Longevity doctor shares 5 ways to naturally boost testosterone in men above 40: ‘Daily habits move the needle’

Testosterone is the primary male sex hormone that is responsible for the development of the male reproductive tissues, secondary sex characteristics, as well as muscle mass and bone density. Sunlight exposure and working out is important to maintain testosterone levels after 40. (Pexel)

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According to Dr Vassily Eliopoulos, a longevity expert trained at Cornell University and co-founder and chief medical officer of Longevity Health, the level of testosterone starts to decline in our body at the rate of one percent every year after one reaches the age of 30.

Taking to Instagram on April 19, Dr Vass stated, “By 45, most men are measurably lower than they were a decade prior. It tends to show up as low energy, reduced muscle, brain fog, and slower recovery. Most people don't know that daily habits move the needle far more than most people think.”

He went on to share a list of five things that men above the age of 40 should consider making a part of their regular routine to help support testosterone naturally without a prescription.