday: Quinoa chickpeas salad / rajma rice
Evening
Monday: 2 orange / roasted chana
Tuesday: 2 orange / roasted chana
Wednesday: sweet potato chaat
Thursday: 2 orange / roasted chana
Friday: 2 orange / roasted chana
Saturday: 2 orange / roasted chana
Sunday: 2 orange / roasted chana
Dinner
Monday: 1 bowl lentil soup
Tuesday: 100g brown rice with chickpeas / dal and salad
Wednesday: 1 bowl lentil soup
Thursday: 100-120g brown rice with dal
Friday: Quinoa chickpeas / rajma salad
Saturday: 1 bowl lentil soup
Sunday: Brown rice with dal / chickpeas
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
