Orthopaedic oncologist explains why persistent bone pain is not always due to exercise or age: When to get checked?
Persistent pain in the bones can be a sign of serious underlying health issues and requires medical attention, explains Dr Himanshu Rohela.
Bone pain is a common condition that is often brushed aside as a sports injury, ageing, vitamin deficiency, arthritis, or overuse. In many cases, the cause may indeed be routine and treatable.
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However, if the pain persists, worsens, returns repeatedly, or is associated with swelling, it should not be ignored, according to Dr Himanshu Rohela, consultant in the department of orthopaedic oncology at Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre, New Delhi.
Dr Rohela shared with HT Lifestyle the danger that bone pain may signal, and explained when one should seek medical attention.
“Though rare, persistent bone pain can be a warning sign of a serious condition, including bone sarcoma or cancer that has spread to the bones,” he stated. “The challenge is that early bone tumours may not always produce dramatic symptoms.”
“The pain may begin mildly and may be mistaken for a sprain or strain. It may come and go initially, but over time, it can become more constant and may interfere with walking, sleep, daily movement, or normal activity.”
When does bone pain need medical attention?
According to Dr Rohela, bone pain should be evaluated by a doctor if it:
- Continues for more than a few weeks without clear improvement
- Becomes worse at night or while resting
- Is localised to one area and keeps returning
- Is associated with swelling, tenderness, or a lump
- Causes limping, restricted movement, or difficulty using a limb
- Occurs after a minor injury, but feels unusually severe
- Is linked to unexplained weight loss, fatigue, or fever
- Leads to a fracture after minimal trauma
These symptoms do not always mean cancer, he reassured. They can occur due to infection, fracture, inflammation, arthritis, osteoporosis, or other bone conditions. However, they are warning signs that need proper assessment rather than repeated painkillers or home remedies.
The importance of early evaluation
Bone sarcomas are rare, but a delay in diagnosis can make treatment more complex.
“Early medical evaluation helps doctors identify whether the pain is due to a routine orthopaedic issue or something more serious. Assessment may include physical examination, X-rays, MRI, CT scan, blood tests, or biopsy, depending on the symptoms and findings,” noted Dr Rohela.
“If a tumour is suspected, it is important that the patient is referred to a specialised oncology team. Bone cancers often need coordinated care involving orthopaedic oncology, medical oncology, radiation oncology, radiology, pathology, rehabilitation, and pain management specialists,” he added.
Pain is the body’s way of signalling that something needs attention. While occasional aches after exercise or age-related stiffness may settle with rest and treatment, persistent bone pain deserves a closer look, shared the oncologist.
“If bone pain is unexplained, worsening, disturbing sleep, or accompanied by swelling or difficulty in movement, it is better to get it checked early. Timely diagnosis can improve treatment planning, preserve function, and reduce the risk of complications,” he stated.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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