Longevity doctor explains how overtraining can slow down fat loss: ‘Pushing harder is not always smarter’

When it comes to healthy fat loss, it is the everyday habits that matter. That includes following the right diet and exercising regularly. In both cases, consistency is the key, and going to any extreme is not likely to bear the desired result. Overtraining is when one works out without giving themselves time to recover. (Pexel)

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Taking to Instagram on July 4, Dr Vassily Eliopoulos, a longevity expert trained at Cornell University and co-founder and chief medical officer of Longevity Health, shared that working out too much might even slow down the fat-loss process.

He explained what “overtraining” actually means, how it affects the fat loss journey, and what one can do instead.

“Pushing harder is not always smarter,” noted Dr Vass. “You can't out-lift, out-run, or out-discipline your biology. If your body thinks it's under threat 24/7, it stops optimising and starts protecting.”

That effectively means: